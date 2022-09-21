Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua news
All services will now be held at the church, 824 Catawissa Rd., Tamaqua. Pastor Ralph Saunders will officiate at the 10:25 a.m. worship service this Sunday in Calvary Evangelical Church, Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. and evening service at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. is Prayer meeting.
Times News
Piecing together quilts for kids
Ix thousand and eighty-two quilts made and the quilters are going strong. Since 2007 Quilts for Kids, Pocono chapter in Albrightsville has been making quilts for adults and children and donating the quilts to area hospitals, hospices, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Geisinger, and cancer patients and local nursing homes.
Times News
Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk
The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
Times News
Rummaging through Ross Township’s past
He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
Times News
Fall is starting to give a preview
The first full day of autumn brought with it a crisp reminder that leaf-peeping season is around the corner. In Coaldale the lows Friday morning were in the mid-40s and should be around that again this morning, meaning leaves will start losing their green pigment (chlorophyll) and the colorful ones will start to emerge.
Times News
Collecting can tabs
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 in Weatherly recently traveled to Danville to deliver a large quantity of can tabs to Geisinger Ronald McDonald House. From left: Noelle Rambaran, Betty Henry - project chair, Bette Rambaran, Carol Eroh and Aurelia Rambaran. Anyone wishing to donate beverage tabs may drop them off at the monthly unbaked pizza sales or contact any auxiliary member. All tabs must be from aluminum beverage cans such as soda. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
thevalleyledger.com
Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest
EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
Times News
Residents question septic at lake
Two Jim Thorpe residents approached the Carbon County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to on-lot septic systems near Mauch Chunk Lake. On Thursday, John McGuire and Louis Hall spoke to the board about Jim Thorpe’s current consideration of changing the buffer for on site septic systems from 1/2 mile from the lake to 1,000 feet.
Times News
Spisaks celebrate 60th
Mary Frances and Vincent Spisak celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 22, 1962, in St. Michael’s Church, Lansford, where they still reside. They have always been selflessly involved in the lives of their four children: Vince, Joe, Mary Ellen and her husband Joe, and John and his wife Janiel.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept.23-29)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of...
Times News
Gwinn joins Frailey Insurance
Felicia M. Gwinn of Pocono Township has joined Frailey Insurance in Stroudsburg. She is taking real estate classes, and her previous experience is in retail management. She is the mother of two young girls and enjoys reading and writing poetry. For more information on Frailey Insurance, go to FRMinsurancegroup.com or...
Times News
Schuylkill Co. fires corrections officer
A Schuylkill County corrections officer was fired Wednesday. James Preneta, of Shenandoah, was fired by the county Prison Board effective Sept. 14. County commissioners signed off on that termination. The personnel report listed Brian Eckley, of Pottsville, as being terminated from his job as a clerk typist one in the...
Sweet sauce pizza, an original NEPA phenomenon
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many pizza aficionados in northeastern and central Pennsylvania like to order their pies with sweet sauce. But did you know, sweet sauce originated in Wilkes-Barre? Across the counties, there are many pizza parlors, but only some offer the famous sweet sauce. Eyewitness News reporter Chirs Bohinski met up with the Times Leader […]
Times News
Kupecs wed 50 years
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph M. Kupec of Lansford recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on Sept. 23, 1972 in SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, Coaldale, by the Rev. Vincent York. Mrs. Kupec is the former Janet Radocha, daughter of the late John “Yano” Radocha and...
Schuylkill County in need of foster parents
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There are about a hundred kids in foster care in Schuylkill County alone, and the number seems to only be growing, according to the Schuylkill Children and Youth Services. To help with the county-wide issue, Amanda Kowalski started taking in foster kids at 21. And after...
Times News
Minersville leads Panther Valley 14-0
------ North Schuylkill ..... xx. Jim Thorpe at Pine Grove, Saturday.
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 24, 1973
Installation services were held Sunday in Zion Stone Church at Snyders, at which time the Rev. James W. Seifert was installed as pastor of the West Penn Lutheran Parish. A native of Berks County, Rev. Seifert was installed by the Rev. Daniel Eckert, pastor of Christ Church, Hazleton, who is also the dean of the Hazleton-Lehighton Lutheran District.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two rescued from fire in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An early morning house fire in Allentown could have been a tragedy if not for the quick actions of firefighters. According to fire officials, a fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of East Tilghman Street in Allentown around 5 a.m. Officials say two...
Times News
Palmerton mulls new police station
Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $250,000 sold in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket, worth $250,000, was sold at the Turkey Hill at 6708 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. The ticket matched all five balls drawn on Thursday. The winning...
