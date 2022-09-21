MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO