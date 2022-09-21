Read full article on original website
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
WLUC
Wildcats fall short in Top-25 matchup at Grand Valley State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team played under the lights at Grand Valley State on Friday in a top-25 showdown and despite a valiant effort, came up short. The Wildcats received a red-card halfway through the first half and had to finish the contest a player down. On the road against the No. 7 team in the country, the ‘Cats held strong, but the Lakers were able to break through nearing a minute left in the game for a 2-1 win. GVSU led 1-0 at the break, but Justina L’Esperance evened things up just two minutes into the second half. It was her 7th goal this season. GVSU’s late goal and victory pushes them to first in the GLIAC while the ‘Cats now sit in second. The two teams will meet again in Marquette on October 9.
WLUC
Wet and cool autumn weekend in the U.P.
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. Clouds increase Friday evening as a Northern Plains system approaches Upper Michigan, bringing scattered showers, moderate at times, over the weekend -- Friday through Sunday rainfall totals can exceed a half-inch. Then, early next week, a cold system from the Canadian Shield enters the...
WLUC
Lingering rain for the next couple days
More rain is already impacting most of the U.P. and that is going to be the case for the next couple days. While not severe rain, moderate rainfall will stick around for tonight and Monday. With this cloud cover and rain temperatures will cool things down for Wednesday. Temperatures starting on Wednesday could dip down into the low 40s and mid 30s but quickly rise into the 50s again. Mild and calm conditions will come around by Thursday and Friday.
