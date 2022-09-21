Read full article on original website
WIBW
Nancy Perry Day of Caring continues to impact many organizations across Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday morning the Topeka community kicked off a day that has now become a tradition. The United Way of Greater Topeka (UWGT) held its annual Nancy Perry Day of Caring on Sept. 23, 2022. The event began with a breakfast ceremony and volunteer awards in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Couple serves Washburn students for 24 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Craig and Janene Freerksen started working with students here at Washburn University 24 years ago and they’re still going strong. “We had the privilege to come to Washburn in 1998,” he said. Through the years, Freerksen has seen a major transformation on the Washburn...
WIBW
Cider Days brings fall flavor, vendors to the Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and the surrounding areas had the opportunity to prepare for fall and Christmas this weekend. The 41st annual Cider Days was held both inside and outside the Stormont Vail Events Center. It featured a variety of food and drinks from local vendors like caramel apple donuts, freshly squeezed lemonade, and apple cider slushies.
WIBW
Hundreds of volunteers turn out across Topeka for Nancy Perry Day of Caring
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost 800 volunteers mobilized throughout Topeka to kickoff Nancy Perry Day of Caring. The day started off with a breakfast held at the Kay McFarland Japanese garden at the Topeka Zoo. Continuing the tradition, Nancy Perry welcomed the volunteers in the program. Jessica Neumann Barraclough, VP...
WIBW
Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
WIBW
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
WIBW
Harvesters officials said move to Lawrence came after unsuccessful bid to find warehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a year of looking for a new warehouse in Topeka, Harvesters officials said they found a suitable location in Lawrence. The announcement of Harvesters moving its Topeka warehouse at 215 S.E. Quincy to Lawrence came this week. Stephen Davis, the president and chief executive officer...
WIBW
Local quilters guild holds annual Quilt Show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Capital Quilters Guild held their annual Quilt Show at Sunrise Optimist Saturday. The show, named “Quilting in the 2020′s”, showed off over 150 quilts to the public. Guests were able to vote for their favorite quilt and participate in a silent auction. The proceeds from the auction are donated to the Center for Safety & Empowerment.
WIBW
Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 59-year-old male employee was killed at the Topeka tire plant on Saturday morning, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department. A news release from Sheriff Brian Hill says that deputies were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW US 24 Highway. deputies arrived to find that the man sustained life-threatening injuries while on the job. The Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded. The victim was taken by AMR to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.
WIBW
Flint Hills Discovery Center opens new exhibit
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today the Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) opened its latest temporary exhibit, How People Make Things Inspired by the Mister Rogers’ Factory Tours. This exhibit tells the story of how familiar childhood objects are made and how people, ideas, and technology transform raw materials into finished products.
WIBW
‘Incendiary’ fire extinguished outside vacant building in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rubbish fire just outside a vacant building in south Topeka was put out Monday morning before it caused any damage to the structure, authorities said. The fire was reported around 8:49 a.m. Monday at 555 S.W. 39th. The location was just southwest of S.W. 38th...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Commission approves additional jail security, de-icing salt bids
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners have approved additional security requests from the Department of Corrections, as well as bids for de-icing salt, and ballot destruction personnel. At its Monday, Sept. 26 meeting, the Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to...
WIBW
Topeka Fire Department crews make quick work of dumpster blaze outside Family Dollar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a dumpster fire early Monday outside a store on the city’s east side. The blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. on the back side of the Family Dollar store at 501 S.E. 21st. When crews arrived, they found flames and...
WIBW
TPAC begins Topeka Jazz Concert series
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Jazz Concert Series opened Sunday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center with KC vibraphonist, Peter Schlamb, and his quintet. Joining Peter in the series opener were KC musicians Matt Otto (saxophone), Matt Villinger (piano), DeAndre Manning (bass) and Ryan Lee (drums). Peter is a...
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
WIBW
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
WIBW
Two Topeka high schools wrap up homecoming week with parades
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s homecoming week for two area schools and Friday was filled with parades to celebrate. Seaman High School was the first stop on the route with their homecoming parade going through Garfield Park on Friday afternoon. Students part of each club, team, and organization at the school participated in the event.
WIBW
Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka. Authorities said the crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road. Initial reports indicated two people were injured in the crash. Additional details weren’t available early Monday. Check...
WIBW
Amelia Earhart statue unveiled at Atchison museum
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Amelia Earhart Foundation was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Saturday for a ceremony to unveil a bronze statue of Amelia Earhart. The statue, which is located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July.
WIBW
Ottawa man killed in crash at Midwest Extreme Park
DREXEL, Mo. (KCTV) - A 50-year-old man died Sunday afternoon following a crash at a dirt bike track. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Jody Warne of Ottawa was riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle just after 12 p.m. at the Midwest Extreme Park when it went airborne, ejecting Warne from the bike.
