Otsego County, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Computers, DVDs seized from Broom County judge’s home in investigation of son

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WHCU) — The son of US District Judge Thomas McAvoy is accused of secretly filming women in sex acts. Earlier this month, a grand jury in Manhattan indicted 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy on 29 counts of illegal surveillance. As part of the investigation, authorities seized computers, hard drives, and a container of over 150 DVDs from the judge’s home in the Broome County town of Kirkwood.
KIRKWOOD, NY
Otsego County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Otsego County, NY
WKTV

Schuyler Lake man charged with 9 counts of forgery

SCHUYLER LAKE, N.Y. -- A Schuyler Lake man was arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of a forged instrument following an investigation by the Otsego County Sherriff's Office. Ashraf Moussa, 50, is accused of utilizing forged Department of Motor Vehicles documents and licensures to buy and sell vehicles...
SCHUYLER LAKE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with DWI and multiple infractions

A Town of Genoa man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be driving while intoxicated and without a license, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Andrew J. Hulslander, 51, was pulled over by officers on McLean Road in the Town of Cortlandville “for...
GENOA, NY
WNYT

Victims hit in pellet gun attack in Gloversville

Julie Vanhorne says she was riding her bike when suddenly she heard a pop and pain her back. Immediately, she thought she had been shot by a gun. To her surprise, it was the pain from a pellet. Julie says the person who shot her was a child around the...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava

AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
AVA, NY
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Rome man indicted on felony Rape in the 1st Degree

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is reporting that a Rome man has been indicted on felony rape charges after allegedly having sexual intercourse with an underage girl for more than two years. According to the Sherriff, in June of 2022, the Child Advocacy...
ROME, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Person Arrested After Underage Drinking Detail in Delaware County

A convenience store clerk was arrested after an Underage Drinking detail in Delaware County. The detail occurred on September 13th. According to state police, a clerk at Stewart's Shops on Lake Street in Stamford was arrested after selling alcohol to a minor. The clerk was issued an appearance ticket. Eleven...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Local business owner, Charles Gaetano dies at 99

UTICA, N.Y. -- The founder of Gaetano Construction, Charles Gaetano, who was very involved in the Utica community, passed away Thursday Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 99. Businessman, veteran, fisherman and above all else, family man. The founder of Gaetano construction, Mr. Gaetano , we're told was still thinking about different projects for the city of Utica, just this week. This Proctor High School grad loved his city and his family. He leaves behind six children, nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
UTICA, NY

