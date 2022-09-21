ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

North Dakota seeing increase in Avian Influenza cases (Audio)

BISMARCK, N.D.–As North Dakota ducks gather for their annual migration south, the Game and Fish department says it’s seeing an increase in avian influenza cases. Charlie Bahnson is Wildlife Veterinarian for North Dakota Game and Fish. Bahnson says the scientific community is not sure how many birds are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Forks unveils new mural

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A new mural is being celebrated in downtown Grand Forks. The mural references the city's connection to the military and its diverse population. It was painted by the Three Brushketeers, a group of volunteers. The mural is located in the downtown area next to the town...
GRAND FORKS, ND
The North Dakota Tribal College System announced new apprenticeship program

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Tribal College System announced a new apprenticeship program to help put Native Americans to work across the state. The program was developed in partnership with Hess Corporation to improve educational and employment opportunities for Native Americans across North Dakota. “Our hope is that this program will provide tribal […]
COLLEGES
Grand Forks, ND
Education
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
The 10 Deepest Lakes in South Dakota

Our neighbors in Minnesota may boast of being the home of 10,000 lakes. Here in South Dakota, we have hundreds of our own. This random website says we have 131 lakes in South Dakota. We'll just take their word for it. There's nothing like getting out on the lake. On...
TRAVEL
Person
Doug Burgum
The South Dakota Ghost Town That Just Couldn’t Keep It’s Name

OK, I need your imagination. You know, that thing that isn't digital, that's hidden back there behind your eyes? Yep, that's it. Here we go. It's the early part of the twentieth century, say, oh about 1915 or so. You're getting ready to hop into the ol' Model T and you're off to visit your Uncle. Where does he live again?
POLITICS
UND Memorial Union makes a cover splash

Special edition of Association of College Unions International magazine features UND in four-page spread. When Aaron Flynn was notified he had something to pick up downstairs at the UND Memorial Union’s mail center, he thought no hurry, no big deal. But that was before he knew what had arrived.
GRAND FORKS, ND
North Dakota lawmakers announce plan to reduce property taxes 25% statewide

(Fargo, ND) -- Some North Dakota lawmakers have announced a plan aimed at reducing property taxes statewide by roughly 25 percent. The plan, which will be brought forth as a bill during the next legislative session, would have the state buy down mills from 60 mills to 30 mills. Lawmakers involved say the plan would using the same mechanism as when the state recalculated the K-12 formula in 2013, leading to a decrease in property taxes. The estimated increase in education costs being assumed by the state for the 2023-25 biennium would be around $340 million. Bill co-sponsor Representative Mike Nathe says the Legacy Fund would be the main funding source.
INCOME TAX
#Forks High School#Linus K12#Linus High School#English Language
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
Rural school bus enters Maple River, leaving four non-seriously injured

(Leonard, ND) -- Three students are hospitalized following a school bus crash outside of Leonard. Cass County Sheriff's Office officials say the school bus was taking seven students from the Enderlin Area School District home around 4:11 p.m when it left the roadway while traveling eastbound on 50th st SE. The bus passed through a guardrail, into a ditch and over an embankment, and landed in the Maple River.
LEONARD, ND
Fall foraging in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With the fall season all around us, hiking and foraging is a popular hobby here in our state. If you don’t know, foraging is searching and collecting food out in the wild. This can sound intimidating, but according to Game and Fish, it shouldn’t...
HOBBIES
North Dakota Petroleum Council officials share concerns related to workforce shortages

(Watford City, ND) -- Workforce shortages are the main topic oil industry leaders are talking about. More than 500 oil and gas officials and state leaders participated in the North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting in Watford City this week. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimates that seven to ten drilling rigs in the state aren't operating because of a shortage of crew members.
WATFORD CITY, ND
Education
Politics
North Dakota bar to donate 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson

Buck-it’s Bar in North Dakota says it will be giving 100% of its sales to the family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Saturday, September 24th. Ellingson was struck by a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Shannon Brandt, 41, early on Sunday morning in McHenry, North Dakota. According to court...
MCHENRY, ND

