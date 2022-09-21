Read full article on original website
Related
Study Names New Jersey The Top Millionaire State In The Nation
While most of us struggle to get through our monthly bills, it looks like we have more millionaires in our midst in New Jersey than we ever imagined. We know there is a lot of money in the Garden State and there are a lot of rich people here, but the results of a recent study about millionaires throughout the country are really going to drop your jaw.
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
N.J.’s gas tax will go down next Saturday. Here’s how it'll rank compared to other states.
New Jersey’s gasoline tax will drop by one penny a gallon next weekend making it the 11th highest rate in the nation. Beginning October 1, the Garden State will collect 41.4 cents for each gallon of gasoline sold in the state and 48.4 cents on every gallon of diesel, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration announced last month.
Hope for NJ workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)
On Friday, a judge in New York ruled that New York City Police union members who were fired over not getting the COVID vax have to be reinstated. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Lyle Frank ruled that termination was not a valid action according to the terms of the police unions' contract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey should squash this unfair tax | Opinion
In 2014, I began a one-woman crusade to reform New Jersey’s two death taxes. The result?. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
New Jersey 101.5
Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in NJ
WAYNE — Prices have been looking a bit more pleasant at the pump these days in New Jersey. The average price for a gallon of regular in the Garden State is $3.48, having dropped 11 cents from a week ago when it was $3.59, according to AAA Northeast. While...
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
Drinking too much? NJ hospitals see dramatic increase in deaths
When the pandemic began sales of alcoholic beverages spiked in New Jersey. Now we are starting to see the result of that activity. Sean Hopkins, the senior vice president of the New Jersey Hospital Association’s Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation, said researchers examined data on patients admitted to the hospital with alcohol-related liver disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
Study: New Jersey collects 9th most individual income tax in U.S.
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey collects 9th most individual income tax in U.S., according to a new study by HowtoHome.com. The COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented hardship for large segments of the U.S. economy. However, one unexpected bright spot was the expansion of state stabilization funds—also known as rainy day funds—driven largely by increases in tax revenue.
RIP Gov. Florio: His legacy of fighting for New Jersey (Opinion)
We lost a New Jersey giant over the weekend. He was one of the strongest voices advocating for New Jersey in what seems like a lost time in our history. Jim Florio was elected governor in 1989 after two unsuccessful attempts in 1977 and in 1981. His margin of loss against Tom Kean in 1981 was the slimmest in the state's history with the two men separated by only 1,797 votes.
The fall of Jim Florio and the rise of New Jersey 101.5
A couple of weeks ago, I was sitting in traffic on Route 1 when I saw a faded bumper sticker on the back of a rusty pick-up truck. The color had been bleached out, but you could just make out the words: "Florio Free in '93." As I sat in...
There are NJ groups in favor of NYC congestion pricing — here’s why
While a plan that could charge Garden State drivers an extra fee of up to $23 during peak hours to travel into Manhattan awaits federal approval, advocates for the plan suggest too many people are focused on the dollar signs and not the reasoning behind the proposal. An extended comment...
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
These NJ restaurants closed in 2022 — and there were many reasons why
Changing tastes, literally, continue to evolve the New Jersey culinary scene. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all kinds of businesses have left many restaurants poorly attended, short-staffed, and low on food supply. But eateries come and go in any year, and 2022 has been no exception. Some of...
N.J. tuition aid is going up. Here’s how much college students can get this year.
Some New Jersey college students who qualify for financial aid will receive more money in their award packages from the state this year. The state budget allocated $478 million in funding for tuition aid grants, known as TAG, for low- and moderate-income college students for the 2022-2023 school year, state officials said. That’s an increase of $5 million over last year and will result in bigger TAG awards for many students.
Don’t throw out your condiment packets! Where to take them in NJ
Don't throw out those Taco Bell sauce packets, or any sauce packet for that matter. Taco Bell is teaming up with international recycling leader TerraCycle to expand its recycling program to accept all brands of sauce packets. That means all condiment or sauce packets, whether Taco Bell or others, can...
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
Shortage of judges in N.J. puts families’ lives in limbo as divorce, custody cases drag on, lawyers say
Katherine Richardson represents a father of two who hasn’t been able to see his oldest child in more than six months. There are two obstacles in the divorce case, the Tinton Falls attorney said. One is the lack of cooperation from the Central Jersey man’s wife, but the bigger problem, she added, is a critical shortage of judges, which has delayed the matter for more than two years.
Major Food Website Reveals New Jersey’s Most Famous Restaurant
There may be no state in the nation with more great restaurants than we have here in New Jersey, and now one major food publication has revealed the most famous restaurant in all of New Jersey. We have well-known restaurants stretching from the northern tip of the state to the...
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
64K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0