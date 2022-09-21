Car crashes into tractor-trailer in Glenmont
GLENMONT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a crash at the intersection of River Road and Glenmont Road. The crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer.
After a preliminary investigation, police said the car did not yield the right of way and drove into the tractor-trailer. The occupants of the car were injured, but police said they appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
