Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s rent price increased 23.6 percent compared to August ’21
The Legal Aid Society called upon Albany lawmakers today to enact proposed “Good Cause” legislation to respond to sharp increases in rent prices across the Brooklyn borough and equip renters with unregulated units with basic protections against unwarranted evictions or unjust rent increases, citing the August 2022 Elliman Report which indicates rising housing costs.
cityandstateny.com
Overwhelmed with migrant arrivals, NYC has planned tent shelter to be built in a Bronx flood zone
The proposed site of a recently announced tent facility for newly arrived migrants is located in a far-flung coastal parking lot in the Bronx – an area prone to flooding. The shelter will be erected in the Orchard Beach parking lot and will house up to 1,000 adults at a time, New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Thursday morning. There will be a second facility as well, which will house families with children, but the location hasn’t been confirmed yet. Described as “humanitarian emergency response and relief centers,” a press release said the facilities will shelter and support asylum-seekers on a temporary basis. Two photo examples of what the Orchard Beach facility would look like showed multiple sweeping white tents packed together in a parking lot. Inside, uniform rows of cots stretched from one end of the structure to the other.
qchron.com
Affordable housing space opens in Southeast Queens
A new affordable housing option opened in Southeast Queens last week. Transitional Services for New York opened its new building, The Mieles, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday. The 70-unit facility is located at 161-01 89 Ave. in Jamaica. “It’s clear we’re in an affordable housing crisis where too many...
NY1
Antonio Reynoso calls Brooklyn Democratic Party 'unbelievable'
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater Wednesday night that left Brooklynites waiting for hours. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso told Errol Louis on “Inside City Hall” Thursday that there was an “incompetence” of the Brooklyn Democratic Party to host the meeting, have one vote on an “inconsequential item” and to not vote on the leadership is “unbelievable.”
Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician
Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
NYS Music
Reggae Under The Bridge Will Return To Brooklyn
Reggae Under The Bridge, part of the Coney Island Reggae Soundsystem Series, will take place on Sunday, September 25 from 12-7 p.m. at K Bridge Park (under the Kosciuszko Bridge) at 470 Scott Avenue in Brooklyn. This year’s edition features the return of Downbeat The Ruler, selector Tony Screw, one...
NYC commission rejects measure that would extend S.I. seat into Brooklyn
CITY HALL, N.Y. — The Island won a small victory Thursday as the New York City Districting Commission voted down a set of maps that would’ve shared one of the borough’s three City Council districts with south Brooklyn. Commission Chair Dennis Walcott said the 15 members will...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Another royal soon to be gone
Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
More People Snagged Units in NYC Housing Lotteries Last Year, But Wait Times Grew
The city’s affordable housing lotteries are notoriously competitive, but new data shows some progress: in the most recent fiscal year that ended in June, 6,173 applicants were approved for a unit through the lottery system, up nearly 24 percent from the fiscal year prior. But the approval process took longer for applicants than the year before, and the odds remain tough.
Mayor's asylum seeker 'tent cities' may violate NYC’s right to shelter
City Hall says this is a past example of what "the outside of a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will look like" with some adjustments A plan to open two so-called "humanitarian emergency response and relief centers" is drawing the concerns of housing experts over whether the tent structures skirt a city mandate to house homeless people. [ more › ]
Washington Square News
Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm
Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
Mayor Eric Adams set to open ‘tent city’ for asylum seekers
The mayor's office provided this photo as a "past example" of what the outside of a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will look like. Advocates raised questions about the plan's legality and expressed concern that the children would be housed in congregate settings. [ more › ]
brownstoner.com
A Bed Stuy Brownstone With Original Stove and Three More to See, Starting at $1.582 Million
Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Bed Stuy and Sunset Park. They range in price from $1.582 million to $2.275 million. In the Stuyvesant Heights Historic District, a bow-front brownstone on Decatur Street has four apartments over four stories. Designed in 1897 by Axel Hedman, the legal three-family has a pier mirror, moldings, mantels and wood floors. A pictured kitchen has been renovated, and the top floor has a washer/dryer. The house last changed hands in 2016 for $2.2 million.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury building
We recently reported on an affordable housing luxury building opening in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens with rents starting at $397 a month for a studio apartment. Gotham Point’s North Tower is located at 1-15 57th Ave, Queens, NY 11101.
5 deaths in Manhattan nursing home possibly linked to Legionnaires
Officials have been investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires at the Amsterdam Nursing Home in Morningside Heights.
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
Manhattan punch suspect now person of interest in Brooklyn subway attacks
A man who randomly punched a woman in Midtown on Thursday is now a person of interest a pair of violent, random attacks on two women at a busy subway station in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYU Langone’s Brooklyn hospital recognized among Top 10 Med Centers
NYU Langone Health — a system that includes a hospital in Sunset Park, as well as outpatient locations across the borough and other facilities in Manhattan and Long Island — has been recognized as No. 1 in quality and safety for inpatient and outpatient care by Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest health care performance improvement organization.
The NYPD Now Decides What Homeless Encampments Get Swept
The new, formalized procedure essentially codifies what has become a de facto sweeps policy under Mayor Eric Adams, and replaces a 2020 directive that removed the NYPD from most street homeless outreach and clean-ups in the wake of an uprising for police accountability and reform spurred by the murder of George Floyd.
City Limits
