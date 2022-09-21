Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
North Dakota seeing increase in Avian Influenza cases (Audio)
BISMARCK, N.D.–As North Dakota ducks gather for their annual migration south, the Game and Fish department says it’s seeing an increase in avian influenza cases. Charlie Bahnson is Wildlife Veterinarian for North Dakota Game and Fish. Bahnson says the scientific community is not sure how many birds are...
wdayradionow.com
Grand Forks unveils new mural
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A new mural is being celebrated in downtown Grand Forks. The mural references the city's connection to the military and its diverse population. It was painted by the Three Brushketeers, a group of volunteers. The mural is located in the downtown area next to the town...
valleynewslive.com
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is suicide prevention month and in Grand Forks, ND, over 100 people gathered to help spread awareness on mental health and suicide. The Medd family, who lost their son Liam to suicide last year, were among those sharing their experiences to help others.
The North Dakota Tribal College System announced new apprenticeship program
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Tribal College System announced a new apprenticeship program to help put Native Americans to work across the state. The program was developed in partnership with Hess Corporation to improve educational and employment opportunities for Native Americans across North Dakota. “Our hope is that this program will provide tribal […]
KFYR-TV
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
How Happy Are The Residents Of North Dakota Comparatively
A new study ranks each state when it comes to happiness.
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota
Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
KELOLAND TV
Former McLaughlin teacher’s license revoked after relationship with student
MCLAUGHLIN, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked the teaching certificate of a McLaughlin teacher for having a romantic relationship with a student. An investigation found an 18-year-old student stayed over at Christopher E. Albert’s house on prom night last year. Albert was a...
The South Dakota Ghost Town That Just Couldn’t Keep It’s Name
OK, I need your imagination. You know, that thing that isn't digital, that's hidden back there behind your eyes? Yep, that's it. Here we go. It's the early part of the twentieth century, say, oh about 1915 or so. You're getting ready to hop into the ol' Model T and you're off to visit your Uncle. Where does he live again?
Miss North Dakota is on her way to the Miss USA Stage
Native Americans do not refer to their regalia as costumes, so she is excited to share the meaning behind the jingle dress with others at the competition.
und.edu
UND Memorial Union makes a cover splash
Special edition of Association of College Unions International magazine features UND in four-page spread. When Aaron Flynn was notified he had something to pick up downstairs at the UND Memorial Union’s mail center, he thought no hurry, no big deal. But that was before he knew what had arrived.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota lawmakers announce plan to reduce property taxes 25% statewide
(Fargo, ND) -- Some North Dakota lawmakers have announced a plan aimed at reducing property taxes statewide by roughly 25 percent. The plan, which will be brought forth as a bill during the next legislative session, would have the state buy down mills from 60 mills to 30 mills. Lawmakers involved say the plan would using the same mechanism as when the state recalculated the K-12 formula in 2013, leading to a decrease in property taxes. The estimated increase in education costs being assumed by the state for the 2023-25 biennium would be around $340 million. Bill co-sponsor Representative Mike Nathe says the Legacy Fund would be the main funding source.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
wdayradionow.com
Rural school bus enters Maple River, leaving four non-seriously injured
(Leonard, ND) -- Three students are hospitalized following a school bus crash outside of Leonard. Cass County Sheriff's Office officials say the school bus was taking seven students from the Enderlin Area School District home around 4:11 p.m when it left the roadway while traveling eastbound on 50th st SE. The bus passed through a guardrail, into a ditch and over an embankment, and landed in the Maple River.
kxnet.com
Fall foraging in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With the fall season all around us, hiking and foraging is a popular hobby here in our state. If you don’t know, foraging is searching and collecting food out in the wild. This can sound intimidating, but according to Game and Fish, it shouldn’t...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Petroleum Council officials share concerns related to workforce shortages
(Watford City, ND) -- Workforce shortages are the main topic oil industry leaders are talking about. More than 500 oil and gas officials and state leaders participated in the North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting in Watford City this week. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimates that seven to ten drilling rigs in the state aren't operating because of a shortage of crew members.
KIMT
Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday for fallen firefighters
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and state flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect the people and property of Minnesota, and...
FOXBusiness
North Dakota bar to donate 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson
Buck-it’s Bar in North Dakota says it will be giving 100% of its sales to the family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Saturday, September 24th. Ellingson was struck by a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Shannon Brandt, 41, early on Sunday morning in McHenry, North Dakota. According to court...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
