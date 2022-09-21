ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Slotkin leasing Lansing home from business executive, campaign donor

Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin holds a seven-month lease on a condo in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood that is owned by an executive and board member of the firm Niowave Inc., a Lansing-based manufacturer of medical radioisotopes that does business with the federal government. Slotkin also advocated for a...
LANSING, MI
corpmagazine.com

Chinese Firm Investing $3.8 Billion in Michigan EV Battery Plant

Big Rapids Township is about to become a big player in the electric vehicle battery market. California-based Gotion Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Guoxuan High-Tech. Co., is planning a large development near Big Rapids that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs to west Michigan, The Detroit News reported.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Environment groups slam plan to reopen Michigan nuclear plant

Dozens of environmental groups submitted a letter to federal energy officials Friday imploring them to deny funding to a New Jersey company seeking to reopen a west Michigan nuclear plant. Palisades Power Plant should not be eligible for the Civil Nuclear Credit Program, a $6 billion fund created through the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Cars
Lansing, MI
Cars
Livingston County, MI
Industry
County
Livingston County, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Livingston County, MI
Government
Lansing, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
Livingston County, MI
Cars
Lansing, MI
Business
Lansing, MI
Industry
City
China Township, MI
Livingston County, MI
Business
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
DEARBORN, MI
etxview.com

Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule

(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Tim Walberg
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Debbie Stabenow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Vehicle Battery#Gm#Manufacturing Plant#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ultium Cells#General Motors Co#Lg Energy Solution#Democratic#Republican
MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time to get your weekly dose of politics here in Michigan, and no one knows it better than 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick. According to Tim, abortion is the leading issue in the midterms — not just Prop. 3, but other elections as well. Abortion is driving independent women […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
NewsBreak
General Motors
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
1049 The Edge

RV/Trailer Capital Of The World Is In Michigan’s Backyard

There is no doubt that the Midwest is known for rural roads with miles of woods between towns and even neighbors. Elkhart, Indiana would appear to the passers-by eye as just another of these rural towns. After all, with bustling Amish and Mennonite communities the covered horse and buggies wouldn’t give the impression that for every two RV’s seen on the road, one of them was built in Elkhart County.
ELKHART, IN
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Nice Friday ahead of a wet weekend, GM puts a pause on orders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki tells us how the first weekend of fall will treat us. We discuss the day’s top trending headlines, including the latest on Hurricane Fiona and General Motors putting a pause on orders of one EV model. Plus what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
eastlansinginfo.news

Council Majority Tells AG Dana Nessel to Drop Charges Against VanAtten

In a 3-1 vote during its Sept. 20 meeting, the East Lansing City Council approved recommendations put forth by the city’s Independent Police Oversight Commission that will result in a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel demanding her office drop all charges against DeAnthony VanAtten. VanAtten, who was...
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox News

Northern Indiana utility company seeks 16.5% electric rate increase

The utility that provides electricity for much of northern Indiana is seeking a 16.5% rate increase, saying the rate hike would help it modernize its electrical grid and make other improvements. Merrillville, Indiana-based Northern Indiana Public Service Co. asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission this week to approve the rate...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy