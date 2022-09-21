ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ime Udoka Facing Suspension After "Intimate" Relationship With Celtics Staffer

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could potentially miss the remainder of the NBA season following reports that he engaged in an “improper” intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. According Shams Charania of the Athletic, Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, could face punishment or possible suspension from the team for his alleged transgressions.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Andrew Wiggins
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Cole Trends In Light Of Ime Udoka-Nia Long Cheating Scandal

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble right now, personally and professionally. Last night, it was revealed that Udoka had an affair with a staff member on the Celtics, which is against the team's rules. The relationship was, in fact, consensual, although he still broke an important franchise rule.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Richard Jefferson Hints That There's More To The Ime Udoka Story

Earlier today, fans around the NBA were hit with the bombshell news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on Nia Long with a Celtics staffer. Relationships with employees are against the rules within the Celtics organization and as a result, Udoka was hit with a year-long suspension that has yet to be officially announced by the Celtics organization.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ime Udoka Ripped Apart By Twitter After Cheating On Nia Long

Ime Udoka is the talk of the NBA right now as it was revealed last night that he was facing punishment from the Boston Celtics for breaking their organizational rules. At the time of this report, very few people actually knew what Udoka did. Many were fearing the worst, although as Shams Charania reported, it was actually because he had a sexual relationship with a Celtics staffer.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nets#Celtics#Elsa Getty Images#Kyrie As The 33rd
FOX Sports

AP source: Jazz trade Bogdanovic to Detroit for Olynyk, Lee

Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition...
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Confused By Lakers' Recent Moves

Shannon Sharpe is a massive Lakers fan, especially when it comes to LeBron James. Sharpe has always referred to LeBron as the GOAT which constantly gets under the skin of his Undisputed co-host, Skip Bayless. With that being said, there is no doubt that Sharpe has been critical of the team, especially in light of how bad they were last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Calls Out The Celtics Over Ime Udoka Fiasco

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will be facing a one-year suspension for having a relationship with a Celtics staff member. This goes against the rules of the organization, and it is especially embarrassing for Udoka as he is currently in a long-term relationship with Nia Long. His infidelity has been a trending topic on social media, and it feels like it will take Udoka a long time to live this down.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Ime Udoka Breaks His Silence Following Cheating Scandal: " I Am Sorry"

Boston Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka has learned his fate after news broke about his affair with a fellow Celtics staff member. While many reporters speculated that the 45-year old coach would face consequences for his actions, the decision from the league became official on Thursday (September 22). According to the organization, the Boston Celtics have suspended the second-year head coach for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for "violations of the team's code of conduct."
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ime Udoka Makes A Decision Amid Impending Celtics Suspension

Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics have had quite the day. Late last night, it was revealed that Udoka was in trouble with the Celtics organization as he had a sexual yet consensual relationship with a fellow Celtics employee. These kinds of relationships are forbidden, and now, Udoka is expected to be suspended for an entire year.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andre Iguodala Makes Massive Warriors Announcement

Andre Iguodala has had some big decisions to make over the last few months. After winning his fourth title with the Golden State Warriors, Iguodala was tasked with deciding whether or not he wants to retire. After 18 seasons in the NBA, Iguodala has accomplished a lot, and there are plenty of things he could get into, well beyond basketball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Comments On Robert Sarver's Decision To Sell Suns

Robert Sarver has become a pariah in the NBA over the past couple of weeks thanks to the recent report that came out, detailing all of his wrongdoings as the owner of the Phoenix Suns. Sarver was not well liked amongst his peers, but the recent findings about him have not helped matters.
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike LeBron 20 "Bred" Coming Soon: Official Photos

LeBron James' 20th signature shoe has arrived, and fans are excited to finally try it out. This is a big year for LeBron given the fact that it is his 20th season in the NBA. He and the Lakers will be on a mission, and throughout the year, we get to watch him play in what is being considered his best signature shoe in quite some time. Fans are excited to see all of the many colorways we will get, and it is easy to see why.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Rips Shaq For Not Reaching Out To Him

Ben Simmons has had to deal with a lot over the last few months. When it comes to his holdout with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons was heavily criticized, especially by the likes of Shaq. Back in February, Shaq even exposed Simmons for sliding in his DMs about his latest criticisms. This led to a whole thing about being LSU alum and how Simmons needs to be a better LSU brother.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy