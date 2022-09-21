Former Liverpool Man Charlie Adam Announces Retirement From Football

Charlie Adam played for Liverpool from 2011 until 2012 and has today announced his retirement from the game.

Liverpool signed Charlie Adam from Blackpool in the summer of 2011 following the Tangerines’ relegation from the Premier League in the 2010-11 season. He would only stay for the duration for the 2011-12 season, before completing a move to Stoke City on deadline day in August 2012.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Many years before his time at Liverpool, Charlie Adam started his footballing career at Rangers up in Scotland, where he stayed from 2003 until 2009, scoring 13 goals in 61 appearances.

The Scotsman went on loan to Blackpool in 2009, before making a permanent move in the same year. He would go on to stay at Blackpool as they were promoted from the Championship to the Premier League for the first time, until their relegation in 2011.

Liverpool swooped in and signed the midfielder for a fee of £6.75million in 2011. Although hindsight may not look too fondly on the transfer, at the time there was much expectation following the transfer being completed...

Charlie Adam scored a whopping 28 goals in 78 appearances from midfield for Blackpool in just two years at the club. However, he didn't quite reach this bar at Liverpool scoring twice in 37 appearances.

The player was at Liverpool during a real transitional period following the unsuccessful and shortlived tenure of Roy Hodgson and the caretaker period of Kenny Dalglish at his second stint at Anfield. He was sold to Stoke City in the summer of 2012.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Scotsman spent seven years at Stoke City from 2017 until 2019, when he moved to Reading for a season before spending the final two years of his career at Dundee, back in Scotland.

He announced his retirement via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. He said he was "lucky enough to play for some of the biggest clubs in the world" , including "pulling on the famous Liverpool shirt and scoring in front of the Kop" .

His time at Liverpool may not have been as prosperous as many imagined, but very few players will ever be lucky enough to even have the opportunity. He served Liverpool well, and we wish him the very best in his deserved retirement.

