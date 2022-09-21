Read full article on original website
WITN
Havelock Chili Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival makes its return after two years due to the global pandemic. The Havelock community gathered at the Walter B Jones Park to celebrate 40-year anniversary of the Havelock Chili Festival. They brought back the festival with food, music, and, of course, the chili contest tradition.
Stokes Family Farm opens for the fall season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Stokes Family Farm on Friday was putting together the finishing touches on the farm, all in preparation to open for the fall season. It’s the fourth year running for the family farm, a community and family-friendly attraction with festivities all year round. This year, the farm has added some new additions […]
NC town hosts first annual music festival for late mayor
In Washington's Harbor District, friends, families and local supporters gathered to raise money for a statue of the late mayor.
Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8
KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Winning Fast Play lottery ticket sold in eastern North Carolina worth more than $478,000 still unclaimed
Check your tickets! Fast Play players in North Carolina – especially those in the Greenville area – are advised to double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $478,964 jackpot, reports the North Carolina Education Lottery. The $478,964 jackpot won on...
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
WITN
Eastern Carolina church hosts Grammy award-winning recording artist
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sounds of award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured on Sunday, September 25 at the Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Greenville, at 6:00 pm. David Phelps has won several Dove and Grammy awards. He is perhaps best known as a member of the Gaither...
WITN
This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
WITN
Greenville shelter expansion to offer housing for 30 more people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A homeless shelter in Greenville is working on a new building. The pandemic along with the housing crisis have forced them to need more space, but it hasn’t been an easy road to get to this point. WITN talked to shelter leaders and people who...
getnews.info
Legendary Chairmen of The Board to Headline the Carolina Beach Music & Southern Soul-Blues Concert, Featuring Performances from Southern Soul-Blues Queen Ms. Jody & Comedian Les Long
The Concert will be a Fun Event and Entertaining Blend of Carolina Beach Music with an R&B Flare and Southern Soul Blues, Held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the Dunn Center, Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Rocky Mount, N.C. – September 23, 2022 – Legendary Chairmen of the Board and...
towndock.net
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
WITN
Public display of life during the Civil War coming up
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Come and see what our ancestors’ lives were like during the Civil War in a free event in New Bern. The New Bern Historical Society will be hosting an event on Saturday, October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Civil War re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Infantry Regiments will set up period camps in the New Bern Battlefield Park.
2 teens stabbed at county fair in North Carolina, police say
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers were stabbed at a fair in eastern North Carolina on Saturday, the second straight year violence has broken out at the facility, authorities said. The teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville on Saturday at about 8 p.m. EDT, WRAL-TV reported.
publicradioeast.org
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
Two women charged in Carteret County home break-in
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women from Havelock have been arrested and charged in a breaking and entering of a home and larceny that was reported. The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department received the call of the break-in on Saturday and were quickly able to identify the suspects and recover the majority of […]
North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
WITN
Ian gaining strength; Tracking towards Cuba later today
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 am advisory, Hurricane Ian was located southwest of Jamaica over the Caribbean Sea. Winds near the center has strengthened to 80 mph, with higher gusts. The minimal central pressure is 980 mb. It is expected to continue to strengthen over the next 2 days.
thecentersquare.com
Greenville, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Latoya Green
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 21 is Latoya Green. Green teaches first grade at W.H. Robinson Elementary School. She graduated from North Pitt High School in 2002 and got her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from The University of Mount Olive. Green said...
