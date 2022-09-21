Precious Achiuwa Says He Has A 'Different' Mindset Heading Into Next Season

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa says he's entering the season with a different mindset and new focus as a third-year player

Precious Achiuwa says he's in a different mindset heading into his third season and he's ready to take the Toronto Raptors to a new level next season.

"I'm in a different type of mindset right now," the Raptors forward told ESPN's Colin Udoh . "I'm really focused and I understand what it takes."

The Background

Achiuwa spent last year taking his game to a new level following a relatively muted rookie season with the Miami Heat. Raptors coach Nick Nurse allowed him to open up his game, play off the dribble, and create a little bit last season, and it's allowed Achiuwa to feel more comfortable coming into the season.

"This is an environment that allows you [to] explore during the [course] of the game and that's really big for me. Just being a versatile, 6'9 player, they allow me [to] explore my game, be versatile and play in different positions and different ways. That has overall helped my game," he added.

Summer of Training

Achiuwa's trainer Kenny Miller told AllRaptors that Achiuwa's offseason training has been very successful.

"He has looked amazing," Miller said in August. "The handle has improved a lot. Finishing around the rim looks really good. Playing off angles and creating his own shot off the dribble. He's looking good, man. He's been putting in a lot of work, dedication, early mornings, late nights, taking care of his body, doing all the necessary things to take a bigger step this coming year."

What's Next

Achiuwa showed much-improved decision-making and three-point shooting after the All-Star break and Toronto is going to need that to carry over into next season. His impressive defensive skill and versatility have raised questions about the possibility that Toronto makes a change to the starting lineup, moving Achiuwa into the first unit and swapping Gary Trent Jr. to the bench when everyone is healthy.

