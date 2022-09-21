ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi crash

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSu6f_0i4ipIiZ00

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida highway had to temporarily close Wednesday after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The pileup began when one semitrailer clipped another while changing lanes, officials said. That forced other semis to brake, but one failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another one of the stopping semis.

The semi that failed to stop was filled with cases of the Silver Bullet beer.

Minor injuries were reported by the occupants of the pickup truck, the news release said.

The inside shoulder and travel lanes were opened to traffic by 8:30 a.m., and the rest of the roadway was reopened around noon, troopers said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

Related
10 Tampa Bay

21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WCJB

Two dead, one person injured during crash on Highway 40

UPDATE: SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say that two women died during a collision on East Highway 40 Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that the two women were driving west on the highway in the area of Silver Springs when they started to enter the wrong lane.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deadly hit-and-run accident involving Pinellas County deputy restricts access to Howard Frankland Bridge SB

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — BREAKING UPDATE: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy who was killed in the hit-and-run accident. Deputy Michael Hartwick. Please click here for more information and breaking updates. A deadly hit-and-run accident involving a Pinellas County deputy is restricting access to the southbound lanes...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Shooting Homicide Suspect Arrested

  TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in connection with a homicide that took place on 21st Street in Tampa late Tuesday evening. According to deputies, on September 20, 2022, at 10:26 p.m., a shooting occurred in front of the apartments located
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
