WLOX
Two arrested for theft of catalytic converters, other items
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department has announced the arrest of two men for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and other various items. On Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m., officers arrived to the 14000 block of Dedeaux Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. It was there that they made contact with 58-year-old Salvadore Anthony Macaure. In Macaure’s bag, the following items were found:
WDAM-TV
Petal police asking for public’s assistance
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. Petal Detective Michael Crawford said police were looking for two males who were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the Crazy 8 Vapor shop in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in Petal.
Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for possible home invaders, may have shot 2
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who they said broke into a Citronelle home and shot two people, according to a Facebook post from Team Sheriff. Dylan Mitchell Adams and Shelbie Danielle Byrd allegedly broke into a home and shot two people. Deputies described it as a […]
WDAM-TV
JCSD arrests man after responding to shoplifting report
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Thursday morning following reported shoplifting at the Fast Stop convenience store in the Hebron community on Highway 84 West. The suspect, 37-year-old Jeremy Knight, was arrested after he was encountered by JCSD Deputy Jarron Guy...
George Co. man arrested for shooting
UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
WLOX
Police searching for runaway Biloxi teenager
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police Department is asking for help in locating runaway 17-year-old Nathan Peno. Peno was last seen at Pop’s Pizzeria on Cedar Lake Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon wearing black pants, black shoes and a gray shirt bearing the Pop’s Pizzeria logo. He was also carrying a black backpack with a white Adidas logo in white letters. Whether someone picked him up or which direction he traveled are both unknown.
Picayune Item
Suspect in motorcycle thefts being sought by Picayune Police
A suspect in the theft of two motorcycles is being sought after an investigation by the Picayune Police Department identified him as the culprit. According to a departmental release, the case took place on Sept. 17, when a resident reported two motorcycles had been stolen from a Picayune home on Fifth Street. Officers and investigators collected evidence including surveillance footage of the area and identified David Jackson, 64, of 269 Pea Ridge Rd., as the suspect.
WDAM-TV
Lamar County woman sentenced to life in prison
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A 40-year-old Lamar County woman will spend the rest of her life in prison. A day after being convicted of first-degree murder and receiving stolen property by a 15th District Circuit Court jury, Samantha Simmons received maximum sentences on both counts Friday morning from Circuit Court Judge Anthony A. Mozingo.
WLOX
Gulfport man identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash that took place in Harrison County on Thursday. Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol arrived to the scene of the crash around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say that a vehicle driven by May Jr. was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with two other vehicles heading north. As a result, May Jr. received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Picayune Item
Sheriff’s Department working rash of vehicle burglaries on Rock Ranch Road
Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are working a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden said the burglaries occurred along the 900 block of Rock Ranch Road and so far six vehicles appear to have been burgled. The case...
Missing person alert issued for Mississippi man last heard from in July
A missing person alert has been issued for a Mississippi man last seen in July. The Picayune Police Department issued the alert Thursday for 38-year-old Daryl Jenkins. Jenkins is described as a white male, who is about 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 130lbs. Police say that Jenkins has...
Mom, student accused of assaulting school resource officer
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her child were arrested for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer at West Jones High School on Friday, September 16. The Laurel Leader Call reported Danny Gibson, a school resource officer, called the sheriff’s department around 3:00 p.m. after a student had assaulted him. The responding deputy […]
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. checkpoint leads to largest drug seizure in sheriff’s career
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County deputies were surprised when a vehicle rolled through a checkpoint without stopping last Friday, but they were more surprised by what they found inside the car. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department conducted a safety checkpoint on Friday, Sept. 16, on Highway 35 North...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Man carjacked, two children kidnapped, woman robbed
A carjacking, a kidnapping and an armed robbery were reported recently in Uptown neighborhoods. The carjacking occurred Monday evening (Sept. 19) in the Lower Garden District. The victim, a 50-year-old man, was at St. James and Religious street at about 7:45 p.m. when a man approached, indicated he was armed and motioned for him to exit the vehicle.
WPMI
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
Police say Mississippi woman intentionally drove vehicle into chicken restaurant
Police say a Mississippi woman intentionally drove her vehicle into a chicken restaurant where she and her husband worked. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into Krispy Krunchy Chicken at 3100 Hardy Street around 7 p.m. When officers arrived...
3 arrested, charged with drug, gun possession: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested three people in connection to a “narcotic search warrant,” on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to a release from the MCSO. Detarios Chevyaire Harris, Jamal Spelton and Jaylon Shermone Keeling were all arrested and charged with multiple crimes. A fourth person, Ashley Deloris […]
Shooting in Chunchula ‘clearly’ had drug ties: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is releasing some new details they've learned in the investigation into a shooting in Chunchula.
wxxv25.com
Two people escape a car fire in Hancock County
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and fire crews worked to extinguish a work truck engulfed in flames on I-10 near Diamondhead. Two passengers were in the vehicle when the fire ignited but escaped unharmed. News 25 spoke to the driver who says fire crews tell him the fire started due...
