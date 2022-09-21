Read full article on original website
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
msonewsports.com
Marblehead Beats North Andover 12-7, Win Streak Goes to 23 Games – Post Game Comments from Coach Jim Rudloff
NORTH ANDOVER – Marblehead and North Andover went toe-to-toe in a defensive battle that ended up with the Magicians squeezing out 12-7 win over the Scarlet Knights. Scoreless after one, sophomore quarterback Drew Fitzgerald hit senior receiver Cam Partridge with a 28 yard touchdown pass that finished off a 9 play, 50 yard touchdown with 1:35 left in the first half to give North Andover a 7-0 lead. A minute and 13 seconds later, Miles O’Neil (15/25 for 195 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT) passed to Ryan Commoss for an 11 yard score that brought the Magicians to within a point after the PAT failed. 7-6 North Andover at the half.
msonewsports.com
NEC Friday Field Hockey Showdown – Masconomet & Danvers Tie 2-2, Both Teams 5-0-1, Postgame Comments from Both Coaches
BOXFORD – (Videos – Photos) Two undefeated Northeastern Conference teams battled Friday afternoon. When the game ended, Masconomet and Danvers tied 2-2 and both teams have identical 5-0-2 records. Watch postgame comments from both head coaches. Kristen McCarthy, Danvers & Liz Dean, Masconomet. Scoring. Danvers 1Q – Shea...
msonewsports.com
Endicott Tops Norwich 26-13, Strong Second Half Moves Gulls to 3-0, Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield) Two TDs
BEVERLY — The Endicott football team defeated Norwich, 26-13, in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon at Hempstead Stadium. Clayton Marengi (Lynnfield) and Tyler Bridge (Wells, Maine) both scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Gulls in the win. Marengi’s scores came in the first (12-yards, 6-0, 8:31)...
msonewsports.com
Weekend Football Scoreboard – Saturday Winners: Peabody, Pingree, KIPP (Lynn)
KIPP (Lynn) 42, Georgetown 20. Manchester-Essex 34, Greater Lowell 7 (Hornets now 3-0) TICKET PRICES: $5 Adults | $3 Seniors, non-Endicott students, & ages 12 and under | EC students/faculty. free (w/ ID) PAYMENT METHODS: Credit Cards and Cash are accepted. The Endicott football team (3-0) is set to host...
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
Wilmington Apple
WILDWOOD DOMINO EFFECTS: Wilmington Considering Moving 5th Grade To Middle School, 8th Grade To High School & Purchasing Up To 16 Modular Classrooms
WILMINGTON, MA – Under the best case scenario, town officials acknowledge a new Wildwood Early Childhood Center will not be built for another 5 to 7 years. With Wildwood students currently spread across the school district – 5 classrooms at the West; 4 classrooms at the Shawsheen; and 3 classrooms at the Woburn Street – the Wildwood Building Committee – working in conjunction with consultant Dore & Whittier – are currently examining 8 scenarios that will bring the Wildwood community back together, hopefully as soon as the 2023-2024 school year.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
msonewsports.com
Thursday, September 22 – Seal Remains at Beverly Shoe Pond, for now – Lynn Businesses Get Grant Money – Severe Weather Possible Today
Weather – National Weather Service – [Severe Storms Possible Today] Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible today. The main concern is strong to locally damaging wind gusts with the greatest risk across eastern MA & RI. Cloud to ground lightning, heavy rain & brief street flooding are also possible.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'
MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center. Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor." "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said. After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor...
67-year-old punches younger man on Orange Line over loud music, police say
MBTA Transit Police have issued two assault charges to two Boston men, late Thursday afternoon, after the men reportedly got into a fight on an Orange Line train over loud music being played. Witnesses told transit police on Thursday that the incident started when a 34-year-old Boston man, while traveling...
WCVB
Jorge Quiroga inducted into Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame
BOSTON — Retired WCVB journalist Jorge Quiroga was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcaster Association hall of fame Thursday. When he started his news career, Jorge was Boston's first full-time Latino reporter. Jorge spent more than four decades with WCVB, covering some of the biggest stories including the blizzard of...
thelocalne.ws
Minor injury, arrest in Thursday afternoon crash
IPSWICH — A man was treated on scene but not hospitalized after a one-car collision on Thursday afternoon. He was also taken into custody by police after he was given a field sobriety test. The crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. on Liberty Street, near the intersection of Washington...
natickreport.com
Golfers tee off at Natick’s Sassamon Trace to save Pasta Night
You know the Natick Sons and Daughters of Italy. They’re the people who have brought you a nice meal at an affordable price every Wednesday since the 1970s at the Washington Ave club, with breaks in service for only two reasons—COVID, and kitchen woes. They figured out work-arounds to the former. But it took a golf tournament, among other fundraising efforts, to upgrade the equipment that makes Pasta Night happen.
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA
The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.
whdh.com
Crash in Groveland leaves car on its side
GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Groveland that left a car on its side Friday afternoon. 7NEWS captured video of emergency crews operating on the scene where a silver SUV was flipped at the intersection of Washington Street and Salem Street. Officials have not said...
WCVB
Sudbury family turns backyard hobby into a small business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What started off as a backyard hobby blossomed into a small family business for the Treviño family. After emigrating from México and spending 1,000 in Boston Children’s Hospital with his oldest child, Andres Treviño was looking for a way to reconnect with nature.
whdh.com
Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
