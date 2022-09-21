Read full article on original website
Related
Imperial Republican
CCS senior to cheer in London
Chase County senior McKenzie Vogt was named an All-American during a Universal Cheerleaders Association camp in June. CCS and Wauneta-Palisade cheerleaders took part in the camp in Imperial. As part of the camp everyone tried out for All-American status. Also selected were Chase County’s Brooke Schilke and Wauneta-Palisade’s Ryleigh McCrumb,...
Imperial Republican
Gerold Wayne Radcliffe
Gerold Wayne Radcliffe, age 84, of Ogallala, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Medical Center of Aurora, Colorado. Gerold was born on April 4, 1938 in Holyoke, Colorado to Dwight and Helen (Greer) Radcliffe. He grew up on a farm near Lamar and attended District #4 rural school before entering high school at Imperial, graduating in 1956. He attended Hasting College and received his BA Degree in 1961. He finished his formal education at what was then Kearney State College with an MA Degree in 1969.
Imperial Republican
June Rose Scrivens
June Rose Scrivens, age 81, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away on Sep. 16, 2022 in Imperial. June was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Winner, South Dakota, to Leonard and Rose (Snow) Gish. She received her early education in the Hamill, South Dakota school system, attending high school in Winner, South Dakota. She later proudly received her GED in her 60s. She married Dale Scrivens on Nov. 22, 1978, in Torrington, Wyoming and they made their home in Scottsbluff.
North Platte Telegraph
Watch now: Governor: Dry South Platte riverbed shows need to finish Perkins canal
OGALLALA — The bone-dry South Platte River channel less than a mile away illustrates why Nebraska is reviving the long-dormant Perkins County Canal project from Colorado, Gov. Pete Ricketts said here Tuesday. The governor, who spoke later in Alliance, also touted progress in expanding broadband access and reviewed the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young STEM prodigy from western Nebraska moves up in national contest
A teen from Grant, Nebraska, has been recognized as one of the country’s most promising STEM middle schoolers — named this week as a contest finalist headed to Washington D.C., to compete for roughly $100,000 in awards. Cooper Kroeker, now 15, is among 30 youths (and the only...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead in U-Haul and train collision in McCook
MCCOOK, Neb. -- A U-Haul truck and an AmTrak train kills one person in a collision early Tuesday morning in McCook. The McCook Public Safety Dispatch Center said they received a report of an injury accident around 4:00 a.m. on Sept. 20. Officials said the accident happened on the railroad...
knopnews2.com
McCook woman killed in collision with Amtrak Train
McCook, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook woman has died after crashing with an Amtrak Train early Tuesday. In a press release, the McCook Police Department said McCook Public Safety Dispatch received a call at 4:01 a.m. reporting an injury accident involving a U-Haul and train. The collision occurred on the...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train crashes into U-Haul truck, killing McCook woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCook woman is dead after she was hit by a train while driving a U-Haul early Tuesday morning. According to the McCook Police Department, authorities were alerted to an injury accident on a railroad access road near East 11th Street just after 4 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Imperial Republican
IVFD sends support to large Banner Co. fire
Over the weekend, the Smoky Fire in Banner County was about 70% contained, but at that point it had burned more than 4,300 acres. Early this week, fire officials announced the fire was 100% contained after weekend rain covered the entire fire area and aided the firefighting. Two Imperial firefighters...
North Platte Telegraph
McCook woman dies in truck-train crash early Tuesday
MCCOOK — A 27-year-old McCook woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday that involved an Amtrak train. Courtney D. Steer, the lone occupant of a U-Haul truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a McCook Police Department press release. The crash was reported about 4 a.m....
North Platte convenience store employee accused of scanning lottery tickets, cashing winners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-An employee at a North Platte convenience store has been arrested on theft allegations. North Platte police said officers responded to the report of a theft from Fat Dogs convenience store in North Patte at around 12:32 a.m. on Friday. Police said it was reported that Mandie Cole,...
knopnews2.com
North Platte man released after admitting to shooting his friend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Just before midnight on Sunday a 26-year old man was found shot in the chest at the Welcome INN in North Platte. The shooter was on scene when Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue responders arrived. The call came into the Lincoln County 911...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Imperial Republican
Registrations strong for Saturday’s Cancer Walk
This year’s event returns outdoors; all cancer types to be recognized. Not only will Saturday’s All Cancer Color Walk celebrate those individuals fighting or who survived the disease, but it’s also a salute to getting back outdoors for the event. Not since 2019 has the Chase County...
Imperial Republican
Vehicle buys lift sales tax to new record
There’s a new monthly record for Imperial city sales tax receipts, and it was by a large margin. For July 2022, the city received a total of $54,047.91 from the Nebraska Dept. of Revenue, its receipts from the 1% city tax now in its 15th year. That eclipsed the...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
Imperial Republican
Ag Safety Day brings in 535 youths for day of learning
More than 500 youths learned how to identify and deal with hazards on the farm at Friday’s Progressive Ag Safety Day. Registrations tallied 535 children from Chase County Schools, Wauneta-Palisade, Dundy Co. Stratton and home-schooled students, who attended 10 different sessions during the day at the fairgrounds. The Chase...
Imperial Republican
Bonds for street work push city tax request up
Special hearing this Friday at courthouse on city budget. City of Imperial property owners will have two chances this year to comment at public hearings on the 2022-23 budget. Because the city’s proposed tax askings increased more than 2% over the past year, the additional hearing is required. New state legislation passed the last Unicameral session now requires that extra hearing of all taxing entities if they exceed the 2% mark, said Clerk/Administrator Jo Leyland.
Comments / 0