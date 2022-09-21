ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds' strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
Fox News

Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge

Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Broadcaster Trade News

There's a chance that Michael Kay will be able to call the next New York Yankee game on Friday. Kay is in play on a loaner deal that could see him call the game for Apple. This is important because Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris' American League home run record (61).
Yardbarker

The Knicks Are Doing Their Best To Hype Up A Potential Star

The New York Knicks have a few special stars on their roster right now. The team and its fans are very excited about quite a few players in New York, most notably their newcomer Jalen Brunson , who was wooed away from the Dallas Mavericks after a terrific season. But...
Yardbarker

Could Aaron Judge Sign With Red Sox? Vegas Gives Extremely Promising Odds

Is momentum building for Aaron Judge to switch sides of the storied rivalry?. While most would consider the upcoming four-game set a chance for Judge to capture both the all-time American League home run record and the AL Triple Crown, oddsmakers see the series as a chance for the slugger to audition for his next team, the Boston Red Sox.
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Vehemently Defends Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has had a pretty interesting summer and is entering the NBA in a position he’s not used to: underdog. After a really disappointing 2021-22 season and a dreadfully short postseason showing, Durant only made matters worse when he demanded a trade from his team.
