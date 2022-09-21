ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KELOLAND TV

Man admits to bringing meth to South Dakota from California

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after South Dakota troopers found two pounds of meth in his car, a 64-year-old man admits to the crime. Brian David Jackson pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Friday. Court documents say he was caught bringing meth from California to western South Dakota – something he admits to doing multiple times.
B102.7

The South Dakota Ghost Town That Just Couldn’t Keep It’s Name

OK, I need your imagination. You know, that thing that isn't digital, that's hidden back there behind your eyes? Yep, that's it. Here we go. It's the early part of the twentieth century, say, oh about 1915 or so. You're getting ready to hop into the ol' Model T and you're off to visit your Uncle. Where does he live again?
newscenter1.tv

Black Hills artist Jon Crane paints with passion and for a cause

Originally from New Jersey, artist Jon Crane fell in love with the Black Hills when his grandparents took him on a trip across the West when he was 14 years old. After joining the Air Force and being stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Jon has been in the Black Hills and jumped right into painting.
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases down, hospitalizations up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,017 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,014 the previous week. The new reported deaths include two men and one woman in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Turner, McPherson and Custer.
KELOLAND TV

Jackley transition to South Dakota A.G. already underway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a new Attorney General in the first week of 2023. And it looks like it will be a familiar face. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley isn’t doing much campaigning to win back his old seat. Look at the upcoming...
NewsBreak
KELOLAND TV

Another ‘Silver Coin Schemer’ pleads guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may remember our KELOLAND Investigation into the “Silver Coin Schemers:” the $12 million dollar plot to use investor money to buy silver coins. Those investors include victims in South Dakota. Authorities seized nearly $3 million in silver coins in Norway in...
Mix 97-3

Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You

When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
KELOLAND TV

Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
cowboystatedaily.com

Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
newscenter1.tv

The Black Hills Powwow is back in October. Here are 5 things to know about the event.

RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a two-year break, one of the biggest events in Rapid City is returning this October. Here are five things to know about the Black Hills Powwow:. The Black Hills Powwow will take place at the Monument on October 7, 8, and 9 of this year which will feature performers from across the nation and even Canada. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the most well-known events in the country. Last held in 2019, the event drew more than 4,500 out-of-town attendees to Rapid City and generated over $4,000,000 in revenue.
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Will Leave You Speechless

The Mount Rushmore State is full of amazing sights to see and things to do. Whether it's traveling through the majestic Black Hills, staring up at the sheer awesomeness of Mount Rushmore, or experiencing the beautiful isolation of the Badlands. But if you want to get away from the crowds and find a spot all to yourself, you need to visit South Dakota's most underrated attraction.
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries South Dakota imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with South Dakota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV

State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Democrats focused on abortion ahead of November election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting has begun in South Dakota and the Democratic Party is rallying to connect with voters before they head to the polls. Executive director Berk Ehrmantraut told KELOLAND News that the party will be hosting a rally this weekend in Sioux Falls to address reproductive health in South Dakota.
