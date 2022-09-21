CLEVELAND — FLOOD WATCH for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties until Wednesday morning. Plan for rain. Especially along the lakeshore. Lake enhanced, HEAVY rain likely with flooding possible. Make sure you're giving yourself extra time to get from point A to B today and Tuesday. This system should start pulling out of the area midweek. With that, the rain should pull out also. Plan on a few showers Wednesday before sun makes a return. We'll gradually warm up but we still don't see anything close to 70 or even seasonal averages (72º) until the weekend.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO