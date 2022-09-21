ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamera Mowry-Housley Insists “You Should Sit Down For This” In New Memoir

By Amber Corrine
 5 days ago
Emmy-winning host, actress and now author, Tamera Mowry-Housley , has announced the release of her debut memoir, You Should Sit Down For This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, + Cookies, published through Legacy Lit.

According to a press release, Mowry-Housley invites readers to imagine themselves popping over to her Napa Valley home, sitting down in her kitchen after a welcoming hug, surrounded by the smell of freshly baked cookies and having a cup of tea. That’s what the former host of The Real wants reading You Should Sit Down for This to feels like — catching up with an old friend over a lovely Earl Grey and too many sweets.

In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old vulnerably wrote, “I couldn’t be more proud of it! I laugh, I cry and give you my whole heart [heart emoji]”

Readers can expect to learn more about Mowry-Housley’s life, from her self-exile from the world of beauty pageants , to the pressures of being a teenage star, to the craziness of her dating life. She also discusses the challenges of balancing family and career, and why it’s okay for women to hide out in their closets when they just need a few minutes of peace.

Mowry-Housley surfaced on our TV screens as one-half of the beloved twin dyad on the hit show Sister, Sister . She most recently reemerged on daytime TV as co-host of the Fox network show The Real. According to her memoir, the transition from a teenage star to a grown woman wasn’t easy in the public eye. She also talks about being raised as an army brat in Hawaii, and feeling secluded and sheltered. Throughout the memoir, Mowry-Housley shares the wisdom she found throughout her life, labeling them her “Tameraisms.”

You Should Sit Down for This : A Memoir about Life, Wine, + Cookies is described as “a lighthearted and delightful glimpse into the life of a much-loved actor.” The goal of the memoir is to leave readers feeling liberated and motivated to embrace the highs and lows of growing up all while celebrating “the cookies and juicy parts of life.” It will be available for purchase on October 4 at all major book retailers.

Vibe

Vibe

