Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Issues Misleading Press Release About ARP Funding

Even the City of Greensboro appears to be confused about the expenditure of the $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds the city received. A press release from the City of Greensboro on Friday, Sept. 23 lists $2.4 million in projects approved for funding by the City Council at the Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting and states, “These projects join the Council’s previously approved projects, which now total $27,537,000, and account for 46 percent of funds made possible by the City’s $59.43 million ARP award.
GREENSBORO, NC
Addressing PTI Airport’s Runway Envy Will Take A While

When it comes to airport runways, longer is better. In recent years, airports around the country and in other parts of the world have been extending their runways. Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) received approval this year to create a longer runway. Some advantages of doing so are being able to...
RALEIGH, NC

