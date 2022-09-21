ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Doug Shuff
2d ago

Leslie Rutledge you have a need to promote gun violence . You have already tried to get large capacity magazines for semiautomatic weapons to be unregulated and now you are pushing this . If a person committed a weapons crime how do propose to track the weapon ? You don't have an answer because you are too busy pandering to the Radical Right .

KATV

Several Arkansas organizations honored with Governor's Quality Awards

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Seven Arkansas Organizations were honored with Arkansas Governor Quality Awards during the 27th Annual Awards Celebration on Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. Gov. Asa Hutchison presented these awards to Black River Technical College of Pocahontas, Mainstream Technologies Inc. in Little Rock,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Job Alert: Openings in clerical, transportation, more

JOB TITLE: Testing Administrator/Enrollment Counselor. The Testing Coordinator/Advisor is responsible for the leadership of all college testing services at LRAFB. The Testing Coordinator maintains the testing schedule and test administration for the Campus. The Testing Coordinator will deliver college testing services; train test proctors, interprets placement testing and provides academic counseling/advising and other duties as assigned.
BEEBE, AR
THV11

Our House shelter expands capacity in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 2,000 Arkansans faced homelessness in 2021 according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Now, one organization in central Arkansas has plans to cut that number down by expanding its capacity to serve more people. At Our House shelter in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Person
Leslie Rutledge
KATV

Beauty and Fashion Expo aims to highlight local businesses

Little Rock (KATV) — The 6th Annual Arkansas Beauty and Fashion Expo hopes to highlight local owned businesses, Arkansas products and entrepreneurs. It is back at the Statehouse Convention Center Sunday September 25th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This all-day shopping extravaganza for men, women and children will...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

First LOTTO Drawing Held Wednesday Night

LITTLE ROCK – The first drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s (ASL) new LOTTO game was last night. No one won the $250,000 jackpot so for Saturday’s drawing the jackpot has increased to an estimated $280,000. The winning numbers were 4, 13, 17, 18, 24 and 32...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
#Second Amendment#Credit Card#Consumer Privacy
swark.today

Hogs’ 2023 schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

FBI Little Rock crack down on violent crime over the summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Solving violent crime has never been an easy task, but in Central Arkansas, the FBI is heavily involved in that process. "These last few years have been a challenging environment," Special Agent in Charge James Dawson said. The FBI division in Little Rock has had...
aymag.com

Whataburger is Headed to West Little Rock

Less than a month after the announcement of a new Whataburger location in Saline County, Whataburger has revealed it is opening a new location in West Little Rock. According to TMG Construction Management, Inc., the location of the new Whataburger will be at 17100 Chenal Parkway. The area is 7.932 acres across four lots right off of Chenal Parkway. The spot currently contains a carwash and a shopping center.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

City of Benton hope to open new mountain bike park by 2023

BENTON (KATV) — Arkansas is known to have some of the best mountain bike trails in the country. The city of Benton is working on its own version which will be the city's first ever mountain bike park. Suzanne Grobmyer with the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation told KATV...
BENTON, AR

