Huron, OH

Local highway construction for the week of September 26

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
FORECAST: Heavy rain and flood watches for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B today and Tuesday. This system should start pulling out of the area midweek. With that, the rain should pull out also. Plan on a few showers Wednesday before sun makes a return. We'll gradually warm up but we still don't see anything close to 70 or even seasonal averages (72º) until the weekend.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
MAUMEE, OH
Fire crews battling blazing business in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are currently battling a blazing business in Willowick, according to fire officials. Officials confirmed the Willowick Cafe, located at 28807 Lakeshore Blvd., was on fire Saturday afternoon. The department could not confirm any details on when the fire on Sept. 24 started. They also...
WILLOWICK, OH
Huron, OH
Huron, OH
8 residents displaced after overnight Elyria apartment fire

ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire broke out at around 1:45 a.m. on the third floor at the...
ELYRIA, OH
ODOT construction includes roundabout

Roundabout construction through Tuesday, Nov. 15 by Ohio Department of Transportation crews will reduce traffic to one lane via a temporary traffic signal on State Route 163 at North Shore Blvd. and Englebeck Road. North Shore Bvd. Englebeck Rd. are closed at SR 163 through Nov. 15. Detour for North Shore Blvd. is: Erie Beach Rd. to SR 163. Detour for Englebeck Rd.: Bayshore to South Bayshore back to SR 163.
PORT CLINTON, OH
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
MENTOR, OH

