Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill previews a reimagined 'Our Town' in Baltimore

Baltimore Center Stage opens its 60th anniversary season with a new, re-imagined production of "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder. What's different about this production is everyone in the cast is from Baltimore and the set is a modern-day Baltimore. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, "Our Town" tells the story of a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Car show raises money for Wreaths Across America

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The holiday season is still a couple months away, but there are already efforts underway to raise money for a good cause. A car show held Sunday in Ellicott City raised money for Wreaths Across America to benefit cemeteries in Maryland. There were antique cars,...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

HBCU Day in Baltimore celebrates legacy, history, culture on campus

Baltimore is recognizing the historic legacies of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Mayor Brandon Scott proclaimed Friday to be HBCU Day, during which he also saluted Coppin State University in west Baltimore and Morgan State University in northeast Baltimore. The mayor named some of the successful people who were educated...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe thunderstorm watch canceled in parts of Baltimore area

UPDATE (3:56 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in the Baltimore area north and west of Interstate 95. It remains in effect in Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties and points south. UPDATE (3:17 p.m.) -- NWS cancels the severe thunderstorm watch in western Maryland. UPDATE (2:38 p.m.)...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man dead, another person injured after shooting at Odenton party

ODENTON, Md. — A man is dead and another person was injured early Sunday morning at a party in Odenton, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a shooting in the basement of a business at 1588 Annapolis Road, where a large party was advertised to have taken place from midnight until 5 a.m.
ODENTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Double shooting in Odenton leaves man dead, police say

ODENTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a double shooting in Odenton that left one man dead. According to officials, police are describing this as an targeted incident that happened around 2 a.m. at the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton. No word on the other victim as of now.
ODENTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parents discuss safety after BCPS implements new rules for sporting events

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A new set of rules are now in effect for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. The school district said it want to make it known that unruly behavior will not be tolerated at sporting events. School leaders said it is meant to provide a safe and supportive environment for all staff, students and others attending games.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Homicide detectives investigating Lansdowne fatal shooting

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to police, around 11 a.m. officers received a call about a shooting in the the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LANSDOWNE, MD
