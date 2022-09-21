Read full article on original website
KTSA
Texas Rangers: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1988 cold case murder
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A conviction is now secured after the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs in Jefferson County. It comes more than 30 years after Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur. Investigators say she had last been seen at a nightclub in Silsbee. A few weeks later, police say her driver’s license and other personal items were found under a bridge near Kountze.
Port Arthur News
Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
Port Arthur News
Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people
A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
KTRE
Man sentenced for Tyler County charges convicted for 1988 cold case murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man who received a 199 year sentence for drug and weapons charges in Tyler County has been convicted for the murder of a woman in 1988. According to a press release from DPS, on Sept. 20, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve 20 years for the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs.
Kountze suspect facing murder charge after admitting to killing 64-year-old man and leaving his body in wooded area, investigators say
KOUNTZE, Texas — A Kountze man is facing a murder charge after the body of a missing 64-year-old man was found Thursday night. (Editor's note: The above video is from a September 22, 2022 newscast) The family of Roy Dean Willman reported him missing on Wednesday, September 21, 2022....
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Man now facing murder charge in death of beloved former Jefferson County worker
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a man is now facing murder charges after confessing to killing a beloved former Jefferson County employee and leading investigators to the body. Clayton Lewis Carter 36, of Kountze, is facing charges of murder in the killing of Roy Dean...
KFDM-TV
BPD: Man shot and killed during exchange of gunfire while trying to rob homeowner
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block...
Port Arthur News
Area man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking, firearms violations
BEAUMONT – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine...
'It's a sad reason' : Animal activists holding candlelight vigil for puppy who died of heatstroke after being left in a metal cage
GROVES, Texas — Southeast Texans are preparing to give a 5-month-old puppy who died of heatstroke after being left in a metal cage on a hot day a proper send off. A candlelight vigil is being held Saturday in honor of the puppy who was affectionately nicknamed Justice. Justice...
Port Arthur News
Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Sept. 12-18
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18:. Kent Mullins, 61, possession of a controlled substance/warrant other agency. Mark Newell, 27, criminal trespass/Nederland warrants. Robert Broussard, 43, criminal trespass. Tyler Abraham, 31, criminal trespass. Richard Howard, 54, warrant other agency. Jessica Moore, 34, Nederland...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Hardin County Man Guilty of Bank Robbery
A Kountze man has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Timothy Shane Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before District Judge Marcia Crone on Sep. 16, 2022. According to information presented in court, on June 6, 2022,...
fox4beaumont.com
Colmesneil student charged with making threat to shoot other students
TYLER COUNTY — From Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford - On Wednesday, September On Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at approximately 5:00 PM, Tyler County Deputies responded to Colmesneil ISD, in response to a report of terroristic threat. While on scene, Deputies gathered evidence including multiple witness statements, as well video footage from the school.
Orange Leader
Police officer describes tense moments when faced with man threatening jump from highway bridge
VIDOR — Police Officer Brittany Haley doesn’t remember the exact words she said to a man threatening to jump from an overpass as he experienced a mental crisis. The 20-year-old man had put both legs over the rail and was holding on by his forearms when he closed his eyes and began a countdown.
fox4beaumont.com
Jefferson Co. sheriff says county could impose penalties on residents who skip jury duty
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The criminal justice system in Jefferson County is in crisis. The county now housing more than 1,000 inmates, creating an increasing burden on taxpayers. And, there's no relief in sight. Meanwhile many residents are not showing up for jury duty, forcing inmates to wait for their...
fox4beaumont.com
All clear issued after phone threat at Beaumont Early College
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All clear has been provided by Beaumont Police Department. Early College High School received an all-clear and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Earlier this afternoon, Thursday, Sept. 22, administrators at Beaumont ISD were made aware of a threat via a phone call. Campus administrators and the BISD police department immediately responded by initiating a shelter in place, while BISD police and other local law enforcement agencies including the Beaumont Police Department assessed the situation.
Body found during search for missing man north of Silsbee, foul play suspected
KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin County Sheriff's Office Deputies found a body while searching for a missing man north of Silsbee. Deputies began investigating a missing person's case Monday night, Sheriff Mark L. Davis tells 12News. As deputies continued to work on the case, they found evidence that suspected foul...
therecordlive.com
Sheriff's drug team finds pounds of pot in plastic totes
The Orange County Sheriff's Drug Interdiction Unit on Interstate 10 scored again by stopping an Italian vehicle that deputies said had 99 pounds of pot in plastic totes and suitcases. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the drug interdiction on September 15 stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo...
fox26houston.com
3 arrested in connection to 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl found shot to death in Liberty County earlier this month. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila. BACKGROUND: Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co. According to officials, Kevin Rivera-Cortez,...
