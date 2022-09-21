ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
