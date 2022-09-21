ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

C.O. homeowners should be aware of Bark beetles, an issue due to severe drought

By Kelsey McGee
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElSTx_0i4ivLa000

( Update: Adding video, comments from a tree expert)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As a result of years of drought, Bark beetles are becoming a constant issue for Central Oregonians. Homeowners should be aware of Bark beetles who infest pine trees.

Boe Brodhun, the owner of Urban Forest Tree Service in Bend, said, "This has definitely been a problem -- what can be considered a sort of pandemic over the last few years, as a result of severe drought."

Brodhun explains the issue they've been seeing lately.

"If a customer would like to thin their property, and they leave all the material after all of the trees are removed," he said. "If they leave any of the wood rounds, beetles will come in and infest that."

The beetles will infest the trees in the spring and summer months, spreading to other, healthier trees.

The beetles bore underneath bark and live on the tissues in the tree. The beetles disrupt the connection between the roots and the leaves, so the trees can't absorb the water.

"A few of the beetles actually implement a fungi into the tree called blue stain," he said.

Once that fungi is in the tree, it expands rapidly and blocks the vascular system in the tree.

The tree will die in a matter of months or years, depending on how big or small the attack is. It's not easy to identify until it's too late.

It's not easy to identify until it's too late.

"Unfortunately, the only way to identify you have an issue is -- most of the time, people find out after the fact," he said.

If infected, the top of a pine tree will be bright red or singular branches will be dead for no apparent reason. Dying trees also attract wood peckers. There are some ways to protect your trees.

"The best practice is to have a very healthy space," he said. "One of the best things that homeowners can do is have bark mulch. It's to keep the ground at a temperature where you don't get a lot of evaporation in the hot months."

As well as watering your trees more in the summer.

Brodhun said there are some chemical preventatives too, but those are not as effective.

The post C.O. homeowners should be aware of Bark beetles, an issue due to severe drought appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

State officials: Wetting rain event needed to end fire season

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are closing in on the first weekend of fall, but fire season is still in effect. When can we expect it to wrap up? According to fire experts, that's up to Mother Nature. The meteorological term is called 'wetting rain.' It's when we have a...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
DEPOE BAY, OR
Channel 6000

Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

After rain, cooldown, C.O. fire officials lower fire danger rating to ‘high’; campground campfires again allowed

Due to cooler temperatures and recent moisture, fire officials on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District BLM will lower the Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) to a Level 1. The fire danger rating will decrease to “high.” The post After rain, cooldown, C.O. fire officials lower fire danger rating to ‘high’; campground campfires again allowed appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Bend, OR
Lifestyle
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Bend, OR
Pets & Animals
The New West

Finding hope at our devastated date park

This is a recollection of non-fiction events; used with permission. Early in our relationship, my husband and I went on a date to one of the lovely parks in Oregon. We got takeout and strolled through the paths, holding hands and enjoying each other’s company.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bark Beetles#Pine Trees#Fungus#Central Oregonians#Urban Forest Tree Service
kptv.com

Fire ignited by oily rags destroys garage in Bend, firefighters say

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A fire ignited by improperly stored rags destroyed a garage and lightly damaged a house in Bend on Sunday, according to the Bend Fire & Rescue. Just after 3 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on Deschutes Market Road. A log-built garage, attached...
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
klcc.org

Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Wildfire Update In Sturgill Oregon, As Of September 21, 2022!

The Sturgill Fire is now raging in the North Minam Drainage and is comprised of mixed coniferous forest. The firefighters are continuing to adopt plans to preserve neighboring private property and inholdings, such as Red’s Horse Ranch, the Minam River Lodge, and the area along Lostine River Road. In...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon commission adopts strongest clean fuel standards in US

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission voted on Friday to adopt the strongest emissions standards in the country, according to the Oregon Environmental Council. The new rules will expand the existing Clean Fuels Program and are intended to reduce transportation emissions to 20% below 2015 levels by...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

People are draining cars of gas; are locking gas caps the answer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gas siphoning is becoming an issue, especially in Bend. Deschutes County Sheriff's Officer Jayson Janes says from May 1 to today, there have been three reports of gas siphoning. On the Facebook page Bend Trails Group says their car was drained of the tank at Phil's Trailhead. Another comment says it The post People are draining cars of gas; are locking gas caps the answer appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy