'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’
The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just destroyed all hope of a long-awaited superhero team ever entering the MCU
It’s fair to say that this week’s sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law came as something of a disappointment to fans, as it sidestepped the major Daredevil tease of the last episode to serve up a, in Jen’s words, “self-contained wedding episode.” Episode 6 was even more of a blow than most probably realized, though, as it actually just wiped out our last flicker of hope that a long-awaited superhero team could ever assemble in the MCU.
Artist uses AI to create ultra realistic portraits of celebrities who left us too soon
What would certain icons look like if nothing had happened to them?
NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
AOL Corp
Neil deGrasse Tyson makes shocking claim about E.T.: 'Steven Spielberg told me'
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson joined The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday, where he blew Colbert’s mind with some little-known knowledge: That much like Groot and Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, E.T. is not an animal, but a sentient plant. “Oh, by the way,” deGrasse Tyson said,...
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Reaction to That Major Death
Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 367 to follow! My Hero Academia's final war between the heroes and villains have resulted in some pretty big losses so far, but the newest chapter of the series has revealed how Izuku Midoriya reacted to finding out about that major hero death now that he's come to the scene! The heroes have been spending the last few chapters of the series trying their best to hold out against Tomura Shigaraki until Izuku could get there to fight him, and that led to some significant losses in the heat of battle in just that short time.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Gets a Wave of Festive Funko Pops
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+ will be designated as a "Marvel Studios Special Presentation" that serves as "the epilogue of Phase 4". Clearly it's special enough to get a wave of Funko Pops, which includes festive figures of Star-Lord, Groot, Drax, and Mantis.
epicstream.com
Deadpool 3: Short-Lived Character Reportedly Returning in Sequel
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
ComicBook
Why Did House of the Dragon Change Actors?
Sunday's new episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, titled "The Princess and the Queen," jumped 10 years into the future and replaced two of its stars. Emma D'Arcy replaced Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenrya Targaryen and Olivia Cooke took over the role of Queen Alicent Hightower from Emily Carey. Why did the cast change? The short answer is that it happened to accommodate the time jump, but that wasn't always the plan. Showrunner Ryan Condal explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the original plan was to begin House of the Dragon after the death of King Viserys, meaning Rhaenyra and Alicent would already be adults. However, this left out a lot of the backstory, too much of it necessary to understand the series and too complex to backfill as the series continued. This led to Ryan Condal reworking the series into the decades-spaning story playing out in the show's first season.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
ComicBook
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Reveals Release Window With Trailer, Poster
The Misfit of Demon King Academy made a major name for itself back during the messy Summer 2020 anime schedule, and the series is gearing up for its release next year with a new trailer and poster for Season 2 of the anime! The adaptation taking on Shu and Yoshinori Shizuma's original light novel series made a name for itself among fans due to the overpowered main character, and quickly confirmed that a second season was now in the works. Now the series is even closer to its full premiere next year, and thus fans have gotten the best looks at the new episodes yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ drops its most disappointing episode yet as season 2 hopes rise for another MCU series
Well, that’s what we get for raising our hopes. After last week’s episode ended with a major promise that Daredevil was coming next time, this Thursday’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law installment decided to troll audiences by offering up a “self-contained wedding episode” instead of the superhero team-up we were all psyched for. In happier news, the chances of another MCU series getting a sophomore run just shot up. Let’s dive into another Marvel news roundup!
ComicBook
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look Released By Netflix
The Vikings sequel, Vikings: Valhalla, debuted on Netflix back in February and it was already announced in March that the series would be getting a second and third season. The sequel show is set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end and as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire. Currently, Netflix is sharing a bunch of new trailers and fun content during their global fan event, TUDUM, including a first look at the second season of Valhalla.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
Each Sunday in October will see a new episode of House of the Dragon air on HBO and HBO Max, but the Game of Thrones prequel is far from the only thing coming to the streaming service next month. HBO Max recently revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October, and there is quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.
21 Tweets About What A Steaming Pile Of Garbage Ser Criston Cole Is On "House Of The Dragon"
"It's been 10 YEARS and Criston is still screaming, crying, throwing up, whenever someone mentions Rhaenyra."
