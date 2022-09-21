ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

inputmag.com

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — in pictures

Once again, there are two iPhone Pro models: the regular 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The most notable change is the pill-shaped “Dynamic Island” which replaces the notch. It changes based on the activity.
Phone Arena

Apple acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro camera issue; fix coming next week

Just the other day, we told you that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users were experiencing a strange issue when filming videos using third-party apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok. These phones would make a strange grinding noise while at the same time, they would start shaking. This appeared to be related to the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature that keeps videos looking steady even when recorded with shaky hands.
Android Authority

How to record phone calls on your iPhone

Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
CNET

How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone

If you've installed the iOS 16 public beta, you've probably had a few months to play around with Apple's upcoming software update to the iPhone. There are new features like unsending text messages and cropping out objects from your photos, but not all of these changes are welcome. As with...
technewstoday.com

9 Ways to Fix “Last Line No Longer Available” Error on iPhone

You are likely to see an error message “Last line no longer available” while trying to make a call from your phone app. It mainly appears on iOS 14 or higher versions. This error message appears if your iPhone has dual-SIM (Physical and E-Sim) functionality. However, the device’s bugs can also lead to this issue. Fortunately, you can resolve this issue by simply clearing your call history or force rebooting your device.
Digital Camera World

Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online

Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
technewstoday.com

How to Invert a Picture on iPhone?

With every new OS update, Apple brings something new to the table. Likewise, with iOS 13 Apple introduced the option to invert pictures through the Photos app, among various other updates. When you invert a photo, the picture will changes it’s position. The left will be shifted to the right,...
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone

Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
BGR.com

iOS 16.0.2 out now with fix for iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug

Not long after the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launched last Friday, early adopters began complaining about a strange bug. For some reason, the camera was shaking when owners with Pro models tried to take pictures. Apple said that it was aware of the issue and that a software update would resolve it. That update is now here in the form of iOS 16.0.2.
The Verge

WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with your loved ones. The Call Links feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. WhatsApp users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The 14 is on the “old” side of that dividing line. The “old” was good, and so is...
The Verge

The last-gen but still great Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is $170 off

You can have it in any color you want, as long as it’s green. Best Buy is currently offering the green, red, or cream colorways of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for its best price ever. The GPS and cellular-equipped configuration of the Series 7 is typically priced at $499 but is available for just $329. While Apple has everyone focused on the new Series 8, the Series 7 is still every bit the excellent Apple wearable we’ve come to expect. The Series 7 offers a larger screen than its predecessor, and it can charge faster than generations that came before it.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
The Verge

Instagram starts testing a home feed without a shopping tab

Instagram is testing home feeds without a shopping tab, marking a shift in how the platform treats e-commerce. Some Instagram users (including some of us here at The Verge) have noted in recent days that the shopping tab, previously on the bottom navigation bar, has been replaced with a notifications tab. Shopping, meanwhile, has been moved to a second menu, buried among options like settings and saved posts.
ZDNet

Apple releases iOS update to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking problem

Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.0.2, the latest version of its mobile operating system. The update fixes a surprising problem that owners of the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max reported – the camera on the iPhone would shake when users tried to take a picture using popular third-party apps such as TikTok and Instagram.
knowtechie.com

How to delete duplicate photos with iOS 16

Alongside the latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, came several new features. One of those new iOS 16 features is the ability to delete duplicate photos from your Photos app. We’ve all likely run into a similar issue. You take a bunch of images of the same thing and dig...
CELL PHONES

