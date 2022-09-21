ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska HC target speaks out on rumors

By Jakob Ashlin
 2 days ago

On September 20th, one rumored candidate for Nebraska’s head coaching vacancy spoke openly about his interest.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold was on Nebraska’s “wish list”. Leipold recently appeared on The Straight Line with Ryan Leaf and opened up about the rumors.

“Just like anything, I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at,” Leipold said. “You know, my wife, Kelly and I we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move at this stage of our career. It’s flattering. Like you said, it’s early, it’s early in the season. But our focus is trying to build the Kansas Jayhawks into a winner and a consistent winner for the long haul.”

Leipold enjoyed a successful run at Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007 to 2014, as he amassed a 109-6 record and led the Warhawks to six Division III National Championships. This season, he has led Kansas to a strong 3-0 start, including wins over Houston and West Virginia.

