Scorebook Live

Week 6 Georgia high school football recap

Week 6 in Georgia featured several big-time games, but none bigger than Mill Creek vs Parkview, a battle of two of the top-ranked teams in Class 7A. Mill Creek came away victorious, as did top-ranked Buford, which improves to 5-0. Several teams are off to historic starts, such as Hebron Christian ...
SFGate

Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that...
LINCOLN, NE

