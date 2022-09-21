Read full article on original website
Over 75 percent of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act money has not been spent
Flint, MI—Flint officials say they have spent under a quarter of the city’s $94.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget so far. At a Sept. 22, 2022, community update meeting, Flint’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan shared a pie chart showing that 24 percent of Flint’s ARPA dollars had been obligated or spent, while the remainder—over $72 million—has been allocated in the mayor’s ARPA plan but not approved by Flint City Council.
Flint Board of Ed. members say they need more discussion before offloading vacant properties
Flint, MI— Flint Community Schools Board of Education reviewed bids it received on eight of its 13 listed vacant properties, but concerns over selling versus leasing the properties kept board members from acting on any offers. At the board’s Sept. 14, 2022 meeting, attorney Philip Clark noted that all...
Flint paraprofessionals push for wage increase. Negotiations are set to start.
Flint, MI—Talks between Flint Community Schools and the paraprofessional union regarding wages will soon begin. The Board of Education unanimously passed a motion on Sept. 14, 2022, to reopen wage negotiations between the 67 SEIU Local 517M Paraprofessional Unit and the school district within two weeks. “We’re happy about...
Flint organizations are asking people to consider repurposing downtown parking spaces
Flint, MI—A group of local organizations and businesses will be using downtown Flint’s parking spaces for anything but cars this weekend, and they’re asking everyone to join them. What’s Up Downtown, Communities First, Inc., and the Crim Foundation are just some of the names bringing PARK(ing) Day—a...
Civic Park church to award community members, debut African Safari Exhibition￼
Flint, MI—When Aaron Dunigan sought out a place of worship after a stint in prison, he wanted to find the church that was just right for him, he said. “I wanted to, you know, get out, kind of get a feel for churches,” he said. Dunigan got out...
Flint-area students build beds for youth in need
Flint, MI—The sound of machinery hummed through Accelerated Learning Academy’s (ALA) gym, during Flint Community Schools’ intersession. In the gym, volunteers donned “Bunks Across America” t-shirts, aprons and safety glasses, building beds for Genesee County students in need. Maurtrell Rushton, a 10th grader at ALA,...
Flint Board of Ed. to review bids received for district’s vacant properties
Flint, MI—The Flint Community Schools Board of Education will review bids for the sale of multiple vacant properties during a Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 meeting. “Our firm collected over a dozen bids since the July 1st bid opening,” said Philip Clark, an attorney for the law firm hired to support the school system’s property offloading, in an email.
Cleanup, investigation efforts of Flint River chemical spill remain ongoing
Flint, MI—Nearly three months after the discovery of Lockhart Chemical Company’s spill along the Flint River, the no-contact order issued by the Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) remains in place. Since late June, GCHD’s amended health order has advised people to avoid physical contact, fishing or water sports...
Races, daredevils and motorcycles: Bikes on the Bricks revs up downtown Flint
Flint, MI—Engines revved throughout downtown Flint, Mich. this month, announcing the arrival of Bikes on the Bricks, an annual gathering of motorcycle-themed shows and events that brought thousands of riders and enthusiasts to the city. Take a look through the events and festivities that took place from Friday, Sept....
Flint city clerk set to retire, mayor calls on state for election help
Flint, MI— Mayor Sheldon Neeley is calling on the Secretary of State for help after City Clerk Inez Brown announced her retirement at a Sept. 7, 2022, Flint City Council meeting. The news of Brown’s retirement comes at the heels of the November 2022 general election which includes races...
Health experts urge getting vaccinated for a possibly difficult flu season
Genesee County, MI—Health officials are advising people to get immunized against influenza, or flu, in anticipation of a harsh flu season. “We are expecting more transmission of all respiratory viruses this year, including influenza,” said Dr. Kaitlin Liroff, an infectious disease physician at Hurley Medical Center. “My main message for the public would be to get vaccinated.”
Genesee County begins offering Omicron-specific boosters
Genesee County, MI—The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized COVID-19 booster shots that are adapted for Omicron, the circulating variant of the virus in Michigan and the U.S. at large. In late August 2022, the FDA greenlighted the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID vaccines, which target the original...
Flint’s Capitol Theatre to offer free, self-guided tours during Bikes on the Bricks
Flint, MI—The Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Mich. will be open for free, self-guided tours during Bikes on the Bricks this weekend. The tours will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, and feature a behind-the-scenes look at the theater, from dressing rooms to historical artwork, according to a press release.
Festival showcasing local music talent, vendors returns to Flint’s Carriage Town neighborhood this Saturday
Flint, MI—GOODSTOCK, a day-long festival started by Flint’s-own Good Beans Cafe in 2003, will return to the city’s historic Carriage Town neighborhood this Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. This year, according to a press release, the outdoor concert event will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and...
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in September 2022
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food are available throughout September, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint. This month, the pantries’ produce includes sweet corn, summer squash, hard squash, and cabbage.
Danielle Green resigns from Flint Board of Ed.
Flint, MI—Danielle Green has tendered her resignation from Flint Community Schools’ Board of Education as part of a condition to dismiss her case for allegedly assaulting board member Laura MacIntyre. On Aug. 22, 2022, Green appeared at the courtroom of Judge Herman Marable, Jr. at the 67th District...
‘It’s time to pass the baton.’ After nearly 50 years, Flint’s White Horse Tavern owners look to sell.
Flint, MI—It takes a few seconds for your eyes to adjust to the dim lighting inside of White Horse Tavern, but there’s a reward for the momentary blindness between daylight and the faint glow of the windowless bar: one of the warmest welcomes in Flint. “Sometimes I just...
A year on, Flint residents still seek resolutions for blight, unpaid bills at Sunset Village Apartments
Flint, MI—A beige sofa, paint cans, empty beer bottles and at least seven mattresses lay scattered among the single-car garages off of Bradley Avenue in Flint, Mich. on a mid-August afternoon. The mattress count is estimated because some of the garages are too coated in discarded clothing, bagged and...
Students return to dorms at UM-Flint
Flint, MI—Students once again filled the dorms at the University of Michigan-Flint, pushing carts overflowing with snacks, mini fridges, TVs and more into their new homes on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, the university’s move-in day for first-year students. Jasmine Robinson, who is majoring in anthropology, hopes to learn...
