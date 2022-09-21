The American Institute of Architects (AIA) Illinois is partnering with Downtown Springfield, Inc. to launch the third annual Architecture Scavenger Hunt series. The Architecture Scavenger Hunt challenges participants to find the location of eight architectural features in downtown Springfield using only a small, visual clue, with the opportunity to win prizes for their efforts. The scavenger hunts are free and open to the public. Participants may pick up a worksheet between 4-7 p.m. at the Downtown Springfield, Inc. office (3 W Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield), located on Fifth Street across from the Old State Capitol. People are encouraged to participate in any or all three hunts: • Wednesday, Sept. 28 • Wednesday, Oct. 5 • Wednesday, Oct. 12 Participants may also pick up a worksheet at the Springfield Visitors Center, 1 S. Old State Capitol Plaza (the corner of Sixth and Adams) between 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. The last opportunity to participate in each week’s hunt is at the Old Capitol Farmers Market on Saturdays, where participants can pick up and drop off their completed form between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the Market Information Tent. The first 10 participants to complete each hunt will receive a $10 Downtown Gift Card. After each scavenger hunt, the sheets completed and returned will be entered to win a $100 gift card and Downtown Gift Basket. “We are pleased to be a partner in this scavenger hunt and encourage participants to explore, wander, and uncover details of our architecturally rich buildings,” said Stacey Pfingsten, Executive Vice President of AIA Illinois, the statewide association of architects. “We know you’ll find some surprising design elements you may have walked by many times.” “We’re excited to continue this unique opportunity for our community to explore our downtown through the lens of architecture,” said Kayla Graven, DSI Executive Director. For more information, visit www.aiail.org/scavengerhunt. About AIA Illinois AIA Illinois, the state component of the national American Institute of Architects (AIA), represents more than 4,200 members working to build livable communities from Cairo to Chicago to Rockford. It is empowered by members to champion the profession of architecture. Learn more at www.aiail.org. About Downtown Springfield, Inc. (DSI) Downtown Springfield Inc. is the downtown business association (501c6) and nationally accredited Main Street organization dedicated to creating and supporting a vibrant neighborhood through collaboration, creativity, and leadership. Because a better Downtown means a stronger Springfield and Sangamon County. Learn more at www.downtownspringfield.org.

