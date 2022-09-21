LeBron James' 20th signature shoe has arrived, and fans are excited to finally try it out. This is a big year for LeBron given the fact that it is his 20th season in the NBA. He and the Lakers will be on a mission, and throughout the year, we get to watch him play in what is being considered his best signature shoe in quite some time. Fans are excited to see all of the many colorways we will get, and it is easy to see why.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO