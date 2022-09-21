ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

‘It’s going to take all of us’; McKinney says new commission to help victims of violence is step forward

By jacobflatley
wchsnetwork.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

First female K-9 officer at Beckley P.D.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer. Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association. More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Three new officers join Beckley Police Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department. Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below. Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1st structure torn down in Kanawha demo grant program

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s Demolition Grant Program tore down its first structure this morning on Rt. 4 in Clendenin. The program aims to get rid of blighted homes that can be eyesores and safety hazards to communities. The abandoned home in Clendenin has been a hazard for years, as it’s so […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads guilty to threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill a Kanawha County judge. According to statements made in Kanawha County Court today Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, Matthew Newsome of Charleston pleaded guilty to Retaliation Against Public Officers and Employees. Newsome was indicted by a grand jury in June 2022 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#All Of Us#W Va#Violent Crime
WOWK 13 News

3 Logan County volunteer fire departments under investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three volunteer fire departments in Logan County are under investigation for misuse of funds, according to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office. “Our Public Integrity and Fraud Unit was called into Logan County specifically to look at allegations at the Logan County Volunteer Fire Department #2,” said Kallie Cart, Deputy […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Thursday, Sept. 22. The police department says the checkpoint will take place starting at 5 p.m. in the area of MacCorkle Ave. and Rt. 119. This checkpoint is in conjunction with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. CPD says the purpose of the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

City of Huntington files lawsuit against Lifehouse sober living facilities

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Following several failed requests and attempts to inspect Lifehouse sober living homes, the city of Huntington has filed suit. Lifehouse is a West Virginia corporation that operates at least 14 sober living homes or recovery residences, or apartment buildings, within the city of Huntington. Court...
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
wchstv.com

Charleston police say stabbing report unfounded

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:10 a.m. 9/22/22. Charleston police say an incident that was initially reported as a stabbing proved to be unfounded. Police responded Thursday morning to the 1300 block of Renaissance Circle after emergency dispatchers said a person reportedly had been stabbed. After investigating, police said...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Magistrate Judge receives Public Admonishment

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– 59News has learned the state Judicial Investigative Commission unanimously determined probable cause was found newly elected Fayette County Magistrate Judge Matthew Jeffries violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in May’s election process. The complaint filed with the state says 4 separate violations occurred. It went on to state Jefferies improperly wore […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County officials preparing for FEMA meeting on flood damage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal Emergency Management Agency officials will meet with Kanawha County leaders on Tuesday regarding damages from flooding last month. Communities in Kanawha and Fayette counties were affected by high water when flooding damaged more than 100 homes in addition to roads and local infrastructure systems. Crews have removed more than 350 tons of debris during cleanup efforts in the weeks following the flooding.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Services to be limited through the weekend following fire at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Flames and smoke caused by a grease fire damaged the Beckley Travel Plaza just off the West Virginia Turnpike in Raleigh County early Friday morning. The blaze, which reported at about 6:26 a.m., started in the Burger King restaurant. Firefighters said the flames got into the ceiling of the travel plaza but did not break through the roof.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Travel Plaza closed following a fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Travel Plaza on I-77 is closed following a fire. According to David Wriston, Fire Chief of the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started as a grease fire in Burger King. Employees called 911 and evacuated. Wriston said the fire was contained within 30 minutes. Bradley Prosperity Volunteer […]
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy