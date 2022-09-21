ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PICTURED: Man, 41, who was stabbed to death in Birmingham - as family pay tribute to 'loving son, father, brother and uncle' and police question 19-year-old on suspicion of murder

By Eirian Jane Prosser For Mailonline
 5 days ago

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Birmingham has been named and pictured by police just hours after police arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands police named the victim as 41-year-old Andrew Gardner.

Mr Gardner was stabbed just after 7.15pm on Alexandra Road on Sunday evening. He later died in hospital.

Earlier today a 19-year-old man was arrested and is waiting to be questioned by officers.

Andrew Gardner, 41, was stabbed to death on Alexandra Road in Birmingham around 7.15pm on Sunday evening. Today West Midlands Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He is waiting to be questioned by officers
Police officers outside at the scene at Alexandra Road on Sunday evening in Birmingham 

Mr Gardner's heartbroken family have paid tribute to their 'caring, loving son, father, brother and uncle'.

They added: 'His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts.'

A post mortem examination is expected to be held later on this week.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from West Midland's Police homicide unit, said: 'Our sympathies are very much with Andrew’s family as they come to terms with his loss.

'Our investigation has progressed swiftly and even though we have made an arrest, I still urge anyone with information to come forward.'

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has camera, phone or dash cam footage is encouraged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website quoting log 3200 of 18/9.

Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

