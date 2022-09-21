Read full article on original website
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz Announces eAtego Medium-Duty Electric Truck
Mercedes-Benz Trucks is not slowing down its electrification efforts and just announced a new battery-electric model at the 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. The company intends to introduce a medium-duty model for distribution transport (below the eActros), called Mercedes-Benz eAtego. According to the press release, work on the eAtego...
Ford Transit Custom Lineup Debuts With EV, PHEV, And Diesel Versions
The Ford E-Transit Custom electric commercial van is one of many updates for this nameplate on display at the IAA Transportation Motorshow in Hannover, Germany. There's also new info about the plug-in hybrid and diesel powerplants. The E-Transit Custom is available with two powertrains. The standard version has 135 horsepower...
insideevs.com
Renault Traffic Van E-Tech Electric Debuts With 149-Mile WLTP Range
Renault has revealed the first all-electric version of the Traffic Van and it features the same motor as the Kangoo and Master E-Tech Electric models. That means it comes with a 52 kWh battery pack (the same as in the Master E-Tech Electric), a 90 kW (120 horsepower) front-mounted electric motor and it can be had in two length variants or as a cab-floor model.
insideevs.com
Lectric’s XP 2.0 Electric Folding Bike Offers Affordable No-Frills Mobility
Lectric is a fledgling electric bike company that has been gaining a lot of traction recently. It first entered the scene in 2019 with the LX, and has since garnered a lot of popularity thanks to its affordable, comfortable, and easy to use electric bikes. The newest model to roll out of Lectric’s assembly line is the XP 2.0, an evolution of the popular XP folding bike.
American Chiropractors Hate Volvo's New Seats
Volvo recently became the first automotive manufacturer to receive an official endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). The endorsement is for Volvo's ergonomically-designed seats, and it's applicable for every model between May 2022 to May 2023. According to the ACA's website, it is the "largest professional chiropractic organization in...
Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient?
As a hybrid SUV, the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has a good value proposition. But, how efficient is it? The post Is the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Actually Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
NIO EV Offering Way Ahead Of BMW, Mercedes-Benz And VW: Co-Founder
This year is a big one for Chinese EV startup NIO in Europe as the company is in the process of expanding to Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark after entering Norway in 2021. The Chinese manufacturer is looking to grab a share of Europe's growing EV market by offering...
insideevs.com
VW Swaps Salesperson For Alexa In Interactive ID.4 Test Drives
Volkswagen and Amazon are looking to redefine the automotive test drive by replacing the salesperson with the Alexa virtual assistant technology. Starting this fall, VW customers in select regions of the United States can schedule an in-person Alexa-guided test drive of the ID.4 electric SUV. While the test will start...
insideevs.com
Renault R5 Turbo 3E Is A 375-HP Electric Show Car Made For Drifting
Renault continues to pay tribute to the classic 5's 50th anniversary with a new show car called R5 Turbo 3E. Following the Renault 5 Prototype and 5 Diamant, this exuberant new reinterpretation of the Renault 5 is an homage to the model's most iconic sports versions: the Renault 5 Turbo and Turbo 2. It owes the "3E" in its name to the fact that it follows the Turbo 2 and it's electric.
insideevs.com
Transport Canada Confirms Tesla Model Y Fire Wasn't The Battery Pack
As you may remember, we reported on a few mysterious Tesla fires earlier this year. In fact, people were confusing the two incidents since they happened around the same time. This story is a follow-up on the Tesla Model Y that caught fire in May 2022, in Vancouver, Canada. The EV's power failed, and the driver broke the window to successfully escape.
insideevs.com
Genesis GV60 Wins Drag Races Against Three Electric SUVs And A Corvette C7
Being the last of the three Hyundai group electric crossovers to arrive on the market, after the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, the Genesis GV60 already has some catching up to do, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be a problem. In this video where it is drag raced against other electric crossovers and a Chevrolet Corvette C7, it has no problem staying ahead.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reduced Wait Times Should Worry Rivals, Says Analyst
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear he's embarrassed by the brand's high and rising prices, and he wants to do everything he can to get people their cars in a timely fashion. If Tesla was able to reduce the wait time for its vehicles, it may not have to hike the prices so much, since it wouldn't be worried about forecasting inflation and pricing for supplies so far down the road. Musk recently admitted:
insideevs.com
Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Charging Bundle
Looking for inexpensive means to offer EV Charging and increase your income? Grizzl-E Smart Commercial Bundle from United Chargers does just that. The Grizzle-E Smart Commercial Bundle is the all-in-one Level 2 Commercial Solution that includes Grizzl-E Level 2 EV Charging Hardware and ChargeLab Commercial EV Charging Software for one low price.
insideevs.com
2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1: InsideEVs 70 MPH Range Test
The 2022 Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 has the largest battery pack of any production EV available today; 212.7 kWh of usable capacity. However, the vehicle weighs four and a half tons - that's right, over 9,000 lbs (4,100 kg). The vehicle's EPA-certified combined range rating is 329 miles, but...
insideevs.com
Take A Look At The 2023 Trek Allant+ 8S Electric Commuter Bike
Assuming you’re gifted with a sunny day and nice, breezy conditions, chances are you’ve considered riding your bicycle to school or work instead of taking your car out of your garage. Indeed, this is exactly what most e-bike manufacturers dream of you doing, so they can continue selling e-bikes geared towards the rapidly growing e-mobility generation.
TechCrunch
Steadybit wants developers involved in chaos engineering before production
Steadybit, a German startup, wants to put it in reach of more developers by building these tests into the development pipeline. Today, the company announced the general availability of its chaos engineering product. Steadybit co-founder and CEO Benjamin Wilms says that by pushing back chaos testing into the development pipeline,...
insideevs.com
Musk Says Tesla May Have Small Electric Boats For Giga Texas Park
Tesla's newest factory opened some time ago in Austin, Texas. It's currently in the process of ramping up production, but that doesn't mean the project is complete. It seems Tesla is constantly working on its sites and doing upgrades, and that's even true of older properties. Among other continuing developments at Giga Texas, the company is currently working on the promised “ecological paradise.”
insideevs.com
Elon Musk Says NHTSA Needs To Stop Calling OTA Updates Recalls
On September 21, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Tesla will issue a safety recall for 1.1 million vehicles across all its model lines: Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. The reason for the recall is the window automatic reversal system may not react...
insideevs.com
Supercharger Station In Canada Partly Offline After Cables Were Cut
The Supercharger station in Surrey, British Columbia was upgraded in 2020 when its number of charging stalls was raised form 12 to 20 in order to reduce queues and times for local Tesla drivers. It is one of the largest and busiest Supercharger locations in the area, but now it looks like it will be functioning at reduced capacity after it recently experienced a cable-cutting incident, so the queues may be back.
