ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

White House Port Envoy Bullish on ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Cargo Pilot

By Kari Hamanaka
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRddl_0i4iobcH00

Efforts to keep the nation’s cargo moving and reduce bottlenecks will focus on data sharing and reducing long-term container storage at port terminals as the White House works through the country’s supply chain challenges.

“In the near term it really has to do with terminals because that’s where the congestion collects,” Gen. Stephen Lyons , White House Port and Supply Chain Envoy told attendees this week at the ASCM Connect Annual Conference in Chicago. “And if you can get terminals fluid, everything else starts to be fluid.”

Lyons pinned a good amount of the current terminal congestion on cargo owners saying the same group that bears the brunt of higher costs from congestion is also “the most significant underlying cause for congestion at terminals today” in the way of long-dwelling containers clogging the country’s ports .

Ports have attempted to address the issue raising the possibility of fees on long-dwelling containers. Southern California’s San Pedro Bay ports first introduced the idea last October. Nearly a year later, consideration of the fee program has been continually delayed in favor of monitoring the situation. The two ports most recently said it will postpone making a decision on instituting the fee to Sept. 23 and noted a 46 percent decline in long-dwelling containers since the program was first announced.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey looked to make a similar move in response to the congestion seen on the East Coast when it said last month it would implement a fee targeting carriers that fail to clear their empty containers from the docks. That program was set to go into effect Sept. 1 and has since been delayed.

“I won’t get into a deep discussion on detention and demurrage and fees and so forth and so on and free days at ports…. But I would just say this at the micro-transactional level, where most logistics professionals operate,” Lyons said. “For supply chain managers under pressure to cut costs, it may appear cheaper to store cargo at terminals. But, at the macro level, the congestion created, I guarantee you, is far more expensive both to the company and to the broader economy. That’s a long way of saying and asking for all of us to really encourage folks, supply chain managers inside shippers and beneficial cargo owners that are in the best position to improve supply chain performance in the near term, by picking up and moving their cargo and keeping freight in motion.”

Lyons’ call for shippers to stop using terminals as de facto warehouses for storing containers comes as the White House also focuses on data collection and sharing, which aims to address the issue of transparency within the industry. He cited a “level of opaqueness” that is creating challenges in keeping cargo moving.

“That’s the key. We need to get more transparent,” he said. “We need to understand what’s where and hold folks accountable and then incentivize them to commit to fluidity in a way that’s meaningful.”

Lyons said initially the idea of private companies sharing their data with the government and with competitors seemed akin to “Mission Impossible.”

“I’ve talked to folks that are part of the pilot; they’re very excited about it. There’s representation from each sector,” he said.

The program, he said, could be ready to expand beyond the roughly 25 pilot participants in about a month.

“I’m actually pretty excited,” Lyons said of the pilot. “If this pans out, it’ll be one of a kind that they’ll be studying for many years to come.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Feds Trying to Make Sense of Ocean Cargo Data

An ambitious initiative taken on by the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) addresses continued calls for data standardization and information sharing in ocean shipping as companies focus on making supply chains as risk-proof as possible.   The FMC’s Maritime Transportation Data Initiative is being headed by commissioner Carl Bentzel, who offered the latest update on the program during Wednesday’s FMC meeting.  The commissioner has spoken with ocean carriers, terminal operators, drayage trucking companies, warehouses, distribution centers, shippers, intermodal railroads and governmental bodies since the initiative launched in December.  Bentzel made clear during this week’s meeting the goal isn’t to create a brand-new system and that...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

‘Cheek Prints’ Land on Circular Sofa Covers

At the recent London Design Festival, Israel-based digital textile production company Kornit Digital debuted a new product partnership designed to improve the circularity of upholstered furnishings. The company collaborated with furniture startup Cozmo and London design studio Raw-Edges to create a line of digitally printed custom sofa covers dubbed “Cheek Prints.” The covers were designed to allow consumers to easily and affordably extend the life of their upholstered furniture, reducing waste. “The ability to transform a generic fabric with custom prints creates a sofa that can change with the owner’s tastes and provides a lifetime of value,” said Phil Oakley, director of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

$700 Million Might Be Coming for Tariff-Hit Importers

The House of Representatives introduced new legislation that could spell relief for American importers. On Monday, lawmakers proposed the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) “Refund-Only” Bill, which would return more than $700 million in tariffs paid by U.S. companies that have imported luggage, handbags, backpacks, cases, wallets and other travel gear and accessories since the trade program lapsed on Dec. 31, 2020. The program has historically seen bipartisan and bicameral support, according to AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar, who encouraged Congress to quickly pass H.R. 8906 “to support American companies that are committed to the values of the GSP program, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified

The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sourcing Journal

Target, REI Join Zero Emissions Cargo Scheme

Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) announced the addition of Target Corp., REI Co-op, Beiersdorf, DuPont, Electrolux, ETTLI Kaffee, Moose Toys, Ohana Beverage Company, Philips and Sisley to its 2040 Ambition Statement, a call to action from cargo owners to progressively switch all of their ocean freight to vessels powered by zero-carbon fuels by 2040. These multinational companies join Amazon, Brooks Running, Frog Bikes, Ikea, Inditex, Michelin, Patagonia, Tchibo and Unilever, bringing the total to 19 companies that are sending a signal of urgency across industries to accelerate decarbonization of the maritime value chain. The new signatories more than doubles...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Dick’s Ramps Up Resale with Buyback Expansion

Out&Back Outdoor, an e-commerce platform that sells new and used outdoor and adventure gear, is expanding its partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring the marketplace to more in-person locations throughout the western U.S. The two companies first partnered in April this year when Denver-based Out&Back Outdoor launched a pilot buyback program within two Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in Pittsburgh, Pa. and Lakewood, Col. and one Public Lands location in Cranberry, Pa. Now, the resale program is coming to four more Dick’s Sporting Goods stores located in Torrance, Calif.; Santa Rosa, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; and Midvale, Utah. Out&Back will accept trade-ins at each...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Host With the Most: Why Customers Are Shilling for D2C Startups

As the direct-to-consumer channel continues to grow in the home goods category, the traditional customer service model of in-person sales staff has been replaced by chat bots and other digital helpers. But the value of an actual human being assisting during the sales process still resonates with many shoppers. According to a state of global customer service report from Microsoft Dynamics, 95 percent of consumers say customer service is important for brand loyalty. And 60 percent of consumers report having dumped a brand and switched to another because of poor customer service. So direct-to-consumer companies such as Rove and Outer have taken...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Levi Strauss Ramps Up Voter Registration Efforts

Levi Strauss & Co. continues to engage the electorate. As part of its just launched nonpartisan voter registration initiative at more than 150 community colleges in 40 states, the apparel giant led onsite activations on Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, at Miami Dade Community College in Florida and Austin Community College District in Texas to register and inspire students to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.  The two on-campus campaigns were executed in partnership with Engage Miami, MOVE Texas and Pizza to the Polls, three nonprofits dedicated to increasing voter registration. Pizza to the Polls also delivered food on more than...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Sourcing Journal

Blue Lenz Awards: Inside the Making of ‘A Day in the Life’

Carved in Blue recently hosted the second annual Blue Lenz Video Awards. Out of the many videos posted to the Blue Lenz YouTube channel over the year, Carved in Blue chose the top films in each of six categories, and the winners were announced at a ceremony on Aug. 31. Another Design Studio and Creative Cheat Sheet Media x Raymond UCO won in the Best Sustainability – Connection to the UN SDGs category for their video “A Day in the Life.” The video centers on Nitin Shrivastava, who manages a denim mill in the middle of a forest. The film’s director...
TV & VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Stylist Zoe Costello Gives Hudson Jeans a Young Hollywood Makeover

A new collection considers denim through the lens of a celebrity stylist. Centric Brands-owned Hudson Jeans tapped Zoe Costello, the Los Angeles-based stylist with a client roster that spans Migos, Tyga, Jessica Chastain, Jacob Eldori, Halsey, Grimes and more, for a fall capsule capturing the current style of young Hollywood. One part dystopian and one part Y2K, the collaboration marries the edginess Costello is known for with Hudson’s laidback L.A. attitude and premium fabrics.  “Zoe is an influential stylist to some of the most visible music talent in the industry. She has been a longtime supporter of Hudson Jeans, placing the product on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Biden jumpstarts UN reform push but prospects remain low

With his call to expand the UN Security Council, US President Joe Biden has injected momentum into decades of stagnant talk of reform but it remains far from certain whether this time change will happen. Biden in his speech said all Security Council members should use the veto only in "rare, extraordinary situations" and called for an expansion of seats.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Pilot#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Ports
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall

Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Why Nordstrom Threw Up a Poison Pill

Nordstrom Inc. isn’t taking any chances. The department store retailer on Tuesday threw up a poison pill to fend off the prospect of a hostile takeover. Known in financial circles as a shareholder rights plan, the maneuver allows existing shareholders to increase their holdings at a discounted rate, which means investors with hostile intentions can’t amass quite the power and influence they’d want to have in order to force their plans on the target company. Nordstrom, however, dismissed the idea that it put the rights plan in the place “in response to any specific takeover bid or other proposal to acquire the control...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

5 Home Goods Trends to Watch

Luxury consumers are still willing to pay a premium for quality home goods while discounting to thin out excess inventory is ahead for many retailers. Those are just two of the findings of a recent summit of 12 public and private management teams from the home goods industry hosted by investment banking group Jeffries. Leaders from such companies as Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Howard’s, Fernish, Diamond Mattress, Burrow, Boll & Branch, Brooklyn-Helix, Branch and CSC Generation Holdings, among others, shared insights on what they’ve seen in the industry this year, and what they anticipate next. Here are a few takeaways: Luxury...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart’s ‘Be Your Own Model’ Virtual Try-On Eyes ‘Generation Selfie’

Walmart is expanding its virtual try-on capabilities with a new online fitting experience called “Be Your Own Model.” Building on the initial “Choose My Model” launch in March, Be Your Own Model gives customers a way to use their own photo to better visualize how an item of clothing will look on them. Earlier this year, the retail giant unveiled the Choose My Model feature, which enables customers to view dozens of models between 5’2” and 6’0” tall that can display clothing from sizes XS through XXXL. From there, the shopper can determine the model that best represents their height, body shape...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
White House
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles

Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

China Shipped 108 Billion Packages in 2021

Pitney Bowes Inc. released its new Parcel Shipping Index—featuring 2021 data from 13 major markets around the world—revealing that China generated 108 billion parcels in 2021, making it the first country to exceed 100 billion parcels within one year. Global parcel volume reached 159 billion in 2021, up 21 percent from 131 billion in 2020 and equating to 5,000 parcels per second compared to 4,160 in 2020. Total carrier revenue reached $491.5 billion, up 17 percent from $420 billion in 2020. The index estimated that global parcel volume will likely reach 256 billion by 2027, with an 8.5 percent compounded annual growth...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Why Belk Sued Former CEO and Supply Chain Chief

Belk is suing its former CEO and ex-supply chain chief, as well as their new employer, GameStop, over allegations that the video game retailer is poaching employees from the department store. Nir Patel served as Belk’s CEO until May 27, when he left the company and accepted a position as GameStop’s chief operating officer. Shortly thereafter, the lawsuit alleges that Patel initiated a campaign to solicit some of Belk’s most senior employees to resign from the department store chain and join him at GameStop. But according to Belk, Patel’s employment terms barred him from soliciting, recruiting, or hire the retailer’s employees for...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

American Eagle Looking at Uzbekistan Cotton

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is ramping up its efforts to produce more sustainable denim and said it has exceeded its water reduction goals two years ahead of its original target date. The company’s transition to resource-efficient denim processing has saved more than 3.5 billion gallons of water since 2017, the American Eagle and Aerie owner detailed in its first environmental social governance (ESG) report published last week. So far, it has slashed water consumption by an average of 36 percent per pair of jeans produced, aiming for 50 percent by 2023. American Eagle’s ESG strategy focuses on mitigating the ecological impact of...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy