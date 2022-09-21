Grand Jury returns 22 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 16 and returned 22 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Amy C. Thurman, 41
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Mary Elizabeth Francis, 36
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Failure to Appear
Kristie Walker, 40
Hurricane, West Virginia, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Missy Jane Branyord, 37
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Teresa Ann Pacheco, 46
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
3 Counts Having Weapons while under Disability
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Nonconforming Glass in Motor Vehicle
Stefhon Dajuan Dehayno Greathouse, 18
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Cocaine
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Roger Eugene Turner, III, 49
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Karen M. Green, 46
Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
2 Counts Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Travis Armond Walker-Hardy, 33
Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
Angelita Maria DeWitt, 44
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of Cocaine
Myron Dean Herring, Jr., 30
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Marihuana
Possession of Cocaine
Leon James McReynolds, 48
Atlanta, Georgia, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
2 Counts Trafficking in Cocaine
2 Counts Possession of Cocaine
Willie Lee Coby, 52
Redford, Michigan, was indicted on:
Possessing Criminal Tools
2 Counts Trafficking in Cocaine
2 Counts Possession of Cocaine
Carol Rosanne Boehm, 57
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernlia
Brandon William Jackson, 28
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Felonious Assault
Resisting Arrest
Antwan Demar Felder, 47
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentayl-Related Compound
Possession of Heroin
Anna Will, 37
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Yielding when Entering Roadway from Place Other than Roadway
Failure to Stop after an Accident
Operating a Motor Vehicle Bearing an Invalid License Plate or Identification Mark
Randall S. Menda, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Violating a Protection Order
Jason L. Jones, 42
West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Endangering Children
Domestic Violence
Densil Sylvester Williams, 32
Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Deanna Mariee Goben, 29
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
4 Counts Endangering Children
Brant C. Stone, 51
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Felonious Assault
Kidnapping
Abduction
Domestic Violence
Attempted Aggravated Murder
2 Counts Attempted Murder
Comments / 0