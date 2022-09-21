Read full article on original website
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball continues to piece together a solid recruiting class with another addition to its haul in the 2023 cycle on Wednesday. Plano (Tex.) Top150 prospect Justin McBride announced his commitment to the Cowboys live on 247Sports, becoming the fourth pledge for Mike Boynton and his staff.
Saturday will mark the 101st meeting between the TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs in the Battle for the Iron Skillet, dating back all the way to 1915. TCU leads the all-time series 51-42-7 but has lost the last two meetings, both occurring in Fort Worth. While TCU (2-0) was...
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State men's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season is now complete after the Big 12 Conference released its slate of games on Friday morning. The Cowboys have three Big Monday games, including two at home inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State has appeared in at...
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
After sprinting through their non-conference schedule relatively easily, 2022 Oklahoma Sooners set its sights squarely on ascending to the top of the Big 12. The climb starts on Saturday with a home game against a Kansas State team that’s been far from kind to Oklahoma in the past few years.
A year ago, the Texas Longhorns beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a 70-35 shootout that saw the two squads combine for 15 touchdowns. This year's matchup has little chance of producing similar fireworks. New Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire appears intent on building a high-flying offense, but...
