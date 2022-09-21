Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Bulldogs frustrated for third straight Friday night
NATCHEZ — Hattiesburg frustrated the Bulldogs for the third straight Friday night as Natchez fell to 2-3 with a 36-6 loss. Traylon Minor was the only player to find the endzone on a one yard rush. Head Coach Steve Davis said it was just another frustrating night for the...
WDAM-TV
Game of the Week: Jefferson Davis County at Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -Two defending state champions clash in Columbia and a region rivalry is renewed as Jefferson Davis County visits the Wildcats. “There’s not a whole lot of love lost between our two schools, our two counties and our two communities,” Jefferson Davis County head coach Lance Mancuso said. “We’ve had some great battles the past couple of years when we were both in the same district.”
The Daily South
This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier
Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
Mississippi high school football player dies in early morning wreck with tractor-trailer
A Mississippi high school football player died early Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer. Isaiah Strickland, of Louin, 17, died in a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena. School officials at Raleigh High School said Strickland was a player on the school football...
Here are the upcoming Halloween events in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Halloween season quickly approaching, many cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro are and the Pine Belt plan to host events. Here are some of the events that you can look forward to in 2022. Central Mississippi: Krew of Boo Spooky Parade – Downtown Bolton, Oct. 1 starting at 5 […]
Livestock theft in LaSalle Parish leads to arrest of Mississippi Man
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 21, 2022, agents with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture arrested a Mississippi man in Copiah County. An investigation by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission led to the arrest based on a warrant issued by LaSalle Parish, Louisiana. John Colter Pyron, 34, of […]
thewestsidegazette.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
vicksburgnews.com
Gofundme campaign established for Jeremiah Howard, Jr.
A gofundme campaign has been set up by the family of 15-year-old Jeremiah “Scooby” Howard, Jr. to help cover funeral expenses. “The family is struggling to find the resources to cover his funeral expenses. Therefore, we’re appealing to you for any contribution you can make. No amount is too small. Thanks in advance for your prayers, love, and support as we prepare to lay Scooby to rest.”
Police: Disabled Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days
An alert has been issued for a Mississippi man missing for nearly 5 days. The Vicksburg Police Department has released an alert for a missing person, Morgan Bartholomew Bell. Bell is a 50-year-old Black male who is disabled and is a severe diabetic. He was last seen on Sept. 17...
Natchez Democrat
Another one! Fifth winning Mississippi Lottery ticket claimed in Natchez this month
Maybe there’s something in the air in Natchez these days. For the fifth time this month, a Natchez resident has won a cash prize on the Mississippi Lottery – bringing the total claimed by local residents to more than $21,000 so far this month. A Natchez woman won...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Women of Waste Pro: Tangelous Green, Residential Driver, Natchez, MS
For Tangelous Green, the key to success is simple: treat people the way you want to be treated. Tangelous, a residential driver in Waste Pro’s Natchez, MS Division, first joined the company in March 2014, but she was no stranger to driving big vehicles. She obtained her commercial driver’s license (CDL) in 1999 and had previously been a bus/van driver for the Tensas Parish Detention Center and later a school bus driver. “But I wanted to try something different,” she said of her choice to transition into the garbage business. “I knew a few people who worked here, and I thought to myself, ‘I could do that.’”
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
Woman dies in rollover crash on Raymond Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman died in a single-car rollover crash on Raymond Road. Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened at 1868 Raymond Road. A black Nissan Altima that was traveling west ran off the roadway and struck a power pole, causing the car to overturn. He said […]
WDAM-TV
Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
Natchez Democrat
‘What have I got to gain?’: Robinson defends efforts to preserve former home of Mississippi Madam
NATCHEZ — The owner of a house that once belonged to a famous Natchez madam says he was blindsided at a city preservation commission meeting when members questioned the status of repairs to the property. J.T. Robinson first started taking steps in 2019 to restore the house at 416...
Clay Street to temporarily close in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a temporary lane closure for the City of Vicksburg. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26. “There will be some other local alternative routes […]
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
Adults, child injured after parked car hit in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple adults and one child were injured after a parked car was struck by a truck on Moselle-Seminary Road in Jones County on Friday, September 23. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 8:15 p.m. at 517 Moselle-Seminary Road. Witnesses reported that a […]
Natchez Democrat
Natchez native’s award-winning film The Saloon now streaming on Amazon Prime
NATCHEZ — Natchez native Timothy Givens has released his second movie, The Saloon, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Givens directed his first movie, Mississippi Madam, along with Natchezian Mark Brockway, which debuted in 2017. It tells the story of Nellie Jackson, a benevolent woman who operated a brothel in Natchez. That brothel was a secret to no one, including law enforcement, and came to a tragic end when a rejected customer set it on fire and killed Jackson in the process.
