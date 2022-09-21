ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Grand Jury returns 22 indictments

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 16 and returned 22 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Amy C. Thurman, 41

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Mary Elizabeth Francis, 36

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Appear

Kristie Walker, 40

Hurricane, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Missy Jane Branyord, 37

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Teresa Ann Pacheco, 46

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

3 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Nonconforming Glass in Motor Vehicle

Stefhon Dajuan Dehayno Greathouse, 18

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Roger Eugene Turner, III, 49

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Karen M. Green, 46

Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Travis Armond Walker-Hardy, 33

Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Angelita Maria DeWitt, 44

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of Cocaine

Myron Dean Herring, Jr., 30

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Marihuana

Possession of Cocaine

Leon James McReynolds, 48

Atlanta, Georgia, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Trafficking in Cocaine

2 Counts Possession of Cocaine

Willie Lee Coby, 52

Redford, Michigan, was indicted on:

Possessing Criminal Tools

2 Counts Trafficking in Cocaine

2 Counts Possession of Cocaine

Carol Rosanne Boehm, 57

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernlia

Brandon William Jackson, 28

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Resisting Arrest

Antwan Demar Felder, 47

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentayl-Related Compound

Possession of Heroin

Anna Will, 37

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Yielding when Entering Roadway from Place Other than Roadway

Failure to Stop after an Accident

Operating a Motor Vehicle Bearing an Invalid License Plate or Identification Mark

Randall S. Menda, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

Jason L. Jones, 42

West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Endangering Children

Domestic Violence

Densil Sylvester Williams, 32

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Deanna Mariee Goben, 29

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

4 Counts Endangering Children

Brant C. Stone, 51

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Felonious Assault

Kidnapping

Abduction

Domestic Violence

Attempted Aggravated Murder

2 Counts Attempted Murder

sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Ohio – Man Almost Shoots Himself in Bar Bathroom

Chillicothe – A man was arrested after accidentally firing off his handgun following a number 2. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the Valero gas station at 61 North Bridge Street in Chillicothe on Wednesday when someone called 911 for gunshots fired. When they arrived...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wklw.com

No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting

A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
WESTWOOD, KY
wnewsj.com

Trial delayed for suspect in deadly accident

WILMINGTON — A jury trial has been delayed for the suspect in a deadly car accident, due to sudden medical issue. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck delayed the upcoming two-day trial for Thomas Watkins until further notice due to uncertainty following a medical emergency for the suspect.
BLANCHESTER, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth to Celebrate Emancipation Day on September 22

PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth Unity Project invites area residents to this year’s celebration of Emancipation Day – the Anniversary of President Lincoln’s announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. Scheduled for Thursday, September 22nd, 2022, this year’s celebration includes an award’s ceremony honoring the late Jeremy...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Pair arrested after two-state chase

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Greenup County Sheriff’s deputies say a man with a stolen gun led them on a long chase Wednesday. Around 11 a.m., Scioto County 911 dispatchers in Ohio contacted Greenup County 911, saying they had officers chasing Levi McKinley and were headed in their direction.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man with axe causes scare at a Ross Co. gas station

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to initial reports, deputies responded to the Marathon gas station at Rozelle Creek Road and route 23 on a disturbance. A caller told dispatchers that a man was outside the establishment throwing two hatchets at a dumpster near the business. One customer, frightened by...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Times

Annual DTWC event set for PRP

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Raceway Park’s next event will be Carl Short’s 42nd annual General Tire Dirt Track World Championship presented by Optima Batteries. This three-day event will take place Oct. 13 thru Oct. 15, as this spectacle on dirt has been held at PRP every year since 2012.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Comments / 0

