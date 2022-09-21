Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz Announces eAtego Medium-Duty Electric Truck
Mercedes-Benz Trucks is not slowing down its electrification efforts and just announced a new battery-electric model at the 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. The company intends to introduce a medium-duty model for distribution transport (below the eActros), called Mercedes-Benz eAtego. According to the press release, work on the eAtego...
insideevs.com
NIO EV Offering Way Ahead Of BMW, Mercedes-Benz And VW: Co-Founder
This year is a big one for Chinese EV startup NIO in Europe as the company is in the process of expanding to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark after entering Norway in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer is looking to grab a share of Europe's growing EV market by offering...
insideevs.com
Einride Enters Germany, Europe's Largest Transportation Market
Swedish freight mobility technology startup Einride has announced its entry into Germany, Europe's largest transportation market. The company will initially set up a regional office in Berlin, with logistical hubs in Hamburg and the Ruhr Area to follow later on. Einride says that a charging grid along Germany's most important...
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
IAA: BYD Unveils eBus Blade Platform And New Electric Trucks
BYD was present at the 2022 IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover, Germany with a full hand of new EV solutions. The Chinese company presented an all-new eBus Blade Platform, two electric trucks, and the latest generation of its 12m electric bus for the European market. Let's start with the trucks...
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
Top Speed
The Mercedes-AMG C63 Goes Hybrid on September 21
Mercedes-AMG shared a teaser image previewing the debut of the C63 for September 21. In the image, you can see a red C-Class sedan with the AMG-specific lower parts of the car covered in shadow. This means we will have to wait until the final unveiling to see these changes.
insideevs.com
Lectric’s XP 2.0 Electric Folding Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Mobility
Lectric is a fledgling electric bike company that has been gaining a lot of traction recently. It first entered the scene in 2019 with the LX, and has since garnered a lot of popularity thanks to its affordable, comfortable, and easy to use electric bikes. The newest model to roll out of Lectric’s assembly line is the XP 2.0, an evolution of the popular XP folding bike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
The Rising Marketer’s Guide to Wunderman Thompson’s Catalyst Academy
This is part of Adweek’s new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Today, applications for Wunderman Thompson’s (WT)...
insideevs.com
Experts Say EV Battery Bottlenecks Will Work Themselves Out
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Nature.com
High-throughput design of functional-engineered MXene transistors with low-resistive contacts
Two-dimensional material-based transistors are being extensively investigated for CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) technology extension; nevertheless, downscaling appears to be challenging owing to high metal-semiconductor contact resistance. Here, we propose a functional group-engineered monolayer transistor architecture that takes advantage of MXenes' natural material chemistry to offer low-resistive contacts. We design an automated, high-throughput computational pipeline that first performs hybrid density functional theory-based calculations to find 16 sets of complementary transistor configurations by screening more than 23,000 materials from an MXene database and then conducts self-consistent quantum transport calculations to simulate their current-voltage characteristics for channel lengths ranging from 10"‰nm to 3"‰nm. Performance of these devices has been found to meet the requirements of the international roadmap for devices and systems (IRDS) for several benchmark metrics (on current, power dissipation, delay, and subthreshold swing). The proposed balanced-mode, functional-engineered MXene transistors may lead to a realistic solution for the sub-decananometer technology scaling by enabling doping-free intrinsically low contact resistance.
insideevs.com
BMW's Range, Kia USA, Uber And Hertz EVs: Top EV News Sept 23, 2022
This week, we have news on BMW's electric range successes, Uber's electric future, Hertz's new deal with GM, and Kia's plans to manufacture EVs in the US. Here's our Top EV News for the week of September 23, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more...
The Verge
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen is coming in mid-2024, chairman says
Mercedes-Benz’s electric G-Wagen will arrive in mid-2024, the company’s chairman Ola Källenius said during a roundtable with reporters this week, according to Autoblog. Källenius also said he drove a prototype version of the electric SUV at the company’s testing facility in Graz, Austria, and came away convinced that the future of off-road adventure is electric.
TechCrunch
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
electrek.co
Volvo’s all-electric EX90 will replace XC90 SUV and include a LiDAR-powered ‘invisible shield of safety’
Volvo Cars has begun teasing a new flagship electric SUV called the EX90, set to replace the popular XC90 model as it pivots toward an all-electric future. The full reveal of the new EV won’t happen until this fall, but Volvo is already calling the EX90 its safest vehicle to date and has shared some of the technologies we can expect to see inside and out.
insideevs.com
Transport Canada Confirms Tesla Model Y Fire Wasn't The Battery Pack
As you may remember, we reported on a few mysterious Tesla fires earlier this year. In fact, people were confusing the two incidents since they happened around the same time. This story is a follow-up on the Tesla Model Y that caught fire in May 2022, in Vancouver, Canada. The EV's power failed, and the driver broke the window to successfully escape.
Nucleai and Propath UK announce partnership for end-to-end AI-powered spatial analysis of a 30-plex immunofluorescence immuno-oncology panel
HEREFORD, United Kingdom & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Propath UK, Europe’s leading CRO for spatial biology, and Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered spatial biology transforming precision medicine by unlocking spatial biology insights from pathology data, announce their collaboration to develop and validate a 30-plex immunofluorescence (IF) panel focused on protein targets relevant to immuno-oncology. For our pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners, this groundbreaking panel, in conjunction with Nucleai’s validated AI assay, can be used to unlock insights from immunotherapy trials and inform the development of novel biomarkers and companion diagnostics (CDx). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005207/en/ Extract from a 10-plex immunofluorescence stain on human tonsil tissue, performed by Propath UK using the Lunaphore COMET. Blue – DNA (DAPI), Green - CD4, Orange – CD8, Teal – FoxP3, Red CD68, White – PD-1, Magenta - PanCK (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
The 5 most interesting startups in this IndieBio cohort
IndieBio tells us that this batch is going big on diversity, both in terms of gender and geography. The cohort attracted companies from four countries — Brazil, Israel, Turkey and the U.S. are all represented — and 62% of the CEOs in this batch are women. Perhaps predictably, there’s less diversity in the education levels of the IndieBio founders, with 17 Ph.D.s, and all founders hold advanced academic degrees.
UK accused of abandoning global south as it fails to boost spending on key fund
Liz Truss’s administration becomes only major world power not to raise its spending at UN pledging event
England chasing 170 to beat India: third women’s one-day international — live
Over-by-over report: Can England restore pride after losing the series to India? Join our writers to find out
Comments / 0