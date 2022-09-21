ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, MS

Comments / 3

Related
WLOX

Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and other various items. On Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived to the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. It was there that they made contact with 58-year-old Salvadore Anthony Macaure. In Macaure’s bag, the following items were found:
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal police asking for public’s assistance

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. Petal Detective Michael Crawford said police were looking for two males who were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the Crazy 8 Vapor shop in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in Petal.
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Thursday morning following reported shoplifting at the Fast Stop convenience store in the Hebron community on Highway 84 West. The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Knight, was arrested after he was encountered by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy...
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Stone County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Stone County, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for shooting

UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

Suspect in motorcycle thefts being sought by Picayune Police

A suspect in the theft of two motorcycles is being sought after an investigation by the Picayune Police Department identified him as the culprit. According to a departmental release, the case took place on Sept. 17, when a resident reported two motorcycles had been stolen from a Picayune home on Fifth Street. Officers and investigators collected evidence including surveillance footage of the area and identified David Jackson, 64, of 269 Pea Ridge Rd., as the suspect.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar County woman sentenced to life in prison

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 40-year-old Lamar County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison. A day after being convicted of first-degree murder and receiving stolen property by a 15th District Circuit Court jury, Samantha Simmons received maximum sentences on both counts Friday morning from Circuit Court Judge Anthony A. Mozingo.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery
WLOX

Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Mom, student accused of assaulting school resource officer

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her child were arrested for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer at West Jones High School on Friday, September 16. The Laurel Leader Call reported Danny Gibson, a school resource officer, called the sheriff’s department around 3:00 p.m. after a student had assaulted him. The responding deputy […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Man carjacked, two children kidnapped, woman robbed

A carjacking, a kidnapping and an armed robbery were reported recently in Uptown neighborhoods. The carjacking occurred Monday evening (Sept. 19) in the Lower Garden District. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was at St. James and Religious street at about 7:45 p.m. when a man approached, indicated he was armed and motioned for him to exit the vehicle.
SLIDELL, LA
WKRG News 5

3 arrested, charged with drug, gun possession: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested three people in connection to a “narcotic search warrant,” on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to a release from the MCSO. Detarios Chevyaire Harris, Jamal Spelton and Jaylon Shermone Keeling were all arrested and charged with multiple crimes. A fourth person, Ashley Deloris […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wxxv25.com

Two people escape a car fire in Hancock County

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and fire crews worked to extinguish a work truck engulfed in flames on I-10 near Diamondhead. Two passengers were in the vehicle when the fire ignited but escaped unharmed. News 25 spoke to the driver who says fire crews tell him the fire started due...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy