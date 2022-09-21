Saturday will mark the 101st meeting between the TCU Horned Frogs and SMU Mustangs in the Battle for the Iron Skillet, dating back all the way to 1915. TCU leads the all-time series 51-42-7 but has lost the last two meetings, both occurring in Fort Worth. While TCU (2-0) was...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO