Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
Semi goes airborne in Ellsworth County
ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in Ellsworth, Kansas when his semi left the road and launched into the air. The Iowa truck driver was eastbound on Highway 156 Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. when he drifted off the right-hand side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and went […]
WIBW
Three killed in two-vehicle crash near Abilene
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon when a semi crashed into a pickup truck in Dickinson County, just south of Abilene. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 3:30 p.m., a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi-truck were travelling southbound on K15 at 1500 Ave. The pickup truck attempted to make a U-turn at 1500 Ave when it was hit by the semi-truck. The pickup truck entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi-truck came to rest in a field.
kiwaradio.com
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three dead after fatal crash in Dickinson County
Three people from Junction City were killed in a car crash Tuesday in north central Kansas a few miles south of Abilene. According to the Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Joel Hynes was driving a
WIBW
Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE (Occupants Found): Crashed Chevy Found With Blood Inside North Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The driver of the Chevy that rolled north of Sheldon on Wednesday evening has come forward. Law enforcement officers were unable to find any occupants of the vehicle Wednesday evening. They stated that blood was found both inside and around the vehicle. On Thursday evening, the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
O’Brien County Sweeps Iowa 4-H Youth Meat Judging Contest
Ames, Iowa – Youth teams from O’Brien County won the senior and junior divisions of the 2022 state 4-H meat judging contest recently at the Iowa State University Meat Laboratory. The ISU animal science department held the contest to determine Iowa’s representative in the National 4-H Contest set...
kiwaradio.com
Calvin Lee Sneiderman
Calvin Lee Sneiderman, age 75, of Sheldon, Iowa passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa. His funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon, Iowa. Burial will be in the Hurley...
more1049.com
One Person Killed in Sioux County Crash
Rock Valley, IA (KICD)– One person is dead and two others hurt following a single vehicle crash in Sioux County over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Rock Valley shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning where the vehicle was found to have left the roadway for unknown reasons causing it to vault over a culvert and hit an embankment.
nwestiowa.com
Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker
REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiwaradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information On Hit-And-Run Accident On Highway 75 Northwest of Hull
Hull, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to find more information about an accident that sent a Steen, Minnesota man to the hospital. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:30 p.m., 56-year-old Harlan Kruid of Steen, Minnesota was...
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
nwestiowa.com
Man drives vehicle without permission
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
siouxcountyradio.com
Text-A-Tip Leads to Arrest
A Denison man was arrested after a text-a-tip about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Alton area. Deputies located the vehicle around 7:17pm Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Treinen of Denison, was driving with a barred license. Deputies also suspected he possessed illegal drugs. A law enforcement K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle where deputies later discovered multiple glass pipes used for smoking controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
Sioux City Journal
Calumet man pleads guilty of shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, entered written guilty pleas Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.
kiwaradio.com
Extension Dairy Forage Field Days Planned this Fall
Ames, Iowa – The dairy team with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer a half-dozen nutrition-related field days this fall, beginning with a visit to an organic grazing dairy farm Sept. 27. One of the events will be held at Rock Valley. “Grass to Glass: Soil and...
more1049.com
East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
Comments / 0