goaugie.com
Augustana Cross Country Runs Away with Wildcat Classic Win
WAYNE, Neb. – The Augustana cross country teams traveled to Wayne, Nebraska, to compete in the Wildcat Classic, hosted by Wayne State, on Friday. The Vikings came out on top in both races with 16 Augustana racers finishing within the top 10 for the No. 4 men and the No. 3 women.
goaugie.com
No. 13 Augustana Rumbles Past Northern State, 21-13
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A defensive touchdown from Grayson Diepenbrock proved to be the difference in the No. 13 Augustana win over Northern State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Wolves quarterback dropped back to pass but had Ben Kemp strip-sack...
goaugie.com
Viking Soccer Falls to Bemidji State 1-0
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-- Augustana soccer fell to Bemidji State 1-0 in an NSIC match at Morstad Field on Friday afternoon. The Vikings are now 2-4-2 overall and 2-2-1 in conference action. Bemidji State moves to 4-2-2 overall and 3-1-1 in NSIC play. Match Moments. CHANCE (BSU) 20'- Bemidji State had...
goaugie.com
Augustana Volleyball Falls to No. 4 St. Cloud State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Augustana volleyball team fell to the No. 4 Huskies of St. Cloud State in three sets Saturday afternoon (25-23, 25-15, 25-19). The Vikings are now 10-4 on the season with a 2-4 record in NSIC play. The Huskies are now 13-1 on the season and 5-1 in the loop.
KELOLAND TV
Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor. He’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
goaugie.com
Viking Volleyball Falls to No. 9 Minnesota Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – The Augustana volleyball team fell to the No. 9 Bulldogs of Minnesota Duluth in three sets on Friday in Duluth, Minnesota (25-17, 25-23, 25-12). The Bulldogs opened set one firing on all cylinders hitting .593 and out-hitting the Vikings .292 attack percentage. Sophomore Jolie Stecher had a handful of clutch kills that kept the Vikings at the Bulldogs heels, however Minnesota Duluth picked up momentum late in the set going on a final 7-1 run to give the Bulldogs room to grasp set one.
Friday Scoreboard- September 23
It was a busy night in local sports. You can view scores from around the area here:
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
KELOLAND TV
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
Vermillion Plain Talk
A Hall Of Fame Venue
The Varsity Pub in Vermillion will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this weekend along with eight bands and nearly a dozen other musicians, venues and individuals who made an impact on the history of Rock and Roll in South Dakota. The Induction event...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 25th
BROOKINGS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Festival of Books wraps up with special events taking place today at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Events include a tour and discuss of “The Prairie is My Garden,” by W. Carter Johnson at 10 a.m. A panel discussion on Keeping Seeds, Restoring Gardens and Writing Culture takes place at 11 a.m., followed by a Party on the Porch at noon.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
sdpb.org
SDPB to provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup
In partnership with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota Department of Tourism, SDPB will provide coverage of the 57th Annual Buffalo Roundup live from Custer State Park Friday, September 30, at 10:30 am CT (9:30 am MT). The event will be televised live on SDPB2/World Channel,...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Students ride frisbees down the M after dedication and ribbon cutting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the end of Rocker Days nears its end, South Dakota Mines holds its traditional picnic and whitewashing of the M on Friday at Founders Park and M Hill. There was also a dedication and a ribbon cutting for the M, that was renovated over the summer.
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
Suicide is 2nd leading cause of death for South Dakota’s young people
In South Dakota last year, more people took their own lives than ever before. Just shy of 200 people completed suicide. A growing number of them were kids. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34.
KELOLAND TV
With our fall temps, comes the possibility for frost
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone is feeling the fall cool down today as temperatures cooled to the 60s to near 70 for afternoon highs. The cooler weather has inklings that frost may be possible in KELOLAND Thursday morning. After having highs in the 80s and 90s for many...
Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls
Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
