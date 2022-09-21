Read full article on original website
Related
Athanasiou calls signing with Hawks 'a no-brainer'
It's no secret the Blackhawks are in the beginning stages of a full-blown rebuild. The moves they made over the summer showed the magnitude of it after Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat were traded away for future assets. For those reasons, the Blackhawks weren't necessarily going to be a hot...
White Sox Farm Report: September 22, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 22, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
How Hawks coach Luke Richardson is leading by example
Luke Richardson is going to quickly endear himself to Blackhawks fans. He certainly already has the respect of his players, too. After Day 2 of training camp, Richardson put the Blackhawks through post-practice conditioning drills and the 53-year-old first-year NHL head coach participated himself, even leading the charge on some of them.
Why Bulls would be wise to consider trade for Crowder
Trade winds are swirling around Phoenix. Sunday afternoon, the Suns announced that they have reached an agreement with Jae Crowder that will keep the veteran forward out of training camp as the team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, looks to deal him. Where exactly the rift between the two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cairo calls out Sox ‘terrible’ effort after Tigers finale
Amid an ill-timed losing streak that effectively eliminated them from postseason contention, the White Sox’ effort has not been a question to acting manager Miguel Cairo this week. “Since Aug. 31, they decide to play, they decide to battle,” said Cairo after Thursday’s loss to the Guardians. “They went...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Justin Fields shares brutal critique of his own play
There’s no way to sugar coat it. Even though the Bears managed to beat the Texans 23-20 in Week 3, Justin Fields did not play well. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
Who should manage White Sox if TLR doesn't return?
If Tony La Russa does not return next season, who should be the next manager for the White Sox in 2023?. That's the initial reaction Chuck Garfien and Scott Podsednik had when asked the same question by a fan during an Ask Us Anything segment for White Sox Postgame Live. Subsequently, Guillen and the crew came up with some names in light of the joke.
RELATED PEOPLE
When was Soldier Field built?
When was Soldier Field built? What's the history of one of the NFL's oldest stadiums? Here's a rundown of Soldier Field and its history in Chicago. In 1919, Chicago decided to hire an architectural team to begin the construction of Soldier Field, then called Municipal Grant Park Stadium. In 1925,...
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
Schrock: Fields, Bears at risk of speeding toward perilous crossroads
CHICAGO – Justin Fields was brutally honest after his "trash" performance Sunday in the Bears' 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Fields finished the day 8-for-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions. He was off target on numerous throws. His first interception was the product of...
Gregg Popovich Gets Brutally Honest About Spurs’ Title Hopes
The San Antonio coach was clear on what he is expecting and what he wants out of this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears undefeated when Eddie Jackson records an INT
Interestingly enough, the Bears are unbeaten when Eddie Jackson records an interception in a game. Dating back to 2017 -- Jackson's premiere year -- the Bears are 12-0 when he intercepts the football. Jackson recorded two interceptions in each of the 2017,19 and 22 seasons plus six in 2018. More...
Smith, Johnson questionable for Texans game
Two Bears defensive stars are officially questionable for this Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Texans. Standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson is battling a quad injury, while starting WILL linebacker Roquan Smith is working through a hip injury. Johnson’s status is a little more concerning, since he started the week...
Byron Pringle doubtful to return with calf injury
Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle left with a calf injury from Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He did not return to Sunday's game against the Texans and walked around in a boot after the game, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Pringle leads all receivers as of...
How Brisker plans to fix early-season tackling issues
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaquan Brisker has been in the right place early in his NFL career, but the Bears rookie hasn’t been able to seal the deal. Through two games, Brisker has a team-high seven missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. The Penn State product had a 42.9 percent missed tackle rate in the Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. That number dropped to 28.6 percent in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here is the Bulls' roster for 2022-23 NBA training camp
The 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner. But before the real fun begins, training camps and preseason action offer an appetizer. Hours ahead of its organization's media day, the Chicago Bulls on Monday morning announced their 20-player training camp roster. Take a look:. The Bulls will need to...
Bears confident Gordon's struggles just part of NFL learning curve
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Kyler Gordon had a Sunday to forget in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers targeted the Bears rookie over and over again as the Packers marched to a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field. On the night, Gordon was targeted 13 times. Per Pro Football Focus, Gordon surrendered...
3 keys for Bears to beat Texans + score prediction
Every week in the NFL is an opportunity for a team to measure itself, and Week 3 for the Bears will be no different. They’re taking on a Texans team that’s constructed similarly, runs a defensive scheme from the same family tree, and wants to win following a similar script. On Sunday, the Bears have a chance to show that they’re farther along in their development compared to the rebuild that’s underway in Houston. They also have a chance to measure their resiliency for the first time. The Bears are coming off a humbling loss on Sunday Night Football, but in the following week of practice, no one on the Bears has seemed demoralized. Instead, they seem confident that they know where they screwed up, and how to fix their problems. Now we’ll see if they can execute on those corrections.
NFL insider: Bears to be 'active in receiver market'
Anticipate the Bears to be active in the trade market for one of their weakest position groups, according to one NFL insider. "Expect the Bears to be active in the receiver market a few weeks before the trade deadline," Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports said. The Bears have one of...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0