Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could potentially miss the remainder of the NBA season following reports that he engaged in an “improper” intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. According Shams Charania of the Athletic, Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, could face punishment or possible suspension from the team for his alleged transgressions.
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble right now, personally and professionally. Last night, it was revealed that Udoka had an affair with a staff member on the Celtics, which is against the team's rules. The relationship was, in fact, consensual, although he still broke an important franchise rule.
Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Ime Udoka is the talk of the NBA right now as it was revealed last night that he was facing punishment from the Boston Celtics for breaking their organizational rules. At the time of this report, very few people actually knew what Udoka did. Many were fearing the worst, although as Shams Charania reported, it was actually because he had a sexual relationship with a Celtics staffer.
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will be facing a one-year suspension for having a relationship with a Celtics staff member. This goes against the rules of the organization, and it is especially embarrassing for Udoka as he is currently in a long-term relationship with Nia Long. His infidelity has been a trending topic on social media, and it feels like it will take Udoka a long time to live this down.
Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka has learned his fate after news broke about his affair with a fellow Celtics staff member. While many reporters speculated that the 45-year old coach would face consequences for his actions, the decision from the league became official on Thursday (September 22). According to the organization, the Boston Celtics have suspended the second-year head coach for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for "violations of the team's code of conduct."
Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics have had quite the day. Late last night, it was revealed that Udoka was in trouble with the Celtics organization as he had a sexual yet consensual relationship with a fellow Celtics employee. These kinds of relationships are forbidden, and now, Udoka is expected to be suspended for an entire year.
Boston Celtics coach suspended for entire NBA season
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire NBA season after an investigation into his conduct.
