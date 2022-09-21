ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

Coral Glades High School Teammates Reunite in College

Teammates on the football team during their junior year at Coral Glades, Colton Eisenberg and Demetri Robinson, are not only teammates again in college, but roommates, making their debut with Dodge City Community College in Kansas. With Dodge City looking for a kicker, Robinson, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas,...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs High School Football Wins Big on the Road For 2nd Victory

Coral Springs High School football team picked up their first road win of the season following their 31-12 victory over Northeast High School Friday night. The Colts improved their record to 2-2 and now have wins over Hollywood Hills High School and Northeast. Next, CSHS will play in the Pig Bowl against Marjory Stoneman Douglas on Thursday, September 29, at 7 p.m. The Eagles come in with a record of 1-3 but have won the past six games against CSHS.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

4 Coral Springs Bowling Teams Light Up the Alley Early in the Season

High school bowling is underway, and all four Coral Springs schools are having terrific seasons so far at SpareZ in Davie. The Coral Springs Charter boys and girls teams have combined to win 54 matches this year. The boy’s team is 21-15. Derek Lai and Tyler Harris lead them as bother bowlers knocked down 3,000 pins this year. Demario Laroda has over 2,000, while Rashad Bhaiji ranks fourth, followed by Mateo Guzman and Jeaden Gaspar.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek, Monarch, and North Broward Prep Football Recap Week 5

With the high school football season well underway, three Coconut Creek football teams took the field for Week 5. Monarch started the week with a matchup against Marjory Stoneman Douglas Thursday night. Despite trailing 14-6 in the fourth quarter, the Knights responded with 14 unanswered points to win 20-14. Quarterback...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
ClutchPoints

Miami football benches Tyler Van Dyke after awful first half, finally gets fans to cheer

Miami football is having a rough go of things. Down 24-3 to an unranked Middle Tennessee squad, which was previously winless against top 25 teams, the Hurricanes were giving the fans at Hard Rock Stadium little to cheer about. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who tossed two first-half interceptions, started to feel the fans’ frustrations, as they began to chant for his backup, Jake Garcia, to enter the game.
CORAL GABLES, FL
thebulldogbark.com

SBHS Alumni Returns as a Security Guard

It’s the job of a school security guard to know the halls of the school. But SBHS security guard Lamese James knows the halls of her school better than most. That’s because she’s patrolling the halls she used to hang out in as a student. Born and raised in Broward County, she is familiar with the local school system because she’s been through it herself.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Alissa Rose

The history of the first black millionaire in Florida

As we all know, black wealth-building seems to be a forever trending topic, so today, we will discuss the story of the first black man who became a millionaire. Meet Dana Albert Dorsey, the man who reportedly goes down in history as Florida's first black millionaire in America in the late 1900s.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Theater Mentor Loses Battle with Cancer

“Nadine always wanted a packed house,” said Rabbi Jonathan Kaplan at the funeral of Nadine Shapiro, which drew a crowd close to 300 on Monday. The 67-year-old founder of Coral Springs-based Broadway Bound lost her battle with breast cancer on Saturday. Shapiro was born in New York and raised...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

11 year old missing from school in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Read the updated story here. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for an 11 year old. Jeremiah Ismael was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. on Friday from Rhema Word Christian Academy. Ismael is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 110-120 pounds....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Zach Covey Leaving CBS 12: Where Is the Florida Meteorologist Going?

Zach Covey has been bringing the weather forecasts to West Palm Beach for only a few years, but CBS 12 viewers are already attached to this charming meteorologist. Now the weather anchor is moving on to the next step of his career. Zach Covey announced he is leaving WPEC-TV in September 2022. His announcement naturally elicited questions from viewers. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Florida. Here’s what Zach Covey said about leaving CBS 12.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
