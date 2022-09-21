Read full article on original website
Downtown Springfield Architecture Scavenger Hunt Coming Up This Week
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Illinois is partnering with Downtown Springfield, Inc. to launch the third annual Architecture Scavenger Hunt series. The Architecture Scavenger Hunt challenges participants to find the location of eight architectural features in downtown Springfield using only a small, visual clue, with the opportunity to win prizes for their efforts. The scavenger hunts are free and open to the public. Participants may pick up a worksheet between 4-7 p.m. at the Downtown Springfield, Inc. office (3 W Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield), located on Fifth Street across from the Old State Capitol. People are encouraged to participate in any or all three hunts: • Wednesday, Sept. 28 • Wednesday, Oct. 5 • Wednesday, Oct. 12 Participants may also pick up a worksheet at the Springfield Visitors Center, 1 S. Old State Capitol Plaza (the corner of Sixth and Adams) between 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. The last opportunity to participate in each week’s hunt is at the Old Capitol Farmers Market on Saturdays, where participants can pick up and drop off their completed form between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Market Information Tent. The first 10 participants to complete each hunt will receive a $10 Downtown Gift Card. After each scavenger hunt, the sheets completed and returned will be entered to win a $100 gift card and Downtown Gift Basket. “We are pleased to be a partner in this scavenger hunt and encourage participants to explore, wander, and uncover details of our architecturally rich buildings,” said Stacey Pfingsten, Executive Vice President of AIA Illinois, the statewide association of architects. “We know you’ll find some surprising design elements you may have walked by many times.” “We’re excited to continue this unique opportunity for our community to explore our downtown through the lens of architecture,” said Kayla Graven, DSI Executive Director. For more information, visit www.aiail.org/scavengerhunt. About AIA Illinois AIA Illinois, the state component of the national American Institute of Architects (AIA), represents more than 4,200 members working to build livable communities from Cairo to Chicago to Rockford. It is empowered by members to champion the profession of architecture. Learn more at www.aiail.org. About Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) Downtown Springfield Inc. is the downtown business association (501c6) and nationally accredited Main Street organization dedicated to creating and supporting a vibrant neighborhood through collaboration, creativity, and leadership. Because a better Downtown means a stronger Springfield and Sangamon County. Learn more at www.downtownspringfield.org.
Two Springfield Residents Honored By Mendoza During Hispanic Heritage Month
Two Springfield residents are among the people being honored by Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza in an observance of Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s one of several events being held by Mendoza to note the contributions of Hispanic Americans. Among those featured in Monday’s event in Springfield are Monica Zanetti, the owner of Wild Rose Artisans Boutique in Springfield… and Julio Barrenzuela, a motivational speaker known locally as the “Salsa Ambassador.”
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
NIH Director's Blog
Greene County Medical Society on the Move
Founded in 1874, the Greene County Medical Society has provided a voice for generations of southwest Missouri physicians. As with most membership organizations, the GCMS needed to address changes in medicine and membership. To remain relevant we had to evaluate how we “do” organized medicine in Springfield, Missouri. Under the leadership of 2015 President Robert B. Shaw, Jr., MD, our Society made plans to modernize our society in hopes of continuing our success in today’s changing times.
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood express concerns over squatters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trespassers and illegal tenants are causing new concerns in north Springfield. Neighbors around the 1000 block of Jean street are concerned for their safety and others. Steven Rust said his mother is in her 90s and is scared to walk outside because of some new, unwanted...
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri
If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Double takes at the Rt. 66 Festival
It’s not just the hundreds of classic cars or thousands of people that demand a second look, but celebrity lookalikes, too, at the this year’s International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in downtown Springfield. From monster boom boxes, to live music, to food that will make you think...
Construction Truck Found On Fire on I-72, Linked to Copper Theft from Local Construction Company
Local authorities are looking for the identities of a man who stole a truck and trailer from a local construction company and then set it on fire and left it to burn. According to a Facebook post from the Henson Robinson Company, a man broke into their lot in the 3500 block of Great Northern Avenue in Springfield and took copper pipe and fittings along with a Petersburg Plumbing and Excavating truck and Trotter trailer between 10pm and 1am.
Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster Art Hains hospitalized with new diagnosis
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends say longtime Springfield broadcaster and the voice of Missouri State University athletics Art Hains is hospitalized with a new diagnosis. Hains fell ill last week. Friends close to Hains say doctors diagnosed him with complications from the West Nile Virus. Mosquitos transmit the virus. Friends say he will likely move to a hospital in Kansas City for treatment.
Stockton boy run over by parade float
STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
Big dreams come true for Taylorville small business
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – In just over a year of business, a local sustainability shop continues to thrive in a small town setting. Located just off the courthouse square in downtown Taylorville, Down to Earth Sustainability offers a wide variety of items, including face wash, laundry detergent, shampoo and conditioner, dish soap, toilet bombs and […]
Wyndham Zoning Variance Advances, Against Recommendation Of Regional Planning Staff
Springfield’s planning and zoning commission has voted in favor of a proposed zoning variance to allow the Wyndham City Centre downtown to be converted to mostly apartments, even though staff of the Regional Planning Commission recommended against the variance. After Springfield aldermen rejected earlier proposals that called for even...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Man shot while driving in Springfield Friday; officers investigating
A man was shot while driving in Springfield Friday evening. Police say he drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
New “art supply thrift store” to open in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arrow Creative Reuse is a nonprofit “art supply thrift store” that plans to sell donated arts and crafts materials and offer special art workshops in Springfield this fall. “With the loss of National Art Shop and IPA, an educational supply store, artists and makers don’t have a lot of low-cost choices for […]
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
Two Hurt In Crash Near Weekend Car Show
Two people are hurt after a crash near this weekend’s Route 66 Mother Road Festival downtown. Fire crews were called to 5th and Jackson just after 5:30 Saturday evening for a report of a possible extrication. Witnesses indicated that a vehicle that reportedly was just leaving the car show display area crashed into a parked vehicle. Two people were taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
14 Best Mexican Restaurants in Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO, is known for its dining scene and is home to more than 800 restaurants. Dining venues include everything from casual to elegant and American cuisine to seafood restaurants. With so many dining options available, the city is also home to many fabulous Mexican restaurants for those looking for...
