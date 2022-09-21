ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Athanasiou calls signing with Hawks 'a no-brainer'

It's no secret the Blackhawks are in the beginning stages of a full-blown rebuild. The moves they made over the summer showed the magnitude of it after Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat were traded away for future assets. For those reasons, the Blackhawks weren't necessarily going to be a hot...
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: September 22, 2022

​​​​​Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 22, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
NBC Sports Chicago

How Hawks coach Luke Richardson is leading by example

Luke Richardson is going to quickly endear himself to Blackhawks fans. He certainly already has the respect of his players, too. After Day 2 of training camp, Richardson put the Blackhawks through post-practice conditioning drills and the 53-year-old first-year NHL head coach participated himself, even leading the charge on some of them.
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields shares brutal critique of his own play

There’s no way to sugar coat it. Even though the Bears managed to beat the Texans 23-20 in Week 3, Justin Fields did not play well. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
NBC Sports Chicago

Who should manage White Sox if TLR doesn't return?

If Tony La Russa does not return next season, who should be the next manager for the White Sox in 2023?. That's the initial reaction Chuck Garfien and Scott Podsednik had when asked the same question by a fan during an Ask Us Anything segment for White Sox Postgame Live. Subsequently, Guillen and the crew came up with some names in light of the joke.
NBC Sports Chicago

When was Soldier Field built?

When was Soldier Field built? What's the history of one of the NFL's oldest stadiums? Here's a rundown of Soldier Field and its history in Chicago. In 1919, Chicago decided to hire an architectural team to begin the construction of Soldier Field, then called Municipal Grant Park Stadium. In 1925,...
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears undefeated when Eddie Jackson records an INT

Interestingly enough, the Bears are unbeaten when Eddie Jackson records an interception in a game. Dating back to 2017 -- Jackson's premiere year -- the Bears are 12-0 when he intercepts the football. Jackson recorded two interceptions in each of the 2017,19 and 22 seasons plus six in 2018. More...
NBC Sports Chicago

Smith, Johnson questionable for Texans game

Two Bears defensive stars are officially questionable for this Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Texans. Standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson is battling a quad injury, while starting WILL linebacker Roquan Smith is working through a hip injury. Johnson’s status is a little more concerning, since he started the week...
NBC Sports Chicago

Byron Pringle doubtful to return with calf injury

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle left with a calf injury from Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He did not return to Sunday's game against the Texans and walked around in a boot after the game, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Pringle leads all receivers as of...
NBC Sports Chicago

How Brisker plans to fix early-season tackling issues

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaquan Brisker has been in the right place early in his NFL career, but the Bears rookie hasn’t been able to seal the deal. Through two games, Brisker has a team-high seven missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. The Penn State product had a 42.9 percent missed tackle rate in the Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. That number dropped to 28.6 percent in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Sports Chicago

Here is the Bulls' roster for 2022-23 NBA training camp

The 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner. But before the real fun begins, training camps and preseason action offer an appetizer. Hours ahead of its organization's media day, the Chicago Bulls on Monday morning announced their 20-player training camp roster. Take a look:. The Bulls will need to...
NBC Sports Chicago

3 keys for Bears to beat Texans + score prediction

Every week in the NFL is an opportunity for a team to measure itself, and Week 3 for the Bears will be no different. They’re taking on a Texans team that’s constructed similarly, runs a defensive scheme from the same family tree, and wants to win following a similar script. On Sunday, the Bears have a chance to show that they’re farther along in their development compared to the rebuild that’s underway in Houston. They also have a chance to measure their resiliency for the first time. The Bears are coming off a humbling loss on Sunday Night Football, but in the following week of practice, no one on the Bears has seemed demoralized. Instead, they seem confident that they know where they screwed up, and how to fix their problems. Now we’ll see if they can execute on those corrections.
