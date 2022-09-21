ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Over 75 percent of Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act money has not been spent

Flint, MI—Flint officials say they have spent under a quarter of the city’s $94.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget so far. At a Sept. 22, 2022, community update meeting, Flint’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Widigan shared a pie chart showing that 24 percent of Flint’s ARPA dollars had been obligated or spent, while the remainder—over $72 million—has been allocated in the mayor’s ARPA plan but not approved by Flint City Council.
