Alabama State

Family: 2 American veterans captured in Ukraine released

By Associated Press, Jay Reeves
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Relatives say two U.S. military veterans who went missing while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces have been released after about three months in captivity.

The families of 39-year-old Alex Drueke and 27-year-old Andy Huynh announced their release Wednesday.

The two men went to help Ukrainian forces and became friends because both are from Alabama. They went missing after their unit came under heavy fire in northeastern Ukraine on June 9.

The Saudi embassy says it had mediated the release of 10 prisoners from Morocco, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Sweden and Croatia.

Shaw confirmed that Drueke and Huynh were part of the group. She says an official told her the two are in “pretty good shape.”

