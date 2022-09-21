Read full article on original website
Police searching for suspect who carjacked family in Philadelphia driveway
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a carjacking that took place in a family's driveway. Authorities are searching for the suspect involved.
1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
Man, 46, dies after he is pinned beneath a pickup truck, near Wilmington, police say
ARUNDEL, Del. - A 46–year-old man died after he was pinned beneath a pickup truck outside of Wilmington. New Castle County officials said police were dispatched to Beehler Court, in Arundel, just outside of Wilmington, Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
Police: Double shooting near Nicetown McDonald's leaves teenager, another victim injured
PHILADELPHIA - A teenager and another person were injured in a double shooting near a Mcdonald's in Nicetown, according to police. Authorities say police are investigating the double shooting that occurred near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Monday morning. According to officials, one of...
Police: 2 teens injured in early morning double shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were injured in a double shooting in Hunting Park, police say. According to authorities, the shooting happened at 3:16 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt boulevard. Police say a 13-year-old was shot in the thighs and taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he...
Police seek Range Rover involved in catalytic converter theft in Bucks
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - State police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in a catalytic converter theft in a restaurant parking lot. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Faraco's Pizzeria on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, police said. A...
Worker killed outside Mill Creek Recreation Center to be laid to rest
Tiffany Fletcher, a mother who leaves behind three boys, was simply sitting outside of the center taking a break.
Fatal shooting of a man in Allentown under investigation, Lehigh County officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man in Allentown is under investigation, Lehigh County officials say. According to Lehigh County authorities, police responded to a reported shooting near 6th and Tilghman Streets Sunday afternoon, just before 3 p.m. They found a man shot, when they arrived. The Lehigh...
Officials: Chaos erupts at Mayfair Wawa as large group of teens create disturbance
PHILADELPHIA - Chaos that erupted at a Mayfair Wawa resulted in broken merchandise and Philadelphia police officers were called to step in to break up a large group of juveniles at the location. Officials say 15th District officers were called to the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, at a Wawa,...
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the driver of a 2003 Infiniti crashed into a 2014 Honda Civic and then two pedestrians.
2 killed, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's gun violence did not let up overnight.
Video captures juveniles ransacking Wawa in Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after a crowd of juveniles ransacked a Wawa in the city's Mayfair section Saturday night.
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
Pa. college graduate was shot dead on sidewalk ‘for no apparent reason’
A Temple University graduate’s final moments before he was fatally shot near Drexel University were captured on surveillance video. Everett Beauregard, 23, was on his way home from a night out with friends at a bar in South Philadelphia just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday when he was shot in the back of the neck, Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said Friday at a press conference.
Officials: 2-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting inside North Philadelphia home
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot twice in the back in North Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened inside a home on the 2200 block of North 20th Street, Saturday night, around 8:30 p.m. The child was taken to Temple University Hospital...
Motorcyclist ejected, killed after crashing into 3 vehicles in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 4-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Port Richmond on Saturday night. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was speeding when it rear-ended a vehicle at a red light near Allegheny Avenue and Janney Street just before 10 p.m. The motorcyclist then reportedly...
Lehigh Valley couple dies following crash on Route 309
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
Mother and daughter among 4 hurt after Roxborough hit-and-run crash, police say
ROXBOROUGH - A car smashed into the front of a building in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood. Officials said the accident happened just after 12:30 Friday afternoon on the 5800 block of Henry Avenue. Police say the driver lost control and slammed into the building, after hitting a 32-year-old...
Two killed, one arrested in crash at Wildwood ‘unplanned’ pop-up car rally
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested in a crash that killed two people Saturday night, as a pop-up car rally caused chaos in Wildwood this weekend. Gerald White, 37, is charged with two counts of death by auto in the deaths of a passenger in another vehicle and a pedestrian, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto announced.
