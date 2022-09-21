ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAlmanac

Menlo Balance switches up messaging, calls Measure V a 'pro-teacher' ballot initiative as election approaches

Nicole Chessari and Tim Yaeger, co-founders of Menlo Balance, are changing up their campaigning in order to fight what they see as misconceptions surrounding Measure V. Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density. If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a vote on a regularly scheduled election. Proponents of the ballot measure say that this will give residents a voice in what happens to their neighborhoods, as opposed to letting the City Council make decisions. Opponents warn it will block future development, particularly of low-income housing.
MENLO PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Palo Alto, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
East Palo Alto, CA
TheAlmanac

Stanford purchases 759 apartments off Sand Hill Road

Oak Creek Apartments, a large housing complex located on a prime piece of real estate at 1600 Sand Hill Road, has been purchased by Stanford, the university announced Wednesday. An unnamed Stanford affiliate acquired the leasehold on the 759-unit multifamily residential complex, which is located on university land adjacent to...
STANFORD, CA
rwcpulse.com

'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes

A Palo Alto home that's been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it's been renovated with 14 small sleeping "pods" has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood and...
PALO ALTO, CA
Stanford Daily

Undergraduate student dies in car accident

Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravenswood#Palo Alto High School#Stanford University#Election Local
TheAlmanac

Silicon Valley International School hosts annual Moon Festival

Silicon Valley International School students stargazed, listened to stories, ate mooncakes and carried lanterns during the school's annual Moon Festival on Friday, Sept. 16, at its Willows neighborhood campus. The mid-autumn festival, which marks the fall harvest when it is believed the moon is at its fullest and brightest in...
PALO ALTO, CA
TheAlmanac

New Menlo College residence hall opens its doors to students

Although a little behind schedule, students began to move into a new, $20 million residence hall on the Menlo College campus on Friday, Sept. 16. The dorms, dubbed John Arrillaga Residence Hall, is the Atherton private college's first new building at the 1000 El Camino Real campus in more than 45 years. School officials, who previously said the project was funded by anonymous donors, are now acknowledging Arrillaga helped fund it. The three-story, 57,267-square-foot hall joins the list of many buildings in the area named after late philanthropist John Arrillaga.
ATHERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
latitude38.com

Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
BENICIA, CA
TheAlmanac

Downtown Streets Team hires new interim CEO

Downtown Streets Team announced on Tuesday that it has found an interim CEO to replace Eileen Richardson, the nonprofit's retiring founder who launched the organization in Palo Alto nearly two decades ago. Jim Rettew, who recently served as the interim executive director at the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP), will...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco’s Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim’s son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheAlmanac

TheAlmanac

Menlo Park, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Menlo Park, CA

 https://www.AlmanacNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy