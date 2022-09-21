Read full article on original website
SWFL Peace Day Celebration set for Sept. 25
The 15th annual SWFL Peace Day Celebration is set for Sunday, Sept. 25, at Wa-Ke-Hatchee Park in Fort Myers. The celebration held in honor of International Day of Peace, will run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with a kick-off event for those who would like to get an early start. “It’s...
Storm update from Lee County government
In order to assist residents who are prepping their homes and yards in advance of tropical weather, Lee County Solid Waste is extending its Saturday hours at four sites. Instead of the usual closing time of noon, these sites will remain open until 4 p.m. Saturday:. • Resource Recovery Facility,...
Lee County closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9
Lee County is closely monitoring Tropical Depression No. 9 in the Caribbean. The county will make decisions regarding activation levels at the Emergency Operations Center based on the forecast. There is no State of Local Emergency declared at this time. Residents are encouraged to monitor local media outlets for updates...
Property theft fraud becomes more prevalent
When Arlene Tilt received a phone call from her sister asking if she was selling her waterfront lot in Cape Coral, to say she was confused would be an understatement. The property along Southwest 3rd Avenue was passed down to Tilt from her parents who purchased the plot decades ago. Her sister lives in the house next door, the same house their parents lived in since the ’60s.
Swatting calls are a nationwide hoax
The “swatting” call that put South Fort Myers High School in lockdown is part of a nationwide hoax and is currently under investigation by the FBI. A “swatting” call is a hoax emergency notification intended to initiate a large-scale police response. “The FBI is currently investigating...
