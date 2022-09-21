Read full article on original website
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
Coral Glades High School Teammates Reunite in College
Teammates on the football team during their junior year at Coral Glades, Colton Eisenberg and Demetri Robinson, are not only teammates again in college, but roommates, making their debut with Dodge City Community College in Kansas. With Dodge City looking for a kicker, Robinson, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas,...
Coral Springs High School Football Wins Big on the Road For 2nd Victory
Coral Springs High School football team picked up their first road win of the season following their 31-12 victory over Northeast High School Friday night. The Colts improved their record to 2-2 and now have wins over Hollywood Hills High School and Northeast. Next, CSHS will play in the Pig Bowl against Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Thursday, September 29, at 7 p.m. The Eagles come in with a record of 1-3 but have won the past six games against CSHS.
4 Coral Springs Bowling Teams Light Up the Alley Early in the Season
High school bowling is underway, and all four Coral Springs schools are having terrific seasons so far at SpareZ in Davie. The Coral Springs Charter boys and girls teams have combined to win 54 matches this year. The boy’s team is 21-15. Derek Lai and Tyler Harris lead them as bother bowlers knocked down 3,000 pins this year. Demario Laroda has over 2,000, while Rashad Bhaiji ranks fourth, followed by Mateo Guzman and Jeaden Gaspar.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek, Monarch, and North Broward Prep Football Recap Week 5
With the high school football season well underway, three Coconut Creek football teams took the field for Week 5. Monarch started the week with a matchup against Marjory Stoneman Douglas Thursday night. Despite trailing 14-6 in the fourth quarter, the Knights responded with 14 unanswered points to win 20-14. Quarterback...
Miami football benches Tyler Van Dyke after awful first half, finally gets fans to cheer
Miami football is having a rough go of things. Down 24-3 to an unranked Middle Tennessee squad, which was previously winless against top 25 teams, the Hurricanes were giving the fans at Hard Rock Stadium little to cheer about. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who tossed two first-half interceptions, started to feel the fans’ frustrations, as they began to chant for his backup, Jake Garcia, to enter the game.
Floyd Andrews remembered as much more than a legendary coach | D'Angelo
WEST PALM BEACH — The slideshow inside the Payne Chapel AME Church on Saturday honored Floyd Andrews' life. One after another, pictures of a man teaching and coaching; being a husband, father, grandfather and devoted friend filled the screens. But one, in particular, captured the essence of this man whose impact on our community transcended...
Former athletic director acquitted of stealing from school wants to keep job
A fired Palm Beach County educator plans to appeal to get her job back. Cindy Lucia accused of stealing at least $16,000 in coaching supplements for sports she didn't actually coach.
thebulldogbark.com
SBHS Alumni Returns as a Security Guard
It’s the job of a school security guard to know the halls of the school. But SBHS security guard Lamese James knows the halls of her school better than most. That’s because she’s patrolling the halls she used to hang out in as a student. Born and raised in Broward County, she is familiar with the local school system because she’s been through it herself.
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
The history of the first black millionaire in Florida
As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
Click10.com
Parents, teachers want transparency at Broward school after student threatens murder
DAVIE, Fla. – Renee Levine was among the parents who were outraged to learn that Broward County Public Schools staff had failed to inform her of a recent threat at her child’s school in Davie. Administrators, teachers, and students at Indian Ridge Middle School were concerned about a...
Citadel founder moves HQ from Chicago to Miami over crime
Citadel founder Ken Griffin admitted that crime in Chicago, Illinois, motivated his moving the company to Miami, Florida.
Click10.com
South Florida teacher fired after more than a dozen complaints filed against him
BOCA RATON, Fla. – A Boca Raton teacher was fired this week after the school district found that he had “inappropriate interactions” with students. Multiple students came forward with the disturbing allegations against 49-year-old Victor Lopez, who was a math teacher at Boca Raton Community Middle School.
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns October 6-9 in Coral Springs
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, has announced dates and times for their fall consignment sale season. The event is held from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, at 2501...
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Click10.com
3-time Grammy winner Maxwell brings ‘The Night Tour’ to South Florida
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – One of the artists credited with bringing neo-soul music to life will be performing live at the Hard Rock with an American idol. Three-time Grammy award winning singer Maxwell will make a stop with Fantasia at Hard Rock Live on Oct. 1. as part of “The Night Tour.”
Coral Springs Theater Mentor Loses Battle with Cancer
“Nadine always wanted a packed house,” said Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan at the funeral of Nadine Shapiro, which drew a crowd close to 300 on Monday. The 67-year-old founder of Coral Springs-based Broadway Bound lost her battle with breast cancer on Saturday. Shapiro was born in New York and raised...
cw34.com
11 year old missing from school in Broward County
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Read the updated story here. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for an 11 year old. Jeremiah Ismael was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Rhema Word Christian Academy. Ismael is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds....
earnthenecklace.com
Zach Covey Leaving CBS 12: Where Is the Florida Meteorologist Going?
Zach Covey has been bringing the weather forecasts to West Palm Beach for only a few years, but CBS 12 viewers are already attached to this charming meteorologist. Now the weather anchor is moving on to the next step of his career. Zach Covey announced he is leaving WPEC-TV in September 2022. His announcement naturally elicited questions from viewers. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Florida. Here’s what Zach Covey said about leaving CBS 12.
Talk Media
