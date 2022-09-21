Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deadspin
This is Aaron Judge’s year, but if Yankees win a title, Giancarlo Stanton will be the reason
Make no mistake about it, this season belongs to Aaron Judge and his historic run through MLB America. But if the New York Yankees are going to finally win the World Series again — the last time was 2009 — it will be because of Giancarlo Stanton. Simply...
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Yankees president Randy Levine emphatically denies Aaron Judge was nearly traded to Angels
The story was discussed on the Friday edition of the "Tiki and Tierney" show that airs on New York sports radio station WFAN, and Yankees team president Randy Levine responded to the report via a strong statement read over the air. "The New York Yankees called Harold Reynolds after his...
Fans will love this Aaron Judge trade Yankees are trying to make before potentially historic night
Aaron Judge is on the brink of history. The New York Yankees outfielder has joined the small pantheon of players that have smacked 60 home runs in a season. As he sits just two dingers away from both team and American League history, every game is worth watching. The Yankees’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time
Who are the 10 greatest New York Yankees of all-time? While the apparatus of topics typically vary from post-game coverage
Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge
Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
Randy Levine strongly disputes Aaron Judge trade rumor in statement to WFAN
Yankees president Randy Levine submitted a statement to WFAN strongly refuting a report from MLB Network’s Harold Reynolds that the Yanks and Angels had a trade in place for Aaron Judge.
Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase
New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News
There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday. Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).
Yardbarker
The Knicks Are Doing Their Best To Hype Up A Potential Star
The New York Knicks have a few special stars on their roster right now. The team and its fans are very excited about quite a few players in New York, most notably their newcomer Jalen Brunson , who was wooed away from the Dallas Mavericks after a terrific season. But...
Yardbarker
Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds
Is momentum building for Aaron Judge to switch sides of the storied rivalry?. While most would consider the upcoming four-game set a chance for Judge to capture both the all-time American League home run record and the AL Triple Crown, oddsmakers see the series as a chance for the slugger to audition for his next team, the Boston Red Sox.
Eastern GM Say Knicks, Tom Thibodeau In a 'Tough Spot'
An anonymous Eastern Conference general manager doesn't have an optimistic outlook for the Knicks' head coach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fan returns Aaron Judge's 60th HR ball to Yankees slugger
Many people who score a piece of sports memorabilia at an actual game would probably be tempted to keep it. That wasn't the case for Yankees fan Michael Kessler, who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home-run ball on Tuesday night and then -- drumroll, please -- returned it to Judge. "He...
Boomer says Mets need to pick up Miguel Andujar, Gio strongly disagrees
Boomer says the Mets should be all over Miguel Andujar, who was just designated for assignment by the Yankees on Thursday, but Gio disagrees.
Aaron Judge still seeking 61 as Yankees battle Red Sox
Aaron Judge remains at 60 homers but keeps getting on base — and the New York Yankees keep winning. On
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Vehemently Defends Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has had a pretty interesting summer and is entering the NBA in a position he’s not used to: underdog. After a really disappointing 2021-22 season and a dreadfully short postseason showing, Durant only made matters worse when he demanded a trade from his team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Derrick Rose making 1 major physical change for next season
After yet another season that was lost due to injury, Derrick Rose may be ready to rise again. In a video that was posted by the New York Knicks to social media this week, the former MVP guard Rose revealed that he has made a big physical change heading into the 2022-23 campaign.
4 ideal Kenny Golladay trade scenarios from the New York Giants
Signed to a four-year, $72 million contract back in 2021 by the New York Giants’ prior regime, Kenny Golladay has
NFL・
Comments / 0