‘It’s going to take all of us’; McKinney says new commission to help victims of violence is step forward

First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County leaders, educators join forces in support education levy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A coalition of Kanawha county leaders and educators are encouraging voters to support the Kanawha County Schools excess levy ahead of this fall’s general election. The Vote Yes on Schools Campaign began its outreach efforts on Wednesday. The group includes leaders with Kanawha County Schools...
Three new officers join Beckley Police Department
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
wchstv.com
'Nobody's coming to save us': PAAC panel aims to make West Side the Best Side again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Partnership of African American Churches held a meeting at West Side Middle School Wednesday to discuss economic and racial disparities within Charleston's West Side and how to improve conditions. One of the panelists, James Patterson, CEO of PAAC, said he has lived in Charleston...
Assisted living facility owners, DHHR say walkout forced residence out
UPDATE (12:07 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The owner of Grayson Assisted Living says that he took all the right steps in notifying the OHFLAC about his intent to close his facilities but that employees walked off the job on Thursday. The owner of Grayson Assisted Living, Kevin Grayson sent 13 News the following statement: […]
Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
1st structure torn down in Kanawha demo grant program
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s Demolition Grant Program tore down its first structure this morning on Rt. 4 in Clendenin. The program aims to get rid of blighted homes that can be eyesores and safety hazards to communities. The abandoned home in Clendenin has been a hazard for years, as it’s so […]
Man pleads guilty to threatening Kanawha County judge
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a Kanawha County judge. According to statements made in Kanawha County Court today Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Matthew Newsome of Charleston pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. Newsome was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 […]
3 Logan County volunteer fire departments under investigation
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three volunteer fire departments in Logan County are under investigation for misuse of funds, according to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. “Our Public Integrity and Fraud Unit was called into Logan County specifically to look at allegations at the Logan County Volunteer Fire Department #2,” said Kallie Cart, Deputy […]
Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Thursday, Sept. 22. The police department says the checkpoint will take place starting at 5 p.m. in the area of MacCorkle Ave. and Rt. 119. This checkpoint is in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. CPD says the purpose of the […]
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following several failed requests and attempts to inspect Lifehouse sober living homes, the city of Huntington has filed suit. Lifehouse is a West Virginia corporation that operates at least 14 sober living homes or recovery residences, or apartment buildings, within the city of Huntington. Court...
wchstv.com
Town Center value, parking garage taxes topics at Kanawha County Commission meeting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The value of the Charleston Town Center and questions about taxes on the parking garage next to the mall were discussed Thursday at the Kanawha County Commission meeting. Jim Hull, the mall's owner, approved last year's assessment on the Town Center, but now Hull wants...
wchstv.com
Charleston police say stabbing report unfounded
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 9/22/22. Charleston police say an incident that was initially reported as a stabbing proved to be unfounded. Police responded Thursday morning to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle after emergency dispatchers said a person reportedly had been stabbed. After investigating, police said...
WDTV
No replacement operators in place yet after humane society ordered to leave Fayette County animal shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - After giving the New River Humane Society 60 days to vacate the premises of Fayette County’s animal shelter, commissioners said Wednesday they are no closer to finding a replacement organization to operate the shelter. With just 46 days left on the humane society’s order to...
WSAZ
Fire and rescue services levy coming to ballot for Putnam County voters
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In November, voters in Putnam County will have the chance to vote on a special levy that would affect fire and rescue services. If it passes it would help with payroll and expenses, operating costs, hiring more firefighters, as well as fleet replacement and maintenance.
Fayette County Magistrate Judge receives Public Admonishment
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– 59News has learned the state Judicial Investigative Commission unanimously determined probable cause was found newly elected Fayette County Magistrate Judge Matthew Jeffries violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in May’s election process. The complaint filed with the state says 4 separate violations occurred. It went on to state Jefferies improperly wore […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County officials preparing for FEMA meeting on flood damage
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal Emergency Management Agency officials will meet with Kanawha County leaders on Tuesday regarding damages from flooding last month. Communities in Kanawha and Fayette counties were affected by high water when flooding damaged more than 100 homes in addition to roads and local infrastructure systems. Crews have removed more than 350 tons of debris during cleanup efforts in the weeks following the flooding.
Metro News
Services to be limited through the weekend following fire at Beckley Travel Plaza
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Flames and smoke caused by a grease fire damaged the Beckley Travel Plaza just off the West Virginia Turnpike in Raleigh County early Friday morning. The blaze, which reported at about 6:26 a.m., started in the Burger King restaurant. Firefighters said the flames got into the ceiling of the travel plaza but did not break through the roof.
West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
Beckley Travel Plaza closed following a fire
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Travel Plaza on I-77 is closed following a fire. According to David Wriston, Fire Chief of the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started as a grease fire in Burger King. Employees called 911 and evacuated. Wriston said the fire was contained within 30 minutes. Bradley Prosperity Volunteer […]
