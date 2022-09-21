Read full article on original website
Doug Shuff
2d ago
Leslie Rutledge you have a need to promote gun violence . You have already tried to get large capacity magazines for semiautomatic weapons to be unregulated and now you are pushing this . If a person committed a weapons crime how do propose to track the weapon ? You don't have an answer because you are too busy pandering to the Radical Right .
