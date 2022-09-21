ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Steelers vs. Browns Game Won't Be on TV Tonight)

Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Steelers vs. Browns Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Now that we’re in Week 3,  it’s time to start figuring out where and how to watch your favorite team(s) play for the rest of the...
Amazon reveals surprising ratings from Thursday Night Football debut

Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast debuted on Sept. 15 for a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. And according to reports from Nielsen, the broadcast actually exceeded expectations. Amazon promised 12.5 million viewers and received 13 million across the night. It surpassed the viewership from last year’s Week 2 Thursday Night Football game on NFL Network.
The Verge

DirecTV fumbles NFL Sunday Ticket... again

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket stream has gone down for the second week in a row. Football fans across Twitter complained that they were unable to log in or received an error message when trying to load the stream. It looks like subscribers continued to have problems after this. Many...
Digital Trends

Thursday Night Football stream struggles continue for Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video execs said this week they were “very hopeful” that Thursday Night Football streaming issues were “going to be less and less a thing.” Looks like we’ll all have to give it another go for Week 4. The September 22 game between AFC...
Digital Trends

Amazon saw 15.3 million watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video

We knew Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video was good. Better than good, really, given that Amazon is producing and streaming the show on its own. But this good? An average of some 15.3 million viewers across all platforms watched the Week 2 game (Amazon’s first; the Week 1 game was on NBC), and Nielsen alone noted 13 million viewers.
Front Office Sports

Apple Music Lands NFL Halftime Show Sponsorship Deal

Apple has made a deal with the NFL, but the one announced early Friday morning wasn’t the kind of partnership most expected. Apple Music will become the NFL’s new Super Bowl Halftime Show partner in the multiyear pact. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Apple replaces...
Motley Fool

Amazon's Thursday Night Football Broadcast Comes With One Major Exclusion

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Outsider.com

TNF on Amazon Prime Ratings Released

We’ve got our answer as to whether NFL fans will tune to Amazon Prime to watch Thursday Night Football. According to the ratings released by Prime and Nielsen, it’s a resounding yes. As in, yes, the audience for an Amazon Prime NFL game is as big as any other network’s numbers. Of course, the premiere game featured two of the top teams in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by dazzling quarterback Patrick Mahomes, beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-24. Quarterback Justin Herbert, who quarterbacks the Chargers, might be in the same conversation as Mahomes when it comes to top NFL talent. So the game definitely appealed to a mass NFL audience.
