ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Reading, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msonewsports.com

Marblehead Beats North Andover 12-7, Win Streak Goes to 23 Games – Post Game Comments from Coach Jim Rudloff

NORTH ANDOVER – Marblehead and North Andover went toe-to-toe in a defensive battle that ended up with the Magicians squeezing out 12-7 win over the Scarlet Knights. Scoreless after one, sophomore quarterback Drew Fitzgerald hit senior receiver Cam Partridge with a 28 yard touchdown pass that finished off a 9 play, 50 yard touchdown with 1:35 left in the first half to give North Andover a 7-0 lead. A minute and 13 seconds later, Miles O’Neil (15/25 for 195 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT) passed to Ryan Commoss for an 11 yard score that brought the Magicians to within a point after the PAT failed. 7-6 North Andover at the half.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
msonewsports.com

NEC Friday Field Hockey Showdown – Masconomet & Danvers Tie 2-2, Both Teams 5-0-1, Postgame Comments from Both Coaches

BOXFORD – (Videos – Photos) Two undefeated Northeastern Conference teams battled Friday afternoon. When the game ended, Masconomet and Danvers tied 2-2 and both teams have identical 5-0-2 records. Watch postgame comments from both head coaches. Kristen McCarthy, Danvers & Liz Dean, Masconomet. Scoring. Danvers 1Q – Shea...
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Reading, MA
Reading, MA
Sports
Reading, MA
Education
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
City
Reading, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
North Reading, MA
Sports
Berkeley Beacon

Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike

The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
STURBRIDGE, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILDWOOD DOMINO EFFECTS: Wilmington Considering Moving 5th Grade To Middle School, 8th Grade To High School & Purchasing Up To 16 Modular Classrooms

WILMINGTON, MA – Under the best case scenario, town officials acknowledge a new Wildwood Early Childhood Center will not be built for another 5 to 7 years. With Wildwood students currently spread across the school district – 5 classrooms at the West; 4 classrooms at the Shawsheen; and 3 classrooms at the Woburn Street – the Wildwood Building Committee – working in conjunction with consultant Dore & Whittier – are currently examining 8 scenarios that will bring the Wildwood community back together, hopefully as soon as the 2023-2024 school year.
WILMINGTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Thursday, September 22 – Seal Remains at Beverly Shoe Pond, for now – Lynn Businesses Get Grant Money – Severe Weather Possible Today

Weather – National Weather Service – [Severe Storms Possible Today] Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today. The main concern is strong to locally damaging wind gusts with the greatest risk across eastern MA & RI. Cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain & brief street flooding are also possible.
LYNN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Audio Player#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#The North Reading Hornets
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'

MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WCVB

Jorge Quiroga inducted into Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BOSTON — Retired WCVB journalist Jorge Quiroga was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcaster Association hall of fame Thursday. When he started his news career, Jorge was Boston's first full-time Latino reporter. Jorge spent more than four decades with WCVB, covering some of the biggest stories including the blizzard of...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash

IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
IPSWICH, MA
natickreport.com

Golfers tee off at Natick’s Sassamon Trace to save Pasta Night

You know the Natick Sons and Daughters of Italy. They’re the people who have brought you a nice meal at an affordable price every Wednesday since the 1970s at the Washington Ave club, with breaks in service for only two reasons—COVID, and kitchen woes. They figured out work-arounds to the former. But it took a golf tournament, among other fundraising efforts, to upgrade the equipment that makes Pasta Night happen.
NATICK, MA
whdh.com

Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
GROVELAND, MA
WCVB

Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business

NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
SUDBURY, MA
whdh.com

Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy