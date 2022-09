Kiyah Pittmon

Albany State’s Kiyah Pittmon was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Female Runner of the Week for cross country on Wednesday.

Pittmon, a junior, finished in the top 40 in last week’s Julius Johnson Invitational at Middle Georgia State University with a time of 21 minutes, 56 seconds. Her finish led ASU to a sixth-place finish among 11 teams.