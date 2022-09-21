Gerold Wayne Radcliffe, age 84, of Ogallala, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Medical Center of Aurora, Colorado. Gerold was born on April 4, 1938 in Holyoke, Colorado to Dwight and Helen (Greer) Radcliffe. He grew up on a farm near Lamar and attended District #4 rural school before entering high school at Imperial, graduating in 1956. He attended Hasting College and received his BA Degree in 1961. He finished his formal education at what was then Kearney State College with an MA Degree in 1969.

OGALLALA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO