Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
whcuradio.com
Computers, DVDs seized from Broom County judge’s home in investigation of son
KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WHCU) — The son of US District Judge Thomas McAvoy is accused of secretly filming women in sex acts. Earlier this month, a grand jury in Manhattan indicted 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy on 29 counts of illegal surveillance. As part of the investigation, authorities seized computers, hard drives, and a container of over 150 DVDs from the judge’s home in the Broome County town of Kirkwood.
Do you know who shot Winston the cat? $1,000 to be awarded
(WSYR-TV) — A $1,000 will be rewarded for information leading to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for shooting a cat in the head, Cortland County SPCA says. The money is sponsored and provided for by the New York State Humane Association. Cortland SPCA says that on Wednesday, September 21, at around […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Inmate Arrested for Damaging Electronic Device
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says a Correctional Facility inmate has been arrested on a criminal mischief charge. The office says 54-year-old Anthony Coss is accused of intentionally damaging a tablet. Coss was charged with Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKTV
Schuyler Lake man charged with 9 counts of forgery
SCHUYLER LAKE, N.Y. -- A Schuyler Lake man was arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of a forged instrument following an investigation by the Otsego County Sherriff's Office. Ashraf Moussa, 50, is accused of utilizing forged Department of Motor Vehicles documents and licensures to buy and sell vehicles...
Hobart man arrested after domestic dispute
On September 9th, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an ongoing domestic dispute at a residence in the Town of Stamford.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with DWI and multiple infractions
A Town of Genoa man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be driving while intoxicated and without a license, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Andrew J. Hulslander, 51, was pulled over by officers on McLean Road in the Town of Cortlandville “for...
Cortland County man gets DWI after driving erratically
A Cortland County man was pulled over on September 18th for driving erratically in the Town of Cortlandville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Victims hit in pellet gun attack in Gloversville
Julie Vanhorne says she was riding her bike when suddenly she heard a pop and pain her back. Immediately, she thought she had been shot by a gun. To her surprise, it was the pain from a pellet. Julie says the person who shot her was a child around the...
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
Two trespassing arrests in Delaware County
Today, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office reported two trespassing arrests that occurred in the County over the past two weeks.
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
OCSO: arrest man for forged documents
Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Ashraf Moussa, 50 of Schuyler Lake. Moussa was arrested after an investigation for forged documents and licensures.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Person Arrested After Underage Drinking Detail in Delaware County
A convenience store clerk was arrested after an Underage Drinking detail in Delaware County. The detail occurred on September 13th. According to state police, a clerk at Stewart's Shops on Lake Street in Stamford was arrested after selling alcohol to a minor. The clerk was issued an appearance ticket. Eleven...
NYSP: Man arrested for rape on top of previous charges
New York State Police at Oneonta Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Francesco Carotenuto, 56 of Schenevus. He was arrested on rape charges.
WKTV
Local business owner, Charles Gaetano dies at 99
UTICA, N.Y. -- The founder of Gaetano Construction, Charles Gaetano, who was very involved in the Utica community, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 99. Businessman, veteran, fisherman and above all else, family man. The founder of Gaetano construction, Mr. Gaetano , we're told was still thinking about different projects for the city of Utica, just this week. This Proctor High School grad loved his city and his family. He leaves behind six children, nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
WKTV
Fire officials: Fatal medical emergency appears to have led to crash in Rome
Officials at Rome Fire Department say a fatal medical emergency likely led to a crash on North Madison Street Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called to the scene on the 1600 block around 6:40 a.m. No official cause of death has been determined, but fire officials say it appears the...
Empty the shelters – reduced animal adoption fees
The Broome County Humane Society is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters campaign which will run October 1st through 8th.
Comments / 2