huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 26
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Heavy rain and flood watches for parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B today and Tuesday. This system should start pulling out of the area midweek. With that, the rain should pull out also. Plan on a few showers Wednesday before sun makes a return. We'll gradually warm up but we still don't see anything close to 70 or even seasonal averages (72º) until the weekend.
13abc.com
Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m. Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen. The search was called off before...
cleveland19.com
Fire crews battling blazing business in Willowick
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are currently battling a blazing business in Willowick, according to fire officials. Officials confirmed the Willowick Cafe, located at 28807 Lakeshore Blvd., was on fire Saturday afternoon. The department could not confirm any details on when the fire on Sept. 24 started. They also...
Parma water main breaks interrupt drivers
Water main breaks lead to boil order, traffic changes in Parma.
North Olmsted tenants add bug complaints to list of issues at Westbury Apts
Richard Wilson of North Olmsted reports it hasn't been the best of times living with roaches at his two-bedroom unit at the Westbury Apartments for the past couple of months.
8 residents displaced after overnight Elyria apartment fire
ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire broke out at around 1:45 a.m. on the third floor at the...
cleveland19.com
City responds after west side neighborhood begs for action following numerous car accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is finally giving a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side. Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street called 19 News three weeks ago after getting fed up with drivers speeding down their street and disregarding stop signs.
Beacon
ODOT construction includes roundabout
Roundabout construction through Tuesday, Nov. 15 by Ohio Department of Transportation crews will reduce traffic to one lane via a temporary traffic signal on State Route 163 at North Shore Blvd. and Englebeck Road. North Shore Bvd. Englebeck Rd. are closed at SR 163 through Nov. 15. Detour for North Shore Blvd. is: Erie Beach Rd. to SR 163. Detour for Englebeck Rd.: Bayshore to South Bayshore back to SR 163.
OSHP: Man dead following single-vehicle crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Richland County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on West Hanley Road near Ellen Avenue in Troy Township. Frank Pointer, 68, of Mansfield, was driving...
OSHP: Driver dies after hitting tree in Richland County
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Richland County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
Confrontation erupts at protest on Public Square: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a several complaints related to a protest on Public Square at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 24, including an incident in which a woman was reported to have been walking her dog intentionally close to the protesters. Police spoke with all involved and no arrests were reported. Hit-skip: Young...
Lucas, Wood counties move into yellow designation for COVID-19
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas and Wood counties were downgraded to the yellow COVID-19 Community Level on Thursday by the CDC, one week after a small bump in cases pushed the counties into the red designation. The yellow designation comes with recommendations for both public and personal health and...
Why a helicopter is flying above Willowick
Residents of Willowick might be wondering why they are seeing a helicopter in the skies above their homes on Friday.
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
Ashtabula, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map for Sept. 22; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and most of Greater Cleveland remained yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the third week in a row, Ashtabula and Lorain counties were the only Northeast Ohio counties classified red,...
cityofmentor.com
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
13abc.com
Seneca and Wyandot counties fights to save its only domestic violence shelter
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - First Step Center for Domestic Violence Services has been in Fostoria for decades. However, the only domestic violence emergency shelter serving Seneca and Wyandot Counties could be closed in a matter of months. First Step provides emergency shelter for men, women, and children. On any given...
Richfield Police respond to woman 'in crisis' on I-271 in Summit County
RICHFIELD, Ohio — A Richfield Police officer was injured Friday during a struggle with a woman who allegedly lit herself on fire. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After a Richfield police officer learned of...
